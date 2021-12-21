When Mokola opens his mouth

MUCKRAKER is still rolling with laughter after reading Mokola’s meandering letter to Mr Softie last week. Never has so much ink been wasted on so much gobbledygook.

The missive bitterly complained about what Mokola boldly called the persecution of Metsing and Mochoboroane. Crimson tears were also shed for the Chihuahua who was not arrested but merely called to the police to explain his latest shot from the hip.



The rumblings were conspicuously silent on the notorious fact that the charges against Mochoboroane and Metsing were not newborns but six-year toddlers and that Mr Softie did not sire them.

Also glaringly missing from the high-sounding but hollow epistle was the blatant fact that Metsing had disappeared before appearing in court and was now a fugitive.



You don’t need to have the memory of a dolphin to recall that it was during Mahaletere’s government that Tšeliso Mokhosi, Metsing’s deputy in the LCD (Lesotho Congress for Delusion), was brutally tortured by the police until he soiled himself.



Mokola was the minister of police and deputy prime minister when the police maimed and tortured suspects with gusto but he didn’t write a letter to the prime minister or issue a public apology. He was in the government when Metsing and other people fled the country for fear of being killed or tortured by the police.



Again, Mokola did not appeal to the prime minister or call the SADC uncles to intervene.

As is predictable, Mokola is clutching at so-called Clause 10 that was thoroughly rejected by the highest court in the land. Nyoe, nyoe, nyoe Clause 10. You would think he is talking about a clause in the constitution yet it’s just some pathetic little agreement cobbled by politicians to insulate themselves from prosecution.



This country is not governed by self-serving contracts concocted by politicians at nocturnal meetings.

Nyoe, nyoe, nyoe Mr Softie is destabilising the country. Since when has giving suspects a chance to have their day in court been a source of political instability?



Blah, blah, blah the trials of Metsing and Mochoboroane will sabotage the reforms. Heele! This would be hilarious were it not so brazenly mischievous. It’s an outrageous proposition even a political novice would be too ashamed to utter in public. The kind that only a kindergarten brat would conjure. The stuff of political toddlers.



The reforms are not in Metsing’s back pocket. Neither do they reside in the small pocket of Mochoboroane’s blue suit. No law stops crime suspects from participating in the making of the reforms.

The idea that the prosecution of two citizens can jeopardise national reforms is inane. If we are to follow Mokola’s embarrassingly skewed logic then all trials of crime suspects should be suspended until the reforms are done.



After all, those suspects have the right to participate in the reforms as citizens like Metsing and Mochoboroane. What dam have Mochoboroane and Metsing mopped dry to be treated differently? What spaceship have they invented? Who have they sent to the moon to be pampered as Mokola suggests they should?



As for the reforms that Mokola is crying about, Muckraker wonders when he suddenly discovered that they are urgent. This country has needed reforms since he became a minister in 1993. And he was the deputy prime minister when the reforms kept on stuttering while politicians bickered.



The trouble with Mokola is not that he has a knack for being disingenuous. No. He thinks he is the best thing to happen to Lesotho after the mountains.

Little wonder he can engage in the most shameless of political gymnastics under the illusion that people will cheer him on. He is probably the most overrated politician in Lesotho’s history. How he has sustained such a long political career with nothing substantial to show for it is a matter for another day. If electrifying your own village and that of your boss is what we call work then Mokola is the real McCoy.



For now, Muckraker can only say Mokola has finally choked on his beard. He should stick to saying his goodbyes before he erases what has been a facade of a political legacy.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com