Running chiskops

Whoever told our police and the army that Basotho are thrilled with them running in our streets in the morning will not enter heaven.

Muckraker has had it to the back teeth with those morning jogs that block the traffic at the busiest hours.

There is always some zealous chap in front of the mob, barking orders at drivers to stop or use another lane.

His troopers will be trotting while belting out some Acappella discord that hurt our ears.

There is nothing impressive or entertaining about a group of men and women with chiskops running and singing in the streets.

It’s not a competitive marathon so nothing is interesting about it. It’s neither fun nor funny.

Just a bunch of men and women causing a pointless jam on our roads and causing noise pollution.

If they are not disrupting traffic they are waking the whole villages with their songs. Their hoooooo, hahahahahah, heheheheheh and hihihihihihi starts just after 6am.

Why a simple morning jog has to be accompanied by some shrieking, Muckraker will never understand. Suffice it to say they are irritating even to the most tolerant.

They should run silently at 3am instead of harassing our ears at 8am.

Maybe that will scare wretched thieves breaking into our houses while the police and the army snore. Or better still, they should just find some spots in the mountains for their morning exercises.

If they are as fit as they want us to believe they should be running up mountains, not the Mpilo Boulevard. They should be jumping over real boulders, not street pavements.

As for the police, those morning jogs don’t seem to be helping in their fight against the rampant crime in the country.

When was the last time you saw a police officer chasing a thief in Maseru?

In any case, today’s policing is not about chasing thieves but investigative skills, profiling, intelligence and surveillance. Muckraker is not saying officers should not be fit.

It’s just that the only time we see that the officers are fit is when they are torturing suspects to extract confessions or when they spend hours stretching their hands to collect bribes from drivers.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

