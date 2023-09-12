Muckraker
Bring the phafa
It was only a matter of time before the RFP started purging ‘trouble makers’ in its ranks. Muckraker saw it coming as the leadership squirmed every time they heard Phamotse and Makhalanyane speak.
While Phamotse tried to be discreet with her pinching, Makhalanyane was brazen and openly carried a phafa that he proudly unleashed on the leadership.
The leadership finally hit back. And what a thundering blow.
The party suspended the two ‘problem kids’ for six years after what appeared to be some sham hearings. Even high schools have better disciplinary hearings for naughty students.
That is as good as assassinating their political careers. The decision was recommended by the party’s Integrity and Dispute Resolution Committee.
For some reason, the committee is abbreviated DRC as if to nullify the “Integrity” in its name. Muckraker hopes the acronym is not inspired by that lawless jungle of a country in central Africa.
Nothing is to be gained from repeating the MPs’ alleged crimes because they are just flat jokes. There is also no point fuming about the crude six-year suspension.
What is tragic is what the party says the ‘problem kids’ should not do while in political Siberia.
They should not visit the party’s constituencies or mobilise its members. Phew!
Meetings in their constituencies or representing the party formally or informally are prohibited.
Khele!
They are now banned from talking about the RFP or attending its caucuses and meetings. Holy dung!
The icing on the cake is stopping Phamotse and Makhalanyane from wearing RFP regalia. Bizarre!
The RFP thinks it has the power to ban an MP from having meetings in a constituency or talking to its members. You don’t need to have walked past Justice Mosito’s law class at the NUL to know this is nonsense.
The MPs entered parliament through the RFP door but they were elected to serve their constituencies. They derive their mandate from everyone in the constituency, including those who voted for other political parties.
Banning them from meetings in their constituency is not only unconstitutional but laughably silly. The RFP doesn’t even own a rat in the constituencies.
But even if we accept that the party can impose such a ridiculous gag on the MPs, there is no way to enforce it unless they have Makhalanyane and Phamotse under a 24-hour guard or put them on a leash like Smart, the Motimposo dog.
Either that or it hires a battalion to take turns to make sure the MPs have socks in their mouths.
That is the only way to stop the MPs from mentioning the RFP and its leadership on radio stations, in church or at village gatherings.
They have to break into the MPs’ wardrobes to confiscate the party’s T-shirts and bandanas. Phamotse and Makhalanyane are not even allowed to use their party T-shirts as pyjamas.
Even using bandanas as fatuku is banned.
But you would be naïve, dull or both to think that the RFP believes it can enforce those patently draconian orders. They might not have much experience in statecraft but they are smart.
The real intention is to instill the fear of God in those who want to poke their fingers in the leadership’s eye.
Phamotse and Makhalanyane are convenient examples of how the RFP deals with rebels who speak their mind. The idea is that if you hang a chicken thief you stop others from stealing cows.
Yet politics is not that simple. By suspending the two MPs the party is loudly announcing that it can be easily spooked by dissenting voices.
The suspension and heavy-handed but impractical conditions that come with it are a sign of weakness rather than strength. It is the beginning of more storms to come.
The RFP will learn that it has very little or no control over those it claims to be its supporters.
It cannot use suspensions to rid itself of those who see things differently.
This business of running a party like a personal business, and with emotions, will end in tears.
Zealots celebrating the spanking of Phamotse and Makhalanyane will soon learn that nothing stops the party’s leadership from using the same stick on them.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
Muckraker
Sweet love letters
Muckraker has always known that Sister Nthati Moorosi, the RFP’s secretary general, has a wicked sense of humour. She is a jolly sister if you get to know her.
That is why Muckraker was not surprised by the humour in the suspension letters she handed to Makhalanyane and Phamotse. She opens the suspension missives by saying “I hope this letter finds you well”.
A few hours earlier, the recipients had just attended a disciplinary hearing ‘in DRC’ to decide their fate in the party. It is not clear where the sister found the ‘hope’ that the letters announcing the six-year suspension would find anyone “well”.
But even if they were still well after the disciplinary hearings, Sister Nthati knew they would not be ‘well’ after reading their letters.
Nthati’s letter reminded Muckraker of the many she received from boys who were courting her.
They would always start with some polite greetings before sinking a knife into her young heart.
One boy said tears were welling in his eyes as he wrote to Muck. Bloody liar!
There is no way that frightfully dull rascal could have written such a lucid letter.
Muckraker took the letter to the VIP and kissed his friend a few days later.
No need to guess who spread the nasty rumour about his stinking breath a few weeks later.
After listing the eight things the MPs should not do during their suspension, Sister Nthati tells them not to hesitate to call the leadership if they have “any questions or require further clarification”.
You could see that Sister Nthati was just being polite after delivering a crushing blow. Makhalanyane and Phamotse didn’t have questions or want further clarification because it was clear that the RFP wanted the MPs buried for good.
Sister Nthati’s letter found them already unwell and probably made them violently ill. They have now rushed to the High Court for help.
Muckraker doesn’t believe any judge will accept the terms of those suspension letters as fair.
The RFP might have however set in motion a process that might lead to ruination.
It might not be instant but the seeds have been sown.
The two MPs have nothing much to lose. They remain MPs earning their salaries and perks.
And that has always been their ultimate goal. It’s about a job.
The RFP was just a strong horse on which they rode to parliament.
They are challenging their suspension because they can. But nothing substantial changes if they lose.
Their victory will however have repercussions for the RFP. The MPs remain members of the party and continue to pull the middle finger at the leadership.
The RFP would have set a precedent of making unconstitutional decisions. Its DRC would be exposed as not only inept but also incapable of interpreting the party’s constitution.
The fear factor will be gone and everyone will be free to pee in the village well while the elders watch helplessly.
Soon there will be thicker things in the village well. The RFP leadership had better have strong tummies because their well is about to be a sewage pond. Let the games begin.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
Muckraker
Reform the eating
Muckraker is always amused when the government and the opposition talk about the reforms. It’s either they are urging about something or pretending to be agreeing. One day they say they are ready to get on with the reforms. The next day they are shouting from rooftops over some minor issue.
There will be more meetings and more waffling. Occasionally, some NGOs salivating for easy donor money, will bring them into a room for some more discussions. Radio stations and newspapers are forever eager to dial up the volume from the usual chatterboxes and drama queens. In the end nothing moves. The reforms remain stuck in mud while politicians smear dung on each other.
None takes responsibility for the lack of progress. These monkeyshines only frustrate those who don’t understand that this endless brouhaha has nothing to do with the reforms but the politicians’ obsession with scoring cheap points against each other.
What makes it worse is that there is always some donor willing to fund this charade. Last week we were told that the EU is giving us some M172 million for the reforms.
That is on top of the millions they spent over the past few years to keep the politicians talking.
Everyone who claims to be interested in the reforms is eating something from the EU.
Well, everyone except the media because they are the only idiots happy to be told their “role is to inform and educate the public”.
They are the only ones not on the EU’s feeding trough. Meanwhile, politicians, bureaucrats and NGOs are munching the EU money.
Muckraker has a simple way to get politicians to stop their tomfoolery. Give the MPs 30 days to complete the reforms. Tell them that after the deadline M1000 will be deducted from their salaries for each day they delay to pass the reforms.
Keep charging them until they deliver. You can be sure the reforms will be passed in record time because any delay will hit them in the pocket. The reforms are being delayed because someone else is funding them. Link the reforms to their bread and they will be working overtime.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
Muckraker
Life is not your mother
YOU can always count on journalists to mangle ideas and dish them out as stories and analyses. One newspaper recently sprayed readers with some moshed ideas under the guise of a story.
The subject was Thabo Sekonyela’s appointment as government spokesperson. Predictably the story became his age, not his fitness for the job. Faceless sources were wheeled out to pummel what were essentially feelings until they became what the journalist thought were ideas.
We were told of faceless RFP sources whinnying that Sekonyela is not fit for the job because he is supposed to have retired. Another nameless source moaned about the government giving a job to a 59-year-old when there are hoards of unemployed youths.
Those who suspected the journalist could have concocted the so-called sources to vent out their own frustration at the government were probably justified.
Many journalists who appointed themselves cheerleaders for the RFP are getting mental about being kicked further from the crumbs they thought they deserved. It serves them right. Bootlicking, especially by journalists, should never be rewarded.
Still, such vile bitterness is no reason to foist nonsense on readers. There is no proof that Sekonyela’s age renders him incompetent for the job.
He should be judged by his performance, not some inane idea that he has stolen a job that should have been handed to some young person.
Youth is not a qualification. Nor is it synonymous with competence. Some of the most inept people Muckraker has encountered are young. The same goes for mediocre thinkers. The majority of functionally illiterate people in this country are considered young.
Many of the young people working as spokespersons of ministries and departments have no clue about their jobs. Most cannot spell their names under pressure. Many have neither the will nor the skill to write a simple correct sentence in Sesotho, English or slang.
Their press statements would not pass a mid-term Form E exam. That explains why this government cannot communicate simple things. It mumbles things it should shout. Its public relations officers hide under rocks in times of crisis. Many don’t even know what is happening in their ministries.
Those who know are either too timid to speak or they simply promise to call back and then switch off their phones.
One told Muckraker that she was sleeping at 7pm. Another has a terrible habit of referring everything to his superiors. The other is known for saying “that is news to me” to every question.
Yet another requests written answers and then calls a press conference. There is therefore no evidence that a young person performs better than an old one. The youth of this country should stop being crybabies. They are not entitled to anything. This country is not their mother.
This current generation of so-called youths is probably the worst this country has ever seen. It thinks posting feelings on social media is being smart.
It pretends as if its education is unique and therefore entitles them to jobs and opportunities. Nyoe, nyoe, we the youth are the future…. Blah, blah, blah the youth deserve …. Many are always looking for excuses or someone to blame for their misery. It’s the government, the education system, capitalism etc.
They are obsessed with things they cannot afford, from drinks to fashion. They want it all now as if they were sired by some rich folks or have some vulgar inheritance waiting for them.
Spend an hour in their group and you would think their grandfathers invented Lamborghini. They don’t think much, they just feel.
Original ideas are some strange things that should not bother their minds. Yes, there are some smart young people but the majority will sell their mothers for bus fare and a bottle of beer. Many are not the ‘future’ but a problem of this country.
If the youth of this country were so smart this country would not have a single MP over 40. They would elect their peers instead of stuffing parliament with the same grandmothers and grandfathers whose only claim to fame is to snore in parliament.
Instead, they elect old people and then wonder why old people are hired. Muckraker’s advice: Keep complaining and see if the old people care.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
