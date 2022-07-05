Muckracker
The RFP’s Super 11
MUCKRAKER is always reluctant to ‘say I told you so’ when misfortune befalls on those who reject her two cents and her words come to pass.
She is not that gloating auntie who derives pleasure from being vindicated.
But there are times when she cannot resist a few jabs on heads that disobey their ears.
The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) has just confirmed that it’s a hotchpotch of elites thoroughly convinced that they are Messiahs for Lesotho’s great unwashed.
The cabal thinks the peasants and waged are nothing but tickets to political office.
Don’t scream. Don’t snare. Don’t fume. Listen.
The helicopter party has just announced that it is reserving eleven constituencies for its 11 founding members. So the party’s Super 11 will go to the ballot without being subjected to primary elections.
Those who think this is an injustice worth some shabby placards and vigorous picketing at the party’s offices can go and hang on tomato trees.
The leadership doesn’t want to soil itself by diving into the cesspool that is primary elections.
It has spoken and its word will be obeyed. Their way or the highway.
All of which is to endorse the notorious fact that the RFP is their thing.
The message is clear: if that gets your blood boiling you can form your own party and see if anyone will call you ‘Ngamola’.
Ha u na chopper, ha u na chelete. Ha u na ntja. You are just you, your nose, mouth and nails. Perhaps a blanket. Thola!
The leadership says the idea is to make sure the Fantastic 11 gets into parliament.
Yeh, right! Up-side-down goes the logic of those who think they are smarter than everyone.
The truth is that the Fantastic 11 believe, with every fibre in their beings, that they are above the riffraff.
They don’t want a popularity contest with the poor members of their party because they are not their equals. They know the popularity they claim to have in their constituencies only exists in their heads. It’s a figment of their imagination. The hallucinations of people who don’t use a fatuku to clean their hands. The kind that doesn’t eat at funerals.
Their fear of being embarrassed by villagers in primaries is palpable. Imagine the leader being walloped by a general dealership shop owner.
The stunner who used to run our courts clobbered by a molisana.
The ravishing one who once managed our money bested by a rural teacher.
The former government secretary and minister shown flames by a retired miner.
They know that their money and schooling are not enough to win them the primary elections.
Some members are shedding crimson tears, moaning that the decision is undemocratic.
Yet it is, but there is nothing you can do about it.
You don’t invite yourself into someone’s home and seek to dictate how they should manage it.
My project, my rules.
Muckraker warned them about this reality but they said she was either bitter or high on something illegal. Some malicious fellows said she was speaking like someone had grabbed her big toe.
They didn’t realise that it is they who were drunk with false hope while thinking that clutching on the cocktails of the rich will cure them of poverty.
Now they are farting the gases of tummies full of unfulfilled expectations.
Braaaaaa. Bruuuuuuu. Nasty C, one of Muckraker’s favourites, you played yourself.
This thing is not yours, never was and will never be.
That’s the unadulterated truth. Now, swallow the lump in your throat and follow the leader.
And one last thing: The RFP didn’t invent this game. All parties in Lesotho protect their leadership from internal polls.
The RFP has just been transparent, arrogant and brazen about it.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
The DCEO of nonsonso
A group of the most notorious thieves in the world gathered for a workshop at some resort.
They were discussing new ways to rob people, companies and governments.
During a tea break, one of them suggested a mock election.
He handed each of the 5 000 thieves a ballot paper.
On the list were the FBI, Scotland Yard, South Africa’s Hawks and Lesotho’s DCEO.
Each was to select one agency they prefer to investigate them when they pulled a massive heist.
The FBI got 3 000 votes, Scotland Yard 1 900 and the Hawks 100. Our DCEO got zero.
The reason was obvious. Thieves have pride. They want challenging investigators for a thrilling cat and mouse chase.
The DCEO’s incompetence is so legendary that it borders on disrespecting crooks.
No real thief wants to be chased by a dull investigator. There is no delight in that.
There is no point in the thief hiding their thievery because the DCEO wouldn’t know corruption or fraud if they spat in their face. Eish, that is disgusting. Let’s rephrase.
The DCEO would not know a thief even if it sat on their faces and….
You can count the number of cases the DCEO has successfully prosecuted on one hand.
The DCEO is simply incapable of convicting anyone.
You and your lawyer have to be completely brainless for the DCEO to convince a judge, even the most confused one like that one of scary weaves, that you are guilty.
You don’t need legal arguments to win a case against the DCEO.
All you have to do is attend the remands and watch as Calamity DCEO trips itself and topples like someone drunk on hopose. They arrest, charge and then investigate. Reserve jive.
When caught with their pants down they start requesting postponements as if their salaries depend on it.
Somewhere along the way, they will tell the judge that they are still investigating.
Later, they will reshuffle the prosecutors like Mr Softie does with those toys they call principal secretaries.
Meanwhile, you watch from a distance as the charade unfolds.
After a few years, they will come to court empty-handed and stare at the judge like a villager caught taking a dump in the chief’s field.
“Your honour, your honour, your honour,” the prosecutor will say as if there is anything honourable about their tomfoolery.
Usually, it’s a local prosecutor who has to endure the shame after the South African prosecutor, paid by the bucket, stuffs their pockets with easy money and dumps the case.
After the defeat, which they always knew would happen, they walk out of the court with a bounce in their step and pretend as if they tried their best.
Instead of hiding in the gutters at the High Court or the bushes behind the Maseru Magistrates’ Court, they start looking for the next victim to harass with their ineptitude.
All this is because its victims are so grateful that the nightmare is over that they don’t bother to take the DCEO to the cleaners.
That nonsonso should stop.
The DCEO should be sued for everything it has, right to the shoelaces of its investigators.
There is only one rule. If you win the case and the DCEO cannot pay, just remember to avoid attaching any of the investigators because they are useless here, in heaven and hell.
We know that some things have intrinsic value. Some have sentimental value. Others gain value over time.
A DCEO investigator will never be useful over time and no matter the value addition you do. Send him to school, force them into refresher courses, get him a mentor or put a new suit on him. The result is the same: zero value.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
The mounted police of murder
A primary school teacher recently gave her students homework. They were to ask their parents about their jobs and present their findings in class. Things were going well until one sad boy walked to the front for his turn.
“My father is a pimp who sells drugs to children. He is a jerk who steals from the disabled and kicks them in the head. He once slapped a woman on a wheelchair,” the boy said.
“My father has been arrested 15 times in the past three months. Last week, he came home with his truck full of stolen meat,” he added.
The class and the teacher are stunned into silence.
“So what is your father’s job?” asked one student.
“I don’t know how to describe him. He is a pimp, a thief and a jerk. All in one,” said the boy.
The teacher was shocked and wondered why the boy was lying because she knew the boy’s father was a policeman.
“But isn’t your father a policeman?” she asked.
“Yes ma’m he is but I am too embarrassed to say he is a policeman. I would rather he be a pimp and a thief than a policeman. There is no profession worse than being a policeman in this country,” said the boy as he wiped off tears.
The teacher and the students instantly understood the boy’s predicament. He didn’t want to be associated with the police in any way, shape or form.
“Clap hands for him,” the teachers commanded the class.
There is no way to describe the levels to which our police have sunk. Last week they did it again. They have added another dead person to their long list of victims. Kopano Makutoane was allegedly killed by the police during the strike.
The LMPS (Lesotho Murderous Police Services) is living up to its reputation. This time it was so brazen that they couldn’t spin it. They promptly issued a statement saying they are aware of the “unfortunate and hurtful incidents” at NUL “where there was a loss of life and some casualties”.
They admitted that the “management is ashamed and condemns these acts”. This was the first time that the police confessed that they were “ashamed” of something. The statement could have ended there because those words sufficed.
But the police wanted to add some oomph to the statement by making a promise that even donkeys know they will not keep.
“We want to reassure the public that in-depth investigations have been launched to establish what really transpired so that action can be taken against the culprits”.
Hahahahahahahaha. That’s not Muckraker laughing but the rats in the ceiling at Mabote Police station. It’s the police promising to arrest itself for committing a crime. If you believe that, you can believe anything. The Feselady has a real doctorate.
Kabi and Majoro are now best friends. Mafeteng is the cleanest town in Lesotho. Shoprite loves Enrich. Mamarame is a brilliant lawyer. Majoro is Lesotho’s best prime minister. And you are not your mother’s child.
Phew!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
The power from NUL
MUCKRAKER has been having sleepless nights as she struggles to understand why the NMDS (Notorious Manpower Damage Secretariat) always does the right thing after NUL students strike. Then this week she stumbled upon the answer.
It has been right there all along. Unlike everyone else in this country, the NMDS doesn’t use electricity from the LEC, Eskom or Muella to power its computers, systems and lights. The computers have a different source of energy.
Pay attention because Muckraker will not repeat this. The computers at NMDS are powered by the kinetic energy of the striking students at NUL.
As the students generate the energy as they chant, march and scream at the NUL gate. That energy is then fed into a special power line that connects the NMDS offices in Maseru to the NUL gate. The more the students march and sing, the more the energy is transferred to the NMDS for its computers and lights.
The NMDS likes the NUL strikes because they give them more energy. It is precisely why the NMDS always pays the grants as soon as there is a strike. They have decided that they need two strikes per year to generate enough energy to last them from January to December. And they schedule expertly.
One strike in the first half of the year and another in the second half. Just before and soon after winter. When the energy is low and the NMDS’ systems don’t work, its managers just have to create some confusion to trigger a strike.
The students will strike and the NMDS systems work and they quickly pay the students. Last week, Florina Rakeketsi, the NMDS’ director, came up with some silly excuse that they would not be paying full stipends.
She knew students would be furious but didn’t care because she wanted her strike and she got it. For some reason, the strikes at Fokothi and other institutions don’t generate the same energy. That is why their strikes never trigger efficiency at the NMDS.
Real power comes from the NUL strikes. The director appears to have made it her vocation to cause strikes at NUL. There must be a special bonus she gets for causing strikes. Her officers too know she will reward them with sterling performance appraisals if they cause a strike.
In fact, it’s part of their job. The target is two strikes per year. No strike, no bonus or promotion. You may be wondering where Muckraker got this idea. Well, the Eureka moment arrived as she watched Minister Mochoboroane trying to explain how a student was killed by the Lesotho Murderous Police Service during the strike.
He mumbled some mumbo-jumbo before looking tongue-tied. At that moment it was clear that it was neither grief nor shock that stole his words. He had been shocked by the huge amount of electricity that the NMDS had received from the strike at NUL. So high is the energy that the NMDS officers are thinking of buying electric cars.
Why worry about fuel prices when there is free electricity from NUL? Soon the NMDS might be selling surplus power to the LEC, thanks to Florina’s smarts. Oops, did Muckraker say Florina is smart? I lied. Sorryyyy! She is a living testimony that people should just learn to let some jobs pass them. Look how she is now behaving like a deer caught in headlights.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
