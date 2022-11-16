Muckracker
Spooked by Uncle Sam’s amnesty
MUCKRAKER knew it was only a matter of time before someone screamed about something in Uncle Sam’s speech.
They are now clutching on point 17 of Uncle Sam’s inauguration speech where he said the government will “establish and publicise a corruption, theft and embezzlement amnesty programme in 30 days”.
The opposition is shouting and screaming, accusing the new government of plotting to forgive thieves.
The hypocrisy of it is astounding and the holier-than-thou attitude disgusting.
The same people now shedding crimson tears over the proposed amnesty were folding their arms while government money was looted hand over fist.
We are told that the previous government could not account for M6.1 billion.
Muckraker doesn’t believe all that money was stolen but there is no doubt that substantial amounts grew legs and marched out of the government’s bank account.
While that was happening the government, which is now the opposition, never raised alarm. Only the unlucky small crooks were arrested by the toothless bulldog called the DCEO.
They were probably nabbed because they were now competing with the big boys to steal from the government.
The rule is simple: civil servants should not steal too much because ministers and politicians hate competition.
Even former ministers who didn’t say a word to condemn endemic corruption in the government are now complaining about an amnesty whose modalities are yet to be announced.
Muckraker abhors corruption but is pragmatic. We have failed to catch and prosecute thieves in this country. Those caught have either been acquitted after the prosecution slept on the job or got away with trivial sentences.
It’s either we are unable to catch thieves or we don’t want to. Effect amount to the same. Over the past decade, there has not been any major prosecution for corruption. Nothing! Nada!
Dozens of cases have ended in embarrassing failure for the prosecution. Thieves have been laughing as they enjoy their loot.
Nothing deters other thieves from dipping their hands in the cookie jar. There is therefore nothing wrong with the carrot-and-stick approach Uncle Sam is planning.
If anything, it might help the country recover a few millions.
Nothing stops the government from vigorously pursuing those who think are too clever and hold on to their loot.
Other countries like Tanzania have offered the same amnesty to thieves and recovered millions. Revenue authorities, including our very own, use it for tax dodgers. The outrage over the suggested amnesty is therefore overdone.
So just cut the crap and wait to see if anyone will take up the amnesty offer before running your mouth. You were in government a few weeks ago. You were wining and dining with the same thieves. Drink some water and calm down.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
Muckracker
Ts’olo’s phuza face
The lesson from the Frazer Solar saga is that a country should never appoint empty heads to strategic positions.
Lesotho is being chased around the globe over a fictitious debt invited by Tšolo, a man who should never have been allowed anywhere near the cabinet.
We could have appointed a donkey to the cabinet because it doesn’t sign random contracts. A donkey would never write letters committing the government to dubious deals.
And even if it signs something with its hoof it would never come up with the same inane denials that Tšolo tried to sell us when confronted with a contract bearing his signature.
He said his signature was forged by the same man whose project he was touting in the cabinet and working overtime to secretly approve.
His other explanation is that he could not have signed the contract because he knows the procurement regulations.
Phew! He discovered those procurement regulations after negotiating with Frazer Solar and signing the contract on the government’s behalf. The other lesson from the scandal is that history repeats itself.
It reminds Muckraker of the time the white-man came to Africa, saw vast land he thought was unoccupied and seized it. They said they discovered Kome Caves and Malentsunyane Falls.
They thought they were coming into a country of primitive fools dressed in animal skins and fighting with spears.
That is what the Frazer Solar officials felt when they arrived in Maseru and met Tšolo. There he was, bumbling through Uncle Tom’s cabinet with a quart of Maluti hidden in his oversized jacket.
He would sip the beer from under the table and pretend to be paying attention.
The Frazer Solar officials instantly knew they had stumbled upon their village bumpkin (not pumpkin). He was exactly what they wanted. A man who could be pampered with beer and food until he sold his country.
After a few beers, Tšolo was saying: “Where do I sign? My hands are itching to sign something. Ha ke batle ho bora moreki!” He was saying this with his phuza face.
You could see from his letters to the company that he was now their man. Well pocketed. In one letter he almost shed tears as he explained how a contract that would transform lives in Lesotho had been delayed.
He was waxing lyrical about the project despite that the project had no feasibility study or financial projections. He doesn’t even know what an LED light is. He thinks solar power comes from ancestors.
This was just an excitable African swallowing nonsense fed to him by his handlers. They gave their slow African a contract and he signed. Period!
And they will never call him as a witness in their court cases because they know there is a vacuum between his ears. He might tell the court that he signed the contract after three bottles of Vodka.
“Me no sign konterake. Ke monna ea bitsoang Vodka”.
They know their African.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
Muckracker
Frazer Solar’s silly jokes
It’s a notorious fact that Muckraker dislikes Frazer Solar, that Mickey Mouse company trying to do a M2 billion heist on Lesotho.
The only thing she distastes more than Frazer Solar in this manufactured saga is Temeki Tšolo, its surrogate and accomplice in Lesotho.
It’s either Frazer Solar is just delusional or has convinced itself that Africans are village bumpkins begging to be separated from their monies.
You can see from their reaction to their thumping defeat in the Constitutional Court this week. They hurriedly issued a shoddy press statement that cannot convince a toddler to eat their lollipop.
The statement starts with comical and glaring contradictions.
The title says “Frazer Solar dismisses irrelevant High Court ruling…” but the opening line says the company “welcomes today’s ruling… ”.
Is the briefcase company dismissing or welcoming the judgments? Which is which?
Only a functionally illiterate public relations officer could cook up such baloney.
Notice that Muckraker is not blaming the guff on incompetence because that presupposes there was a failed attempt to get things right. There was neither thought nor method in that statement.
But Muckraker would have let the dissonance pass had the statement not spewed some pathetic lies in the next few paragraphs. The lie was unashamedly emitted by an unnamed company spokesperson.
If the writer was the spokesperson quoting himself then he did a splendid job of parading himself as certified imbecile.
“The judges have confirmed that the government of Lesotho chose the wrong method with which to proceed with Frazer Solar’s renewable energy project,” said the alleged spokesperson.
The High Court judges did not confirm anything of that sort in words, insinuation or winking. They said the agreement that Frazer Solar signed with Tšolo was unconstitutional and violated procurement regulations.
In other words, the agreement is fraudulent and those who signed it are crooks. Also, Tšolo was never the government. Neither did he have any authority to sign its contracts.
Muckraker was about to stop reading the convoluted statement when the spokesperson uttered another epic lie.
“We acted in good faith throughout by proceeding with the procurement rules provided by government officials,” said the spokesperson.
Even Size Two’s camels in Qacha’s Nek know this is a lie. Oops. Muckraker meant to say kangaroos from Australia, where the company’s managing director comes from.
Which government officials and where is the evidence that procurement rules were ever whispered to the company?
If Tšolo was their “government official” then they have only themselves to blame.
Tšolo has the brain the size of the punctuation mark at the end of this sentence. And that explains why Frazer Solar targeted him to sign the dubious contract they are now brandishing in foreign courts as they seek to pickpocket Lesotho.
They were looking for a minister who cannot spell his name under pressure. It’s no coincidence that some of the letters Tšolo is alleged to have written to Frazer Solar appear to have been drafted by the company itself.
The spokesperson says the company acted in good faith but their lawyer admitted in court that the contract violated procurement regulations and the constitution.
Had the court ruled in their favour, Frazer Solar would have been crowing about being vindicated and sprayed us with another episode of those dishonest Facebook videos.
Muckraker wonders who those self-praising videos are talking to.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
Muckracker
Whose Moses?
Muckraker knows the excitement that has come with Uncle Sam’s election. It’s fine.
Hope is good for the soul. But something is nauseating with the way people are now eulogising Uncle Sam. In the past three weeks, he has been described as our saviour, father and Moses (Moshe).
He is neither of those things to Lesotho but just a Mosotho man granted a chance to manage the affairs of this country. Simple!
Nothing is to be gained from burdening him with the responsibility of fathering a whole country.
It cannot be fair to say Uncle Sam is a father of a country with ‘children’ like Feselady, Tšolo, Pessy-Pessy, Phori and that long-haired radio Vuvuzela.
He cannot be described as a saviour either because there is no evidence yet to prove that. As for the ‘Moses’ title, Uncle Sam should reject it outrightly.
It’s not like Basotho were oppressed by another mighty race. They oppressed themselves.
They are their own Pharaohs. The Israelites didn’t vote for Pharaohs. Basotho have been electing Pharaohs for decades.
None of Lesotho’s problems were caused by foreigners. It is we who have been killing ourselves softly.
We elected thugs and they got shocked when they behaved like thugs.
We put thieves in charge of government funds and then got surprised when the vault was empty.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
