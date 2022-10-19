Muckracker
Uncle Tom’s mess
It will be unfair to blame ABC’s failure entirely on Kabi.
He inherited a political hovel. His only mistake was to behave as if he was the head of a mansion. Uncle Tom should take most of the blame for the party’s defeat. The man was a snake oil salesman.
All talk and no action. A schemer who did not know when to stop scheming, he schemed against his own party. Running a party through plots.
He allowed himself to be advised by political imbeciles. When he was tired he rented power to that drama queen who deluded herself into thinking that she could be an MP.
As prime minister Uncle Tom was hopeless. His government bungled as if its life depended on it. Muckraker is convinced beyond reasonable doubt that it was the ABC government’s strategy to mess up this country.
There is no other explanation for its daft policies. Surely, they must have sat somewhere and asked themselves: How do we screw up things?
They were methodical with their mad decisions. They must have had a ten-point plan on how to make our lives hell.
A Lesotho We Don’t Want kind of document. And boy did they pee on this country.
Harassing wool farmers to please a Chinese fraud. Allowing thieves to ransack government coffers. Dishing tenders to their cronies.
Looting the Covid funds and then pretending that the money had grown legs or been abducted. Appointing the likes of Tsolo as ministers.
The rotund one from Lithoteng was caught smuggling beer after he had banned Basotho from drinking it. Giving a M2 billion solar contract to a dubious fellow whose company could not even afford a battery.
The ABC supporters should also take the blame. They kept saying Mohlomphehi, Mohlomphehi, Mohlomphehi when Uncle Tom was messing things up.
They pampered the old man with praise when he was the problem. Cheering him on while he used the national stage to praise his motor-mouth yellowbone.
The problem started with that wedding and that long yellow dress that almost set covered the Setsoto Stadium. Muckraker knew we were in trouble.
Kabi’s kite
Muckraker is still wondering why Kabi is still the ABC’s leader after such a thumping and embarrassing defeat. He ran a shoddy campaign. The man had no clear message.
All he did was mumble and drag his Famo gangsters with him to rallies. His fundraising was as laughable as the messaging.
There was no plan to counter the damaging narratives created by other parties. The problem is that Kabi surrounded himself with charlatans who still believe in big rallies as a campaign strategy.
Old goats that think social media has teeth to bite them.
None of those around Kabi was thinking out of the box. The mokhoenyana was always hiding behind speakers. The other Chihuahuas were just dancing at rallies.
The ABC was campaigning blindly without any data or strategy. They thought things would just happen.
Kabi himself was a total flop. He would grab the microphone without any clear message. You could see this was someone making up things as he goes.
Uncle Sam was almost the same, but he made up for his lack of oratory skills with organisational prowess and energy.
He surrounded himself with smart people. Kabi, on the other hand, had neither the energy nor the brains to rent.
He just fumbled and perambulated the country like a headless chicken. Handing out money as if he had a lot of it when he was begging for donations back in Maseru.
The truth that ABC supporters don’t want to accept is that Kabi was jumped up into his position of incompetence.
Were it not for Uncle Tom’s meddling Kabi would have been just a member of the executive committee. He had no business leading the party. But that is what happens when you clamour for a job beyond your experience, skill, acumen and talent.
If someone says they can fly a helicopter, you don’t have to argue with them. Agree with them but tell them to buy their own helicopter and fly it. You should never allow them to fly yours or theirs with you in it.
The ABC gave a helicopter to a man who could not fly kite. Instead of watching from a distance they all jumped onto the helicopter and cheered while he crushed it. Boom! Oh, Boom!
Muckracker
Tears of defeat
As Muckraker writes these words in the wee hours of the morning some politicians are tossing and turning in their beds. They have been sleeping with their shoes on since the election results were announced.
They don’t know what hit them last Friday. Some even suspect it’s a thokolosi.
They are hoping the last few days were a nightmare from which they will be startled. Some are ogling their phones, hoping Uncle Sam will call them to join his coalition.
The strategic ones have already professed their love for the RFP and they say they are not asking for anything in return.
Just the association is enough for them. Liars!
That’s what defeat does. It humbles the haughty. Reality has a way of bringing people back to their senses. Others have been consulting sangomas for potions to confuse Uncle Sam so that he can invite them.
Any politician who tells you that they saw this result coming will be telling a blue lie. Even those in the RFP are still pinching themselves and asking themselves “what have we just done?”. Ha ke le tje, ke le mobe, ke le ea khesehang…
Spare a thought for Kabi and his ABC people who are still licking their wounds. Pray for Mokhothu and his supporters who thought they had this in the bag but now have to pack their ha re eeng Thaba-Tseka to leave the government.
This election was about the ABC and the DC as much as it was for the RFP. The ABC is not shocked because it knew that it was dead as a dodo. They would have been surprised if they had won.
But the story is different for the DC which underestimated the RFP and thought the election was going to be business as usual.
Now that Uncle Sam has won Muckraker is watching, with keen interest, the people who want to pretend they have always been rooting for him. Everyone is now an RFP member in Maseru. Uncle
Sam now has to deal with small people who want to take credit for his victory.
Even people who merely waved at his helicopter are now saying they supported him.
Those who were twisting their faces at the sight of RFP supporters are not saying Moruooooo! Their songs are louder and dances more vigorous than the real RFP members who toiled for the victory. Hypocrites!
Here comes Shao (Part II)
Muckraker never doubted that those trying to use the courts to block Shao’s candidacy would fail dismally.
This is why she is not surprised that the court dismissed the Christian Advocates and Ambassadors Association’s urgent application to get Shao disqualified from the election. The association’s case was so laughable that the judge told the association to find somewhere to play.
So Shao will become the first Chinese to contest an election in Lesotho.
More are coming and there is nothing hatters can do. The Chinese are here to stay.
And it’s not like this is the first time they have been involved in politics. Remember how Uncle Tom had to reward John Jackpot with a top government post after he bought him soap and phofo
when he was in exile in South Africa? Nearly every big political party has received money from John.
MPs and ministers used to get food on credit from Jackpot. John even funded weddings of politicians’ children. If anyone raises a finger to protest Muckraker will mention names.
ABC ministers almost destroyed the wool and mohair sector to please Stone Shi, an overrated snake oil salesman. Wool farmers were harassed to benefit that wool thief.
A few weeks ago, a whole foreign affairs minister was forced to issue a bootlicking statement confirming Lesotho’s support for the One China policy.
The only difference with Shao is that he is direct in his approach. He has cut off the middleman and is going straight to the power.
The Christian Advocates and Ambassadors Association’s noises are therefore pointless.
But Shao’s dive into active politics is not the issue here. What matters is what Advocate Fusi Sehapi of the Christian Advocates and Ambassador Association said in his court papers.
Muckraker thought the bit about Shao’s lack of fluency in English and Sesotho was the worst but she was wrong.
Advocate Sehapi’s other reason for trying to block Shao was because “Chinese eat dogs and aborted babies”. Take a deep breath and remember that this was said by someone who spent five years in law school. Mohlolo! Phew!
Muckraker is sure as Advocate Sehapi wrote those words an abortion was happening somewhere in the villages. No Chinese was holding a torch for that.
And what has eating dogs got to do with being an MP?
It’s not like dog soup makes anyone bark like a dog.
And even if Shao barks after eating s’kopo sa ntja, he will still be in perfect company in parliament because most MPs either sleep or bark in parliament.
Most bark after eating papa and lepu. Maybe they should have dog stew to justify their barking. Perhaps Shao can teach them Kung Fu so they don’t fight like babies.
The Socialist Revolution (SR) leader Teboho Mojapela, held a brief celebration in his Motete Constituency to thank voters over the weekend. Listen to his full speech.
Why ABC lost the elections
Lighting up dreams
Teaching families to keep their wealth
EU election observers praise IEC
Taking vaccines to initiation schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Row over army secrets
MP charged with stock-theft
Kamoli threatened
End of the road for Letsatsi
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Lesotho angers SADC
1 Power to Electrify 7 000 Homes
Prof Mahao Full interview
Maikutlo a balateli ba ABC
Funeral Service of Commando Private Lebuajoang Nonyana
Mochoboroane’ s full interview
Nobody will stop me
[Exclusive Interview] “Nobody Will Stop Me” Says Shao
𝐂𝐆𝐌 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐀 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝
Massive blow for government
The deceased was not assaulted
She was killed for twenty maloti
Matela pleads not guilty in his wife’s murder trial
Council of State Ill-advised The King
𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐢 𝐨 𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐚 𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐚
