Sekhamane being schooled
If Bra Sam thinks he can get rid of corruption and nepotism he should ask Sekhamane, that former teacher who went into government thinking he will teach those terrible twins a lesson. When he became the government secretary the twins sat him down and gave him a lecture.
“This is the government and it’s our home. You found us here and you will leave us here,” they said.
A quick learner, Sekhamane fell into the twins’ arms and never left. He carried them when he began perambulating the corridors of power as a minister.
He wasn’t a beneficiary of the awful twins per se but Muckraker wonders why he lasted so long in the government. Surely it is not because he was the sharpest tool in the shed. He knew how to keep his mouth shut and ambition in check so he could be fed.
That strategy is however unlikely to work in the RFP’s dog eat dog kind of politics. He already appears to have been elbowed out of the limelight. This is corporate politics at work, not the Mickey Mouse brand he played as a school principal.
The RFP doesn’t respect your political experience because most of its members don’t have it. And they don’t like experience because it is precisely what they think got this country in this mess in the first place.
They respect money because it is what got them here in the first place. Sekhamane and his perforated pockets can only watch and learn the new brand of politics. The teacher is now a student.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
Bra Sam’s jokes
Two monkeys were seen rolling with laughter in Sehlabathebe last week. They were listening to the radio. It was Bra Sam Matekane presenting his party’s manifesto. The monkeys started laughing when Matekane said his government would fight corruption and nepotism. Hooooooooo, hhahahahahaha, hohohohohohohohohoho.
Muckraker will admit that it was a ticklish joke delivered with a serious face. He said those words as if he genuinely believed them. Cracking a joke with conviction.
The other joke was that Bra Sam arrived at the launch in a helicopter. Of course, his supporters were thrilled because he was showing them what they will become when he gets into government. If wishes were horses!
Suffice to say the helicopter simply shows the distance between him and his supporters. Yet it reveals how times have changed.
There was a time when people would repair footpaths for a party leader to get to the rally venue. Now they clear the space. They point to the air when his bird approaches. They think they will fly like him. Only that Bra Sam’s speeches don’t seem to fly beyond the knee height.
Full stops are not inconveniences. Voice modulation is key. Read and reread the speech before you present it. Those monologues induce sleep. Muckraker is not saying the man should be an orator. No, that’s not the point.
The one from Qacha didn’t make a great leader despite his Sesotho idioms. The one from Makhoakhoeng ended up delivering speeches from a petticoat. Bra Sam should just be fluent enough to say what he means and to protect his audience’s ears.
They cannot be hungry and confused at the same time. This business of stumbling and mumbling makes him look like a rookie.
Well, he is a political novice but he should not be parading it. As for this promise to fight corruption and nepotism, Muckraker can only say he must carefully craft his jokes for maximum effect.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
Socialist riff-raff
THE Socialist Revolutionaries are hopping mad over Muckraker’s rather kind jibe a few weeks ago. Some have been clogging Muckraker’s inbox with uncreative insults and futile whinges.
You can hear them whimpering in the streets. Ouch! Eish! Mmewee!
What got their goat was the gentle reminder that the SR is a pathetic excuse of a party stuck in the armpit of its rabidly capitalistic owner who unashamedly masquerades as a socialist.
JP is not a fake socialist but a certified capitalist.
The crux of the matter is that a moneylender who charges eye-watering interest rates cannot be a socialist. The idea of a privately-owned moneylending company is incongruent with socialism. Hard-core socialists don’t even want commercial banks to be privately owned.
Yet here we have a socialist party funded by a proud machonisa who makes his money by lending to the working class, the very people socialism should protect. Socialist Revolutionary, my foot!
You have to be a dimwit to believe a blatant capitalist like JP can instigate a socialist revolution. But Muckraker will not waste her energy on pointing out these obvious contradictions to JP’s leeches and his party’s empty-headed supporters.
Nor will she bother to stuff their brains with some Marxist ideas. It’s their problem if they think books have sharp teeth. It is a pointless endeavour for which JP will not pay because ignorance is a competitive advantage in politics. Some of the zealots are threatening to report Muckraker to the LCA. Heele! For the why?
It is an idle threat popped by ignoramuses. The LCA has no power to even wink at Muckraker.
But SR members wouldn’t know the LCA’s mandate because they are too busy polishing JP’s shoes with their tongues. Sister ’Mamarame still hasn’t come down to their level to explain such mundane things.
She is still smarting after her kick from the LCA. Even jumping her up in the party’s hierarchy will not soothe the pain. But since Muckraker now has the attention of the SR members she might as well introduce a quiz.
What animal is as dull as an SR member? Correct answers will win you M200. JP will pay.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
When thieves sing the national anthem
Muckraker is begging Lesotho’s politicians to stop singing the first line of our national anthem. Those words are not reflected in their actions. Given their ferocious looting spree and the ruination they have unleashed on this country, Muckraker suspects some have already changed that first line.
Instead of saying Lesotho fatše la no-ntat’a rona some are saying Lesotho fatše la no-ntate oa ka. We cannot blame them when they are behaving as if their forefathers came with Lesotho stuck in that small jean pocket.
You should watch how our politicians get louder and more excited when it comes to the ‘rea le rata’ part. They will be saying ‘kea le rata’, meaning a special kind of love because they are the only ones enjoying life in Lesotho.
Forget the thieves that break into houses to steal petty things like TVs, phones and radios. Worry not about the cattle rustlers. Pay no attention to the civil servants who behave like rats in a granary.
The real thieves that should worry you sick are the politicians. They have stolen a whole country and don’t plan to give it back to the people. The country is in their armpits and they are bumjiving while the people starve and squirm.
You can see their palpable anger against anyone who threatens to extricate the country from their unshaven alleys. It’s not that they care but because they know how good it feels to have a whole country in your armpits.
