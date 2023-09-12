Bring the phafa

It was only a matter of time before the RFP started purging ‘trouble makers’ in its ranks. Muckraker saw it coming as the leadership squirmed every time they heard Phamotse and Makhalanyane speak.

While Phamotse tried to be discreet with her pinching, Makhalanyane was brazen and openly carried a phafa that he proudly unleashed on the leadership.

The leadership finally hit back. And what a thundering blow.

The party suspended the two ‘problem kids’ for six years after what appeared to be some sham hearings. Even high schools have better disciplinary hearings for naughty students.

That is as good as assassinating their political careers. The decision was recommended by the party’s Integrity and Dispute Resolution Committee.

For some reason, the committee is abbreviated DRC as if to nullify the “Integrity” in its name. Muckraker hopes the acronym is not inspired by that lawless jungle of a country in central Africa.

Nothing is to be gained from repeating the MPs’ alleged crimes because they are just flat jokes. There is also no point fuming about the crude six-year suspension.

What is tragic is what the party says the ‘problem kids’ should not do while in political Siberia.

They should not visit the party’s constituencies or mobilise its members. Phew!

Meetings in their constituencies or representing the party formally or informally are prohibited.

Khele!

They are now banned from talking about the RFP or attending its caucuses and meetings. Holy dung!

The icing on the cake is stopping Phamotse and Makhalanyane from wearing RFP regalia. Bizarre!

The RFP thinks it has the power to ban an MP from having meetings in a constituency or talking to its members. You don’t need to have walked past Justice Mosito’s law class at the NUL to know this is nonsense.

The MPs entered parliament through the RFP door but they were elected to serve their constituencies. They derive their mandate from everyone in the constituency, including those who voted for other political parties.

Banning them from meetings in their constituency is not only unconstitutional but laughably silly. The RFP doesn’t even own a rat in the constituencies.

But even if we accept that the party can impose such a ridiculous gag on the MPs, there is no way to enforce it unless they have Makhalanyane and Phamotse under a 24-hour guard or put them on a leash like Smart, the Motimposo dog.

Either that or it hires a battalion to take turns to make sure the MPs have socks in their mouths.

That is the only way to stop the MPs from mentioning the RFP and its leadership on radio stations, in church or at village gatherings.

They have to break into the MPs’ wardrobes to confiscate the party’s T-shirts and bandanas. Phamotse and Makhalanyane are not even allowed to use their party T-shirts as pyjamas.

Even using bandanas as fatuku is banned.

But you would be naïve, dull or both to think that the RFP believes it can enforce those patently draconian orders. They might not have much experience in statecraft but they are smart.

The real intention is to instill the fear of God in those who want to poke their fingers in the leadership’s eye.

Phamotse and Makhalanyane are convenient examples of how the RFP deals with rebels who speak their mind. The idea is that if you hang a chicken thief you stop others from stealing cows.

Yet politics is not that simple. By suspending the two MPs the party is loudly announcing that it can be easily spooked by dissenting voices.

The suspension and heavy-handed but impractical conditions that come with it are a sign of weakness rather than strength. It is the beginning of more storms to come.

The RFP will learn that it has very little or no control over those it claims to be its supporters.

It cannot use suspensions to rid itself of those who see things differently.

This business of running a party like a personal business, and with emotions, will end in tears.

Zealots celebrating the spanking of Phamotse and Makhalanyane will soon learn that nothing stops the party’s leadership from using the same stick on them.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu

