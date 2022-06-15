Socialist riff-raff

THE Socialist Revolutionaries are hopping mad over Muckraker’s rather kind jibe a few weeks ago. Some have been clogging Muckraker’s inbox with uncreative insults and futile whinges.

You can hear them whimpering in the streets. Ouch! Eish! Mmewee!

What got their goat was the gentle reminder that the SR is a pathetic excuse of a party stuck in the armpit of its rabidly capitalistic owner who unashamedly masquerades as a socialist.

JP is not a fake socialist but a certified capitalist.

The crux of the matter is that a moneylender who charges eye-watering interest rates cannot be a socialist. The idea of a privately-owned moneylending company is incongruent with socialism. Hard-core socialists don’t even want commercial banks to be privately owned.

Yet here we have a socialist party funded by a proud machonisa who makes his money by lending to the working class, the very people socialism should protect. Socialist Revolutionary, my foot!

You have to be a dimwit to believe a blatant capitalist like JP can instigate a socialist revolution. But Muckraker will not waste her energy on pointing out these obvious contradictions to JP’s leeches and his party’s empty-headed supporters.

Nor will she bother to stuff their brains with some Marxist ideas. It’s their problem if they think books have sharp teeth. It is a pointless endeavour for which JP will not pay because ignorance is a competitive advantage in politics. Some of the zealots are threatening to report Muckraker to the LCA. Heele! For the why?

It is an idle threat popped by ignoramuses. The LCA has no power to even wink at Muckraker.

But SR members wouldn’t know the LCA’s mandate because they are too busy polishing JP’s shoes with their tongues. Sister ’Mamarame still hasn’t come down to their level to explain such mundane things.

She is still smarting after her kick from the LCA. Even jumping her up in the party’s hierarchy will not soothe the pain. But since Muckraker now has the attention of the SR members she might as well introduce a quiz.

What animal is as dull as an SR member? Correct answers will win you M200. JP will pay.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com