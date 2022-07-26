Muckracker
Shameless charlatans
A politician is someone who can promise to build a bridge where there is no river. When villagers point out that there is no river the politician will dig a river so that they can build a bridge.
Then they will come back to the people, with a straight face, and claim to have built the bridge they promised. This is exactly what our politicians are doing about the reforms fiasco.
They are scrambling around for solutions to a problem they created. You hear them on radio stations waffling about clauses of the constitution that allows His Majesty to recall parliament so that they can pass the reforms.
Some of them have suddenly become experts in constitutional law. Nyoe, nyoe we can use the State of Emergency clause in the constitution to recall parliament.
Blah, blah, the Bill had already partially been passed and we only have to go back to finish it up. They are not telling us that this mountain of manure is of their making. It is them who manufactured this mess.
You can be sure that they will want us to ululate for them when they eventually pass the reforms Bill. Taking credit for solving the chaos they created. Of course, some people will pat them on their backs and hail them as heroes.
But those who know better will remain disgusted by the shame these good-for-nothing indolent freeloaders have brought onto this nation. Muckraker is not only appalled but itching to clobber a politician. Most of our MPs are spoiled brats who lack a beating.
Muckraker is not violent but there are times when a little bit of spanking is for the greater good. Muckraker is not saying we should beat politicians. No. She is just saying beat the silliness out of their thick heads. It’s for their own good.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckracker
Overrated buffoons
WHEN it comes to leadership, humans are the most overrated species. They think they are the most sophisticated in the animal kingdom yet there is nothing unique about their leadership skills.
Animals too use force, coups, elections, quorums, seniority and consensus to either rule or make decisions.
Chimpanzees use physical force to control their group’s resources like food and sex (and yes, sex is a resource even among humans).
Their leaders are what one scientist has described as “self-interested thugs” ruling by terrorising the group. More like some of our leaders, right.
But some sophisticated chimpanzee leaders also rule by building coalitions and bonds in the group. We have those too. Among elephants, the oldest female is the leader because of her knowledge of sensing danger and looking for food and water.
Hyenas rule by social rank. Honey bees are more complex because they use both force and persuasion to choose a queen.
A hive creates several queens by feeding them a special diet. They then leave the potential queens to sting each other for supremacy, with the last bee standing becoming the queen.
But when they face a life-and-death decision on where to move or split up a hive their process is impressively more democratic than humans. Hundreds of bees from the hive go out to scout for new sites and report back on their finding.
A scout that dances more enthusiastically on their return to the hive convinces the other scouts to go check out his site. Once a certain number of scouts have visited the location the bees decide that they have reached a quorum and they return to the hive to get the others to follow them to the new site.
That is remarkable because it is way better than humans. A scout bee will never lie to other bees about the suitability of a new site because that will endanger the whole group. It acts in the best interests of the group because its fate is linked to that of the group. It is part of the team.
The same cannot be said for our politicians because they live for themselves. Their fate is never linked to that of the people and the country.
You will also notice that animals are led by the wisest, strongest, cutest or smartest. But no matter what happens, animals will never allow themselves to be led by the dullest in their group.
Humans do exactly that. We are probably the only species that allows itself to be led by imbeciles and idiots in their groups. If you think Muckraker is lying, ask yourself if your MP is the smartest person in your constituency.
If your answer is yes, you are likely to be a dunderhead wasting our precious oxygen. Tšolo cannot and will never be the smartest man from Mafeteng yet he has staggered his way into several parliaments.
Where is Muckraker going with this?
Well, the events in parliament last week have proved that we have allowed ourselves to be led by morons. Their only job in this tenth parliament was to pass the reforms. Yet they spent their time clobbering each other and clambering tables over trivial issues. Some of them even groped each other.
15 minutes before parliament was dissolved they suddenly remembered that they had reforms to pass. Now they are telling us that they ran out of time as if they started working on the reforms two weeks ago.
Our problem is not that we are a poor country. No. It is not that we are in the belly of South Africa. No. We simply lack leadership. We lack leadership because we vote nincompoops into leadership.
We then pretend to be shocked when they pee in the village well. We deserve the embarrassment and shame we are enduring.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckracker
Headless chickens
The MPs were claiming that they badly wanted to finish the reforms but ran out of time. We all know that is a blue lie. They worked overtime to dismember the Bill so that it didn’t affect their jobs and tomfoolery.
They removed the provision that limits MPs from prostituting from across parties. They call it floor-crossing but it is just plainly bitching. The people said they wanted freedom of expression and access to information guaranteed but the politicians said “to hell with that” and yanked those clauses from the final Bill.
The people said they wanted a threshold for political parties to qualify for proportional representation seats but the cunning jackals said: “Not here”. They were told to make the king the Commander-in-Chief of the army yet they said “Nada”. Principal Secretaries should be called permanent secretaries and appointed by a special commission, the people said at the meetings.
The politicians nodded their empty but skimming heads and said it shall be done. But once in Maseru, they agreed that “bana ba bahlanya”. To guarantee the success of their chicanery they manufactured a fake debate about the reforms. Pretending to be debating while winking at each other.
The ruse was to hold on to the molested Bill until the last minutes so that people don’t see the epic mess they were passing off as the amendments that would create the “Lesotho we want”. You don’t have to have spent more than five years in school to realise that the politicians have done a job on the people. They have mugged us again.
This will be forgiven if it was incompetence and lack of sophistication. We know most of the MPs are not only out of their depth but also cannot spell their names under pressure. They didn’t sleep on the job because their job is to sleep in parliament. This was a well-calculated move to empty their bowels on us.
Only a few who knew about the scheme managed to avoid being sprayed by the manure. The rest are either stinking of the politicians’ dung or are swimming in it
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckracker
Members of Poop (MPs)
Those who invest their trust in politicians will always end up wiping tears off their disappointed faces. Any relationship with a politician will end in a sore heart. Boom! Oh, Boom! That is the sound of hearts being broken after politicians inserted their calloused and uncultured fingers in the Reforms Bill.
The result is a mutilated Bill whose achievement is only to prove the time-honoured fact that politicians have a penchant for pulling the middle finger on the people. Remember how the lying and ill-mannered bocks of our politicians promised us that the reforms will bring political stability to Lesotho. The National Reforms Authority (NRA) crowed about its motto: the Lesotho we want.
The people trooped to the meetings with politicians and members of the NRA who claimed to be soliciting their views. Hefty allowances were gobbled in that charade. Those who have never paid their way for a stay in a lodge found themselves on orthopaedic beds while rubbing tummies inflated by food bought by the government in the name of reforms.
Good dreams were had and the innovative once enjoyed some hanky-panky business. A small battalion got themselves on a salary of M30 000 per month for allegedly driving the reforms.
They came from the villages with a hotchpotch of views from the people and cobbled them into what they called the Multi-stakeholder National Dialogue Plenary 11 Report which was supposed to be the basis of constitutional amendments to underpin the reforms. The impressionable in our midst were excited beyond measure.
But Muckraker and many others knew this will end up in a shit show. A damp squib. It is with pleasure that Muckraker announces that our politicians have happened again. They have defecated on a national project and they are unashamed about it.
These good-for-nothing nincompoops have molested the Bill to amend the constitution. They have failed to pass the amendments to the reforms. Last night they were running around like headless chickens pretending to be busy pushing the amendments.
Both the parliament and the senate were dissolved before they could finish passing the amendments. Reforms that have been cooked for the past two years are now in limbo because some dunderheads masquerading as MPs have sabotaged them. Now they are looking at each other like builders who have run out of cement. Cement they have stolen.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
I am proud to be ashamed: a review
Reforms must succeed at all costs
Great multicultural experiment succeeds in West
A tribute to Don Mattera
In praise of Don Mattera
Shameless charlatans
Overrated buffoons
Disaster for Akani
Lesotho angers SADC
Sekhamane, Kobeli will not stand in elections
RFP will storm to victory, says Phamotse
Taking HIV fight to herdboys
The battle over herbal medicines
The cost of illegal abortions
A chemical with anti-cancer agents
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
Kamoli threatened
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
A maize threshing machine
Metsing strikes ‘deal’ to return
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
TRC boss holds a presser
COMPOL Holomo Molibeli loses yet another court battle
MISA Lesotho blasts parliament
Molibeli licks the dust
Retired DCP Hlaahla Takes a Stand in The Mahao Murder Trial
Retired DCP Keketso Monaheng gives evidence in the Mahao murder trial
Compol Holomo Molibeli appears in court
RFP e roka lipitsi
I will Not Abdicate My Powers, Says Chief Justice
Prof. Alemu-Best scientist in Lesotho
Thabane in court: trial set for July
‘Muso o lefa bahlanka
Litaba tsa Sesotho
English News- Tuesday April 26, 2022
Litaba tsa Sesotho
Trending
-
News2 months ago
Row over army secrets
-
News2 months ago
End of the road for Letsatsi
-
News2 months ago
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
-
News2 months ago
Metsing strikes ‘deal’ to return
-
News2 months ago
Mofomobe attacks RFP
-
News1 month ago
Soldiers beat up Terene gang members
-
News2 months ago
RFP hit by squabbles
-
News2 months ago
Manamolela elected ABC deputy leader