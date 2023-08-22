Muckraker
Crime pays
The problem with our civil servants has never been laziness or incompetence. The issue is that they are extremely competent and hardworking at the wrong things.
They know what needs to be done and can do it but just choose to expend their energy on other things. They also know there is no price to pay for doing the wrong things.
We all know that it’s insanely difficult to fire a government employee.
Those who have made it their solemn mission to steal from the government, rig tenders and abuse know that the DCEO is a joke that has long ceased to be funny.
It is a notorious fact that you can steal millions from the government, get charged for your thievery, pay bail and continue to munch your loot while your case crawls in the courts. You also get to keep your job and possibly steal more because “you are innocent until proven guilty”.
This lack of consequences is the reason the government could now lose M3.2 billion to companies suing for botched deals and contracts.
As Sister Majara told us last week, some of those deals were either dubious or just mismanaged.
She could have added that some of them look as if they were signed or managed by certified idiots or drug addicts but she knows better that this had nothing to do with idiocy or being slouched. Most of it was deliberate and expertly contrived.
What she didn’t say is how the government will deal with the civil servants who instigated or aided the mess that may now bankrupt the country.
Of course she could not hazard some solutions because she has none. Which makes her moaning pointless.
Its only purpose is to give a veneer of transparency but it doesn’t stop the rot. The rats keep chewing while she counts the losses. And it’s not as if her government is immune to similar debacles. What has changed is the political leadership, not the civil service cadre. The circumstances that got us in this trouble are still the same.
She was within her rights to blame the chaos on the previous government. But we can be sure that the next government will have its own list of sins committed by her administration. It’s a merry-go-round with tragic consequences for the country.
And it will not change until those who cause the government to lose money face proper punishment. Maybe the Chinese way of dealing with thieves is the best.
We need not chop off heads because that is dreadful.
But maybe it’s high time some uncultured fingers are separated from their thieving owners.
Muckraker
The father of flat jokes
Here is a joke. What do you call an overrated lawyer who always threatens to quit a job he desperately needs?
A Shaun Abrahams. Hahahahahahahahahahahaha.
If that doesn’t sound humorous you should ask why Abrahams insists on telling that joke every time he wants the government to cough up some money.
Whoever told Abrahams he is funny will not see heaven. The man has been cracking the same joke for years. He has told it so frequently that he is now the joke. You know it’s coming.
He tried the same joke again last week when he threatened to quit his so-called high-profile cases again.
This time he spiced it up by alleging that his relations with the DPP Hlalefang Motinyane is “irretrievably broken” and faking outrage over some ethical issues.
Yet no matter how much flavour he added, it remained brazenly clear that this was the same old and stale joke. All that whining was meant to pressure the government to pay him.
As usual, the DPP, who is also another joke, could not resist joining the circus.
She told the court this week that Abrahams should calm down because his payment is being processed. Abrahams’ bank account will be nourished by the end of next week and he will be smiling from ear to ear. Of course, he will surely be back with the same joke in a few months and the DPP will eagerly join his show.
Their “irretrievably broken” relationship is always fixed by money. The DPP knows Abrahams becomes moody when he is hungry and broke. She will enjoy his tantrums for days before pacifying him with some Rands.
Once fed, Abrahams will pretend to be prosecuting the cases again. It’s a predictable charade. Muckraker suspects the DPP knows what every lawyer in this country knows.
It is an open secret that Abrahams doesn’t have many job options. It’s not as if anyone is clamouring for his services.
The so-called high-profile cases are his bread, butter, motoho and makoenya. Lesotho is his Canaan, the land of milk and honey.
It is a notorious fact, known to even a stray katse in Motiposo, that he has no other job that pays as well as the high profile cases in Lesotho.
He knows he will keep milking it because Lesotho’s legal system has ample space for lawyers to play silly games to drag cases for years while they line their pockets.
None of his five cases would have lasted more than three weeks in any other country. Abrahams is a beneficiary of the chaos in our courts.
This is his circus and he is a handsomely paid clown.
In the meantime, Advocate Motene Rafoneke should cling to Abrahams’ coat tails if he wants to be paid because this government hates paying dark lawyers.
For evidence, he should ask his neighbour Advocate Molati who has been struggling to get his slave pro bono wages for months. Abrahams would not be getting paid if he had a totem.
Muckraker
How to age like RFP
The RFP is just a toddler but already is now severely wrinkled and is using a walking stick. Never in the history of this country has a political party aged so fast and furiously. Only those high on something illegal can claim that the RFP is different from all those other hovels insisting on being called political parties.
Like other parties, the RFP suffers from a severe bout of factionalism. Members are bitter, angry and disappointed. They say ‘look what has happened to our thing”.
Those at the top are plotting against each other. They say this is our thing. Hangers-on are demanding their share of the spoils. They say it’s their turn to eat.
Everyone wants to ingratiate themselves with Uncle Sam. A legion of bootlickers is jostling to appease him with a toxic mix of sycophancy, gossip, conspiracy theories and lies. Some even have their vuvuzelas stuck to Uncle Sam’s ears.
Meanwhile, the country is falling apart. Roads are pocked with potholes and the economy is boiling. Violent criminals stalk Basotho while the police load their pockets with bribes from drivers. Those around Uncle Sam who have some power are hiring relatives and friends.
You wake up one morning to hear a minister’s sister has been smuggled into a plum job.
By lunch, a brother of minister mang-mang is now a board member. And before sunset, a cousin of so and so is on a flight to an embassy. By the end of this year they would have hired their entire villages and there is nothing you can say or do to stop them. Your noises on the radio don’t matter.
They only listen to the voices of their relatives thanking them for the jobs. You will have less chest pains if you accept that their nepotism will not end until everyone who matters in their lives has been hired. Those who were shouting about Moshe coming to save them remain where they were two years ago or are worse off.
The corruption they said will end even before we could say “Moruo!” is now standard procedure. Everywhere you look, someone in the party is grumpy about something.
It’s the stolen jobs, the rigged tenders and the unfulfilled promises. None of all this should shock or anger us. All was bound to happen. What is appalling is the speed with which the cookie has crumbled.
The ABC was terrible but it didn’t rot that fast. The LCD simply died a slow death after it elected a novice as a leader. The DC doesn’t know whether it’s going or coming. What is clear is that the RFP is sprinting to its demise. And they are singing and ululating while at it.
The history of our politics is clear that no political party can be saved from factionalism and power squabbles.
Nothing will stop the infighting once it has started. There will be no going back to peace.
Those who call for peace will be wasting their time. Those who deny the existence of factions and power struggles are just pathetic liars.
Those who claim to be neutrals are either confused or spineless souls. The spin doctors who persist in alleging that an obviously fractured party is united and strong should be considered lunatics. Muckraker is simply saying things will get worse for the RFP.
And that is not a prediction based on some clairvoyance, witchery or AI. Nor is it fearmongering. It is as obvious as the fact that Mokola is politically finished.
Muckraker
Uncle Sam’s bills
Uncle Sam should have a conference to deal with all those who claim to have helped him get elected. Such a meeting is urgent because everyone is claiming to have played a huge role in his election. People who merely sang and whistled at his rallies say it’s their noises that got him into power.
Those who danced say it is their kinetic energy that delivered the victory. They say it is their gyrations and bumjives that swayed voters to him.
Those who sold makoenya at rallies insist they played a role because they fed his supporters. You hear the same entitlement from those who merely waved at his helicopter during the campaign.
Muckraker can forgive such delusions because people generally overate themselves. It makes them feel good and important.
Yet such people are just minor irritants for Uncle Sam because they are not hard to please. A little shift in their fortunes will appease them.
The real headache for Uncle Sam is the people who think they did something substantial to get him elected.
These are people who did small things like print 20 T-shirts for their own campaign, hire a kombi for 15 people to attend a rally or bought some food for a few supporters. They organised village meetings or formed WhatsApp groups.
Uncle Sam didn’t know that those people were going to send him inflated invoices when he became prime minister.
They were volunteers but are now demanding an arm and a leg. They want big jobs and tenders.
But Uncle Sam doesn’t have to give in to their demands. He should just call a conference and ask everyone to state the value of their contribution.
He will then pay them in cash, declare that they are square and tell them to stop demanding special favours.
A T-shirt is M100. One loti for every RFP post on Facebook. Say M500 for opening an RFP WhatsApp group.
He can even pay double the price to shut them up. That is the only way to get monkeys off his back.
