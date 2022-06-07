Muckracker
When thieves sing the national anthem
Muckraker is begging Lesotho’s politicians to stop singing the first line of our national anthem. Those words are not reflected in their actions. Given their ferocious looting spree and the ruination they have unleashed on this country, Muckraker suspects some have already changed that first line.
Instead of saying Lesotho fatše la no-ntat’a rona some are saying Lesotho fatše la no-ntate oa ka. We cannot blame them when they are behaving as if their forefathers came with Lesotho stuck in that small jean pocket.
You should watch how our politicians get louder and more excited when it comes to the ‘rea le rata’ part. They will be saying ‘kea le rata’, meaning a special kind of love because they are the only ones enjoying life in Lesotho.
Forget the thieves that break into houses to steal petty things like TVs, phones and radios. Worry not about the cattle rustlers. Pay no attention to the civil servants who behave like rats in a granary.
The real thieves that should worry you sick are the politicians. They have stolen a whole country and don’t plan to give it back to the people. The country is in their armpits and they are bumjiving while the people starve and squirm.
You can see their palpable anger against anyone who threatens to extricate the country from their unshaven alleys. It’s not that they care but because they know how good it feels to have a whole country in your armpits.
Muckracker
Mind your heart
A little word to all those zealots who have made it their business to get angry on behalf of their political leaders. You know you are emotionally unbalanced when you get worked up by some jibes to the leader of your party. Seek urgent help fast.
The leader is not your father, mother, grandmother or even a distant cousin. The strong bond between you and the leader exists only in your head. Your lousy and impressionable head that cannot distinguish between love and association or being useful and being used.
Nyoe, nyoe, nyoe my leader.
Leading you in what and to where?
Get a grip!
The only one with a destination in that relationship, whatever you call it, is the leader. You, on the other hand, will be stuck in the here and now. Just sing for the helicopter. Kopokopokopokpopkopokopokopokopokopokopokopokopokopo.
Then ride your Mokhorotlo F.O.O.T home. Keep your hopes in check. Manage your emotions. This is not your thing. The idea that members own a party is an illusion. So is the notion that you and the party leader have some mutual bond.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
Muckracker
How to lie like a politician
This one is a classic from the aeons long forgotten but remains as relevant as a Honda Fit. No reason to say ‘Qoi’ because it’s like a miniskirt. Short enough to arouse interest and long enough to cover the essentials. Here it goes.
A politician recently visited Nyakosoba for a rally and asked the villagers to tell him the two main problems they want his government to fix if he wins the election in October. An old man stood to speak.
“The first problem is that we have a hospital but there is no doctor,” he said.
The politician nodded, pulled out his phone, dialled some number, thrust it in his ear and began to shout.
“The people of Nyakosoba want a doctor! I want you to send one here tomorrow. Do you hear that? This is not a request but an order,” he said.
He ended the call and turned to the villagers.
“The doctor will be here tomorrow. Now tell me your second problem,” he said to the old man who was still standing.
The old man smiled and cleared his throat.
“The second problem is that we don’t have any mobile network in this area,” he said.
There was silence. The momentary silence that follows a loud fart at a pitso. The silence was not because the villagers had caught the politician in a lie. They were waiting for what he would say next for they knew he was not one to be ashamed when caught red-handed. They knew he was going for the jugular and he didn’t disappoint.
“In that case, we will make Qaqathu the capital city of Lesotho. I swear. This primary school across the river will be turned into a medical school so that you don’t lack doctors. Your children will eat ice cream under the school feeding programme.
We will have cable cars between villages. There will be traffic lights on the road to the cemetery. All men in this village will get Florsheim shoes. Women will receive stilettos. Your cows will get cabbages every Friday.
“Your goats will receive massages every month. Donkeys and horses will receive sunglasses. Dogs will eat T-bone steak every Monday. As for you, my people, the sky is the limit. I will bring heaven to Qaqathu. Your sons and daughters will swim in job opportunities.
My party is already negotiating with God to rain diamonds on your villages. You will have so many prawns that your tummies will overflow.”
At that moment a group of donkeys in a nearby field started singing.
Le bitselitsoe masaoana, oh, masaoana-saoana
Le bitselitsoe masaoana, oh, masaoana-saoana
Le bitselitsoe masaoana, oh, masaoana-saoana
The lead singer was Sara, the donkey.
So catchy was the song that even the senior party members that had accompanied the politicians joined in with a chorus.
Oh, masaoana-saoana
Oh, masaoana-saoana
Oh, masaoana-saoana
What is the point?
Well, it’s the reason Muckraker will never say a word about the so-called manifestos that political parties are gleefully announcing at rallies.
They are all nonsonso of nonsonso unworthy of Muckraker’s ink.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
Muckracker
Ea thoena nonyana!
Muckraker sincerely apologises to the LCD supporters for alleging that they are so few that they cannot fill a wheelbarrow. Pheping hee!
She meant they cannot fill a toy car.
The error is therefore deeply regretted.
Muckraker also regrets insinuating that the LCD supporters are high on something illegal.
She, therefore, apologises to all the illegal substances that make people do crazy things. No substance can make anyone behave like an LCD supporter.
The truth is that LCD supporters are not high on anything illegal or intoxicating.
They are beyond that. They are actually certified mental cases (Muckraker apologies for using the word ‘actually’ for it’s a lazy word that only LCD people should use).
They suffer from something called the post-power traumatic disorder (PPTD). It’s caused by losing elections after being in power for several years.
The afflicted are bitter and sore.
Victims are always in denial about their newly found state of ‘powerlessness’.
Signs include barking up the wrong tree like they are doing now by demanding that Moseneke brings Metsing back from South Africa as if he is the one who chased him out in the first place. The victims also have a penchant for mixing up unrelated issues.
Look how they are connecting the reforms to their leader’s criminal charges.
Sufferers also overrate themselves, their party and their leader.
They think their shrieking will stop the reforms.
They delude themselves into thinking that their leader still matters in national politics. Some vehemently refuse to accept that their political party is caput.
There is no therapy for the illness but some counsellors say they have seen promising results when they play music for such patients.
They recommend R.Kelly’s song.
I believe I can fly
I believe I can touch the sky
I think about it every night and day
Spread my wings and fly away
I believe I can soar
I see me running through that open door
I believe I can fly
I believe I can fly
I believe I can fly (woo)
Muckraker hopes they will get better before the next election pushes them over a cliff.
Ea thoena nonyana!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
