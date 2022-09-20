Muckracker
Small and greedy chancers
MUCKRAKER has not stopped laughing since attending the meeting between the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and treasurers of political parties.
The main agenda was how the parties would share the M5 million allocated for campaign funding. As the sharing formula was being announced Muckraker could see some leaders twisting their faces and fidgeting in their chairs.
The IEC said M1 million would be shared equally among all the contesting parties.
The leaders of smallanyana parties were calm until the IEC said the remaining M4 million would be shared proportionally among parties according to the number of votes they won in the previous election.
Suddenly, the smallanyana guys realised that they would not receive much. They lost their heads and started weaping about justice and fairness.
In the pandemonium, Mohatle Litaba, the Basotho Economic Enrichment (BEE) leader, stood to speak.
“How can the IEC say we should get into the ring and fight Goliaths yet we are Davids?” Litaba said. Muckraker thought she saw a tear drop from Litaba’s left eye as he said those words. It was as if his bread had been stolen.
That David versus Goliath story appeared to be shared by other leaders of smaller parties who thought big parties were getting a lion’s share of the campaign funding.
It was a collective whimpering.
The David versus Goliath comparison sounded reasonable because Litaba was talking about size. His parties and many others are indeed small. The big are big for sure.
The only problem is that the smaller parties are not Davids.
For a start, the real story about David and Goliath is not about size but faith.
David defeated Goliath because he had faith that the Lord would protect him.
Unlike the parties that are demanding more money to fight in the election, David didn’t ask for anything. Instead, he took his sling and picked five smooth stones from the river.
The king offered him an amour for protection but he said it was too big.
So there you have it. David faced Goliath with only faith, a sling and five stones.
The smallanyana parties should do the same if they are real Davids.
They don’t need public funds to win this election.
They should have faith that they will win this election without public funding.
David only fought Goliath because his people were cornered.
Politicians enter an election for power and the benefits that come with it.
They are in it for themselves.
David was the anointed one to lead the nation of Israel. Muckraker doubts that the Lord would anoint the clowns in our politics to lead this country.
Nyoe, nyoe we are Davids. Cut the crap. You are Judas Iscariots.
And the bigger parties should not compare themselves to Goliath either because they are worse.
They have made our lives a living hell.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Insight-pst
The RFP’s cowards
You have to feel sorry for those who won the RFP’s primaries but failed to pass Uncle Sam’s meritocracy test.
One morning they are accepting their fate and pledging allegiance to Uncle Sam.
The next morning they are bellowing and galloping to court complaining about the same man. It’s a conglomeration of a confused lot.
A hotchpotch of desperate souls.
What is clear is that they are cowards.
Sister Phamotse is the poster girl of that group.
After being denied a chance to represent the Matlakeng constituency, the sister complained a little bit but eventually said she accepted the party’s decision.
She waxed lyrical about Uncle Sam’s leadership and compassion.
“I attended the Thaba-Tseka rally in solidarity with the RFP because even though I didn’t pass my interview, I remain cognisant of the principles which led me to the RFP,” Dr Phamotse said.
“The party is working for a better Lesotho for all its citizens. I admire Sam Matekane’s leadership qualities.
He is an implementer who has done so much for the country even before he ventured into politics,” she said.
“Ntate Matekane is a compassionate individual.
He cares about others’ needs and if he says I need to step aside so he can implement his plans, I am glad to do so because I believe in his ideals.
I have decided not to put myself first but to continue to back him (Matekane) for the greater good.”
“So, I won’t go to court to fight to become the party candidate,” she added.
That was a few weeks ago.
Now she has changed her mind and is among the 16 people suing Matekane and his party.
If confusion was a person.
The duplicity is breathtaking. In August Matekane was an “implementer” and “compassionate leader”.
In September he is a leader who doesn’t respect the people’s will and likes to violate his party’s regulations.
Phamotse and her group say their decision is informed by the recent court victory of five other candidates who were in a position similar to theirs.
They say that ruling against the party shows that they were treated unfairly.
Yeh, right!
If it took them a court ruling to realise that they had been treated unfairly then they must stop whatever they are smoking.
That much has always been as naked as a goat’s behind.
They were just too scared to fight the decision.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Insight-pst
Heartbreakers
Muckraker has never been one to follow the mob.
She recalls how some people ululated with vim when the ABC won the most seats in 2017.
There was unbridled euphoria in the streets of Maseru.
They said Uncle Tom would take them to Canaan. Our prayers have been heard, they eloquently declared. We have been freed from MCCD’s bondage, they crowed. Their walls on Facebook were covered with Uncle Tom’s face.
Yellow was the colour in town.
One newspaper publisher is said to have shed tears of joy as the results were announced.
“We are finally in,” he is alleged to have told colleagues.
Prayer groups gathered for Uncle Tom and his government.
Always sceptical, Muckraker gently warned friends, relatives and comrades to slow down on the celebration and sycophancy.
Their bootlicking was overdone and celebrations too loud.
Their joy was however short-lived because within a year they were screaming, squirming and cursing. Uncle Tom had proven to be a hopelessly incompetent leader who allowed himself to be controlled by excitable and thieving Chihuahuas.
He insisted that he was still in charge but it was clear that he was the tail being wagged. His darling was running the show using a cabal of overambitious and greedy opportunists. Uncle Tom was an officer who had been promoted to his position of incompetency.
Although he would occasionally emerge from under the petticoat it was clear he had neither the energy nor the skills to run a government.
This was an assignment beyond his acumen.
Those who had supported him started concocting excuses to justify his failures.
They said he was too old. Which was correct but beside the point because no one had forced him to become prime minister.
The man had been too old for the job some twenty years earlier.
They said he was a good leader being sabotaged by his appointees.
We were told that the Feselady was the source of all problems in the government because she was refusing to stay in the kitchen.
Some said Uncle Tom needed time because he had inherited a system completely broken by MCCD and his people.
Very few people admitted that they had made a mistake and were naïve to think Uncle Tom would be a different politician.
Today, the same people who claimed to be staunch followers of Uncle Tom and the ABC have found new homes somewhere.
Muckraker is saying this because she sees a repeat happening in October.
They are getting ready to ululate again. They are itching to lick another boot with gusto.
That shindig too will end in tears.
Those who put their faith in politicians will always have sore hearts.
Attend rallies for entertainment. Support by choice and vote as a right.
But keep your heart out of this business because politicians will tear it to pieces and defecate on it.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
