Sekhamane being schooled

If Bra Sam thinks he can get rid of corruption and nepotism he should ask Sekhamane, that former teacher who went into government thinking he will teach those terrible twins a lesson. When he became the government secretary the twins sat him down and gave him a lecture.

“This is the government and it’s our home. You found us here and you will leave us here,” they said.

A quick learner, Sekhamane fell into the twins’ arms and never left. He carried them when he began perambulating the corridors of power as a minister.

He wasn’t a beneficiary of the awful twins per se but Muckraker wonders why he lasted so long in the government. Surely it is not because he was the sharpest tool in the shed. He knew how to keep his mouth shut and ambition in check so he could be fed.

That strategy is however unlikely to work in the RFP’s dog eat dog kind of politics. He already appears to have been elbowed out of the limelight. This is corporate politics at work, not the Mickey Mouse brand he played as a school principal.

The RFP doesn’t respect your political experience because most of its members don’t have it. And they don’t like experience because it is precisely what they think got this country in this mess in the first place.

They respect money because it is what got them here in the first place. Sekhamane and his perforated pockets can only watch and learn the new brand of politics. The teacher is now a student.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

