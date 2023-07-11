Fuelled by allowances

ONE of Muckraker’s hobbies is to laugh at all those who shed tears when politicians pull their middle fingers on them after being elected. Her thrill over the past three months has been the collective screams about the government’s epic failure to live up to its campaign promises.

The joy, unbridled for that matter, is not sponsored by the cries but by the fact that humans are generally too daft to learn from history or patterns. The history is that politicians don’t give a rat’s behind about the voters.

They are in it for themselves. The pattern is that Uncle Sam’s government is perfecting the art of bungling and pretending to have forgotten its promises. Those waiting for the spectacular show of competence and brilliance are waiting for Godot. If they are not faking amnesia they are making new promises.

Nyoe, nyoe we are working on it. Blah, blah, blah it’s about to happen. Nyoe, nyoe we are almost there. Blah, blah, blah give us time.

Sometimes they just look at the people with blank faces as if they are speaking Mandarin when they complain about the unfulfilled campaign promises.

Often, they just make up the successes and hope the people will not see the ruse. There will come a time when they don’t even bother to pretend to forget or to make excuses. We saw this arrogance during Size Two’s government.

It happened when Uncle Tom was ruling from under the Feselady’s petticoat. Mr Softie’s government just pretended to be confused and crazy.

Some diehards are still working overtime to concoct excuses to explain the government’s botching. The least said about such charlatans the better. Debating shallow sycophants is always a trap. They are thieves of time and energy.

When your argument is not based on evidence or logic you can push it for days because the point is not to get the message across or learn new perspectives but to just waffle and pass time. Never underestimate the energy and determination of blind followers in politics.

Yet there comes a time when even the most fervent of supporters are tongue-tied by the fantastic display of ineptness and hypocrisy. The government’s MPs delivered that moment of speechlessness when they blocked a motion to cancel their vulgar fuel allowances and other benefits.

Money and power have a way of outing people’s real characters.

The MPs are now fighting to keep the same benefits they promised to remove once in power. To the uninitiated and naïve this kind of dishonesty is unacceptable and maddening. Muckraker’s message to those losing their marbles over this duplicity is to drink some water and calm down because this is just the beginning.

Save your anger for the tosh that is coming. Steel your hearts for politicians are capable of the most disgusting things.

They will screw you with a smile and tell you that all will be well.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu

