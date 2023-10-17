Muckraker
Cheers to clowns
We just have to do this. Find some cheap wine and fill a glass. It matters not whether it is cellar cask, 4th Street or those other terrible things sold per gallon in boxes.
It’s the spirit that matters. Now, raise your glass to the Public Accounts Committee. They have achieved something spectacular.
For the first time in history, a PAC hearing has led to the resignation of a civil servantwho was in an acting capacity. Now, don’t drink to that yet because Muckraker has a story of how the PAC achieved something so rare and amazing.
‘Mapeo Matlanyane was minding her business as the acting principal secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office when the PAC summoned her to a hearing.
The agenda was how millions of Covid-19 funds grew legs and walked out of government coffers two years ago.
Matlanyane was not part of the syndicate that gave legs to those funds but the PAC wanted her there anywhere. She reluctantly attended the hearing and found the committee members already pissed and aggressive.
It’s not clear why the politicians were furious when everyone knew they were just clowns at a circus.
When she explained that she wasn’t there when the looting happened the MPs jumped on her like a pack of jackals. “You have to answer now!” said one.
“Stop playing games with us,” said another.
“You are lying to us,” the other bellowed.
“You must answer because you are getting an acting allowance,” screamed another.
The ferocity and illogical nature of the interrogation left Matlanyane distressed.
The politicians knew she was not part of the looting gang.
They had already interrogated some alleged looters who sang. The auditor general’s report had pointed them to where the bodies were buried.
But because this was a show, the politicians had to force Matlanyane to perform.
Her ‘crime’ was to refuse to give evidence on something she was neither part of nor witnessed. Her innocent ignorance was deliberately misinterpreted as lies.
Matlanyane immediately packed her bags and left her post.
Muckraker hopes the MPs are pleased with themselves for haunting the poor woman out of her job. Her exit doesn’t however get the committee any closer to stopping the rot. Those who have been interrogated and confessed will continue working for the government while the MPs scream their heads off and go around spanking innocent people. They are the real jokers in this charade.
Those hearings will remain comedy shows until those caught with their calloused fingers in the cookie jar face the music. Nothing short of some rascals being jailed will convince Muckraker that those hearings are not just a waste of time, money and air.
In any case, the committee should be embarrassed that they are busy chasing civil servants when former ministers who presided over the looting spree cheer them from the grandstands instead of paying for their sins.
Some of the former headmasters of the school of thievery are right there in parliament, sharing heat and air with the PAC members.
Those MPs know their comrades are pathological crooks.
The kind that will steal a fatuku if they break into an empty house.
They know it would be reckless to leave their phones or handbags with those wretched crooks but they would rather busy themselves with harassing civil servants.
Muckraker will never take the PAC seriously until it starts dealing with the real criminals (aka Politicians).
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
Muckraker
Voting for chief mourners
Muckraker was surprised to hear that last Friday had been declared a holiday.
“Why?” she asked. “We are having local government elections,” they said.
That answer left Muckraker laughing for the entire weekend.
In between those laughs Muckraker had the time to check what a councillor does.
It turns out that their role has been so emasculated that they are now just chief mourners at funerals. They attend village funerals to make speeches.
Sometimes they attend meetings with senior government officials who generally ignore what they say. There are days when they measure some pieces of land for allocation. When not attending funerals, being used as rubber stamps by government officials and counting metres, they are dealing with domestic disputes.
Matters like who fought who at a local bar last week, who is refusing to return the wheelbarrow they borrowed from a neighbour or whose donkey strayed into whose maize field.
They are more counsellors than councillors.
It’s not that councillors don’t matter but that the government has insisted on keeping all the power, authority and responsibility to itself.
Councillors have no say in how much is allocated to their areas or how resources are used.
The marginalisation of the local government is deliberate. Those running the national government think they know what is best for the people.
There is however a more sinister motive for demoting local government into organisers of pitsos.
It’s about resources. Not to distribute but to eat.
Senior politicians and government officials know that handing over real power to the councillors means they will also have to surrender the feeding trough.
The rule in this country is that you should never steal because the central government hates competition.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
Muckraker
Give that soldier phuzamandla
Muckraker could just frown Majoro General Ramanka Mokaloba told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that Basotho soldiers deployed in Mozambique are starving and feel neglected. Mokaloba moaned about the lack of nutritious rations.
This was old news but the politicians pretended to be shocked as if this was a major revelation. ‘Mamarame Matela, that irritable and garrulous sister who wanted all of us to register our Facebook and WhatsApp accounts, chimed in with some silly dietary advice to the effect that feeding soldiers phuzamandla was “cruel and selfish”. Hear, hear, hear!
Notice her outrageous choice of words: cruel and selfish.
You would think phuzamandla is some toxic food that makes the soldiers have running tummies. Someone should have told her that phuzamandla has always been the army’s food of choice on patrols.
A good life or some spirit must have caused her memory loss because nearly everyone above 30 in Lesotho was raised on phuzamandla. Our fathers, uncles and brothers working in South African mines would bring it in buckets.
To say phuzamandla is “cruel and selfish” is an insult to those men and their wives who would recite their praise poems for that energy-giving meal.
Matela knows this because her little tummy (she was once a little girl) was always excited to receive that porridge, either at her house or her neighbour’s.
Muckraker knows dozens of patrolling soldiers who earned the mokhoenyana title in villages after generously sharing their phuzamandla with potential in-laws.
That powder is liable for some marriages.
Matela knows there is nothing inferior about phuzamandla. It’s the high-energy food most practical for soldiers because it doesn’t rot fast and is easy to prepare.
Matela should just admit that she now thinks phuzamandla is mediocre because she is now too special for it and she can afford to pamper herself with some a la carte.
Either that or she was just trying to show off after earning by the wheelbarrow at the Lesotho Communications Authority.
She is the nauseatingly privileged but ill-informed kind that thinks mabele are inferior to refined White Star phoofo.
Instead of crying about what soldiers are being fed, Matela should take time to check the rubbish that our primary school students are being fed under the government’s school feeding programme. Those children are the future of this country but they are being fed tosh. Matela should also see what poor families in Lesotho are eating.
Those families and primary students will take phuzamandla anytime.
But don’t expect Matela to see this anytime soon.
She doesn’t have a constituency and doesn’t have to worry about speaking so forcefully about feeding soldiers when voters are starving.
Remember she entered parliament through air vents. That is why she cries for soldiers when the masses are suffering.
In any case, what is the big deal about soldiers in a war zone not having enough to eat? It’s a war, not a vacation. After all, soldiers are trained specifically to prepare them to deal with hunger and pain. Yes, soldiers should be well fed but there is no reason to shed crimson tears when they are not getting enough to fill their tummies.
They are at war, damn it!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
Muckraker
Stop this nonsense
Major General Mokaloba was in his element as he narrated the plight of soldiers in Mozambique to the Public Accounts Committee (better known as Politicians Acting Concerned).
After telling the PAC about the hunger ravaging the soldiers, the Major General said our troops were fighting insurgents using “ancestors” of vehicles. He said some of the sekorokoros were more than 40-years-old.
As usual, you can always count on our politicians to ask so many questions but forget the crucial ones. The MPs should have asked three simple questions.
So what are our soldiers doing in Mozambique?
Why did the army send the soldiers without resources to feed them?
Whose cars did they expect to use on the battlefield?
Yeh, I have asked!
Ideally, those questions should have been answered before the soldiers left Lesotho because they are the core issues of any operation. Just simple whys and hows.
You don’t launch a military operation without food and proper cars.
Even nyatsis get mofao and bus fare.
It has always been obvious that Lesotho could not afford to send soldiers to Mozambique. It has neither the money nor the equipment to participate in a foreign war.
Lesotho was not forced to fight in that war. No one would have punished us for admitting that we are too poor to be fighting a war.
The justification for staying out of that fight is simple.
Everyone knows we cannot afford to feed our people and our military vehicles are sekorokoros. We are generally broke.
So why did we go there anyway? The answer is that our army likes to think it matters in the region. It’s a small and ill-equipped army with outsized ambitions.
The politicians suffer the same delusion. This is a result of an exaggerated sense of self. This is why Maj Gen Mokaloba told the PAC that the army is being forced to use “old and tired” weaponry because “our nation likes to benefit from us (soldiers) without giving anything in return”.
Muckraker fell off her chair when the general said we are not taking care of our “protector”. The truth is that the army has benefited more from us.
Recent history says it’s them (soldiers) who have neglected us. Remember how in 2009 a bunch of thugs entered the main barracks, stole an armoured vehicle and attacked the State House?
Those thugs were a paramilitary group trained by a former junior army officer at a farm in South Africa. Some of them didn’t even know they were being trained to invade a country.
It’s possible many believed they were being trained to be security guards.
Many were just Mozambican vagabonds but their evil operation almost succeeded.
Those who tell us of the heroic soldiers who eventually stopped the thugs at the State House gate and caught some of them want to start the story from the wrong end.
The issue is not that the thugs were stopped and some caught but that they managed to get into our biggest barracks and steal an armoured vehicle.
The likes of ’Mamarame Matela would probably blame it all on the phuzamandla fed to our soldiers.
By the way, the only other attack at the State House was by our soldiers led by their army commander, Kmore, who pulled the middle finger on the prime minister who had told him to pack his Ha re eeng Thaba Tseka.
As Muckraker writes this, the Maseru Maximum Security Prison has more soldiers than thieves. The courts are busy trying to bring more than a dozen soldiers to justice.
Millions have been spent on judges and a prosecutor in the cases of the so-called “protectors” accused of murder, attempted murder, treason and arson.
If people full of phuzamandla had the energy to attack their own government, imagine what would have happened if they were full of meat, trout and spaghetti. Heele!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
