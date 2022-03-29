The sign is in the lift

Uncle Tom and three others recently spent half an hour stuck in a lift at parliament. Muckraker’s first reaction was to feel pity for the old man.

But then she quickly came back to her senses.

The problem is not the lift or that the backup generator had run out of diesel.

Rather, we should be asking what an 80-something old man was doing at parliament.

His age-mates, if they are still around, are spending their time telling litšomo to their grandchildren yet he wants to represent people in parliament and make laws.



For what good reason? There is absolutely no value he can add to parliament.

Nothing he couldn’t do in his half-century in politics.

So is it fine that the lift jammed? No, but maybe it’s a sign that he is no longer wanted at parliament.

Perhaps it’s a signal that the lift is sick and tired of carrying him.



Familiarity breeds contempt. It’s the same contempt that he amassed by overstaying his welcome and meddling in the ABC’s affairs until it was so confused that it didn’t know whether it was the ruling party or the opposition.

The other issue is that there could be a subtle message in the whole incident. It shows that other people have special problems not shared by the masses. Uncle Tom’s problem is getting stuck for a few minutes in a lift.



His age-mates are struggling to get food. They travel to hospitals on horseback or in wheelbarrows while he worries about a malfunctioning lift.

The officers at parliament must however thank their gods that this happened when the Feselady is out of the State House and had her wings clipped.

Otherwise, there would have been gnashing of teeth.

Those without teeth would have been given.