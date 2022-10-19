Tears of defeat

As Muckraker writes these words in the wee hours of the morning some politicians are tossing and turning in their beds. They have been sleeping with their shoes on since the election results were announced.

They don’t know what hit them last Friday. Some even suspect it’s a thokolosi.

They are hoping the last few days were a nightmare from which they will be startled. Some are ogling their phones, hoping Uncle Sam will call them to join his coalition.

The strategic ones have already professed their love for the RFP and they say they are not asking for anything in return.

Just the association is enough for them. Liars!

That’s what defeat does. It humbles the haughty. Reality has a way of bringing people back to their senses. Others have been consulting sangomas for potions to confuse Uncle Sam so that he can invite them.

Any politician who tells you that they saw this result coming will be telling a blue lie. Even those in the RFP are still pinching themselves and asking themselves “what have we just done?”. Ha ke le tje, ke le mobe, ke le ea khesehang…

Spare a thought for Kabi and his ABC people who are still licking their wounds. Pray for Mokhothu and his supporters who thought they had this in the bag but now have to pack their ha re eeng Thaba-Tseka to leave the government.

This election was about the ABC and the DC as much as it was for the RFP. The ABC is not shocked because it knew that it was dead as a dodo. They would have been surprised if they had won.

But the story is different for the DC which underestimated the RFP and thought the election was going to be business as usual.

Now that Uncle Sam has won Muckraker is watching, with keen interest, the people who want to pretend they have always been rooting for him. Everyone is now an RFP member in Maseru. Uncle

Sam now has to deal with small people who want to take credit for his victory.

Even people who merely waved at his helicopter are now saying they supported him.

Those who were twisting their faces at the sight of RFP supporters are not saying Moruooooo! Their songs are louder and dances more vigorous than the real RFP members who toiled for the victory. Hypocrites!

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com