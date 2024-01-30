Connect with us

Is Kabi a real lekoloane?

3 days ago

Is Kabi a real lekoloane? That is not a trick question so don’t bother scratching your stressed head.
Even the goats in Matatiele, where he is alleged to have been initiated, know he is not a real lekoloane.
They know what he did last December and are as disgusted as the other makoloane who rightly feel he has cheated his way to the title.

The Matatiele goats know that other initiates had to spend at least five weeks at the initiation school to earn the honour of being called a lekoloane.
The leadership of the national initiation committee says claiming to be a lekoloane after just 72 hours at an initiation school is “unacceptable”.
Muckraker will call it fraud until Kabi proves otherwise.
Muckraker is not saying this to humiliate Kabi. He is a good fella but the stubborn reality is that he didn’t complete the course and therefore has no business pretending to be qualified.
It’s not as if Kabi entered the school with credits from another school. There was no transfer letter.
If there is a letter he should name his former principal.
He cannot claim to have attended initiation classes through Zoom and then went to complete the course with some practicals for 72 hours. He didn’t do distance learning because initiation schools are not UNISA.
There is no crash course in initiation school. That he qualified for mature entry doesn’t mean he could just sneak into the school hours before graduation and then claim to be a certified lekoloane.
The issue is not whether Kabi believes he is a real lekoloane because that doesn’t matter. Being in a plane doesn’t make you a pilot even if you scream to be regarded as one.
Muckraker has visited NUL’s law school but cannot claim to be a lawyer. She has joined the wires on her phone charger but is no electrician.
The real Makoloane are furious because he has cheated his way to their title and wants to be treated as their equal. They are right. Yet what Kabi has done is more serious than stealing a title. He has corrupted the institution of initiation.
He had no excuse for pulling the 72-hour trick at the initiation school.
Parliament was closed, they had dismally failed to topple Uncle Sam and his party is dead. He cannot claim he was busy running the ABC because Feselady and her hubby are still in charge.
For the past week, Muckraker has been wondering why Kabi could deliberately inflict such dishonour on himself.
The answer is that Kabi is entitled like other politicians. He wants to have the best for his minimum effort.
They want to earn the best perks but still claim to be the people’s humble servants. They want the people to vote for them for merely being present or promising something.
When held to the highest standards they point to the incompetence of other politicians.
Their favourite refrain is “at least….”
Kabi desperately wanted to be a lekoloane but was not prepared to put in the work.
The second part of the answer is that Kabi, like other politicians, thought he could get away with it. It’s an attitude informed by the general contempt politicians have for those they believe are beneath them.
It’s just that he has underestimated the resolve of other initiates to protect their institution from fraudsters and imposters.
Now he will be remembered as a political leader who was caught, pants down, masquerading as a lekoloane. The national initiation committee has said he is not wanted near an initiation school and if he is seen in the vicinity he will be forced to repeat the course.
Muckraker thinks “repeat” is not the right word. He will be starting from Grade 1, doing the ‘a, e, i, o, u’ of initiation school.
Ouch!
Kabi is worse than a high school dropout because dropouts don’t show up for graduation.
He is worse than those who insist on using the honorary doctorate title because, at least, that title is given voluntarily. There is nothing called an honourary lekoloane. You are either or not.
Those who cheat in exams are way better than him because, at least, they would have attended classes and qualified for exams but are just too daft. Kabi didn’t attend classes or take the exam.
He just arrived when others were rehearsing their graduation songs, got himself smeared with ochre and proudly walked to the podium to be capped.
Kabi is welcome to call himself a lekoloane but he will be a lekoloane in his head and not to anyone else.
He might as well have spent the 72 hours plotting to topple Uncle Sam because he will never be a lekoloane even if he smears himself with a Maqalika of ochre and recites initiation songs a million times.
A man who is not initiated is called a leqai but what do we call one who tries to cheat their way to initiation?
Let’s call him a kabi. And that is a real title because it is earned. Finally, oh finally, Kabi has invented something useful. Hooray!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
Kicked by a professor

3 weeks ago

January 10, 2024

Muckraker’s heart goes out to the 12 who have been expelled from the Basotho Action Party (BAP). Sorry, comrades! Move on in peace. Find or form a new political home.
And there is also no shame in being politically homeless.

Muckraker has never had a political home but her nyashi remains in good shape.
That is why she finds the moaning from some of the expelled members to be pointless drama.

They are now accusing Professor Mahao of being a dictator who thinks he is always correct.
Yeah, right! The punch line is that they are only saying so after being expelled.
No need to remind anyone about sour grapes. They might have a point but it’s now pointless to make that point when they have reached a point of no return.
This is to say nothing is to be gained from bellowing at a former spouse when the divorce papers have been signed. Whatever you say about them after the papers are signed comes across as the shrieking of a bitter ex struggling to move on.
You might be telling the truth but that doesn’t matter because circumstances have changed. The stubborn fact is that Mahao didn’t form the BAP so he could spend his time negotiating boundaries with people who joined the party.
He has kicked them and he is moving on. Such is politics.
Next week Muckraker will tell you why her heart bleeds for Thotanyana, the man who is now the former secretary general of the BAP.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
muckracker.post@gmail.com

Remember the Enrich goat?

3 weeks ago

January 10, 2024

TWO weeks ago, Muckraker was mildly pinched for merely reminding some that Enrich Stores was not their goat. Little did she know that someone was busy planning to appropriate this dead two-legged goat to make it a national problem.
And so here we are, on the verge of taking delivery of a dead goat.
The Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) is considering a M15 million bailout for Enrich Stores.

The LNDC is a state company and the M15 million is essentially public funds. So we could say public funds are just about to be used to rescue a private company that was epically mismanaged until it collapsed.
In other words, it will cost us M15 million to try and revive a goat that has been declared dead by its owners, managers, directors, creditors and banks. Muckraker is saying someone is about to use a state company’s funds to do a Lazarus on this goat.
The issue is not whether this goat can be revived but, rather, why state funds should be used to resuscitate it. Enrich was not a victim of some disaster beyond the control of its management and board. It died because its management was proudly incompetent.
The board was woefully inexperienced and stunningly naïve.
The result was the blind leading the blind into a dog-eat-dog that is the retail sector.
They were running a supermarket with the attitude of a spaza shop. No, the majority of spaza shop owners are way smarter than those people who were masquerading as managers of Enrich.
Even if Enrich had collapsed due to events and circumstances beyond its control, there is no justification for bailing it out using public funds.
Companies that closed due to the Covid lockdown, were left to die. The few that were lucky enough to get some state help received M20 000 each. Companies in the informal sector, Lesotho’s most important sector and biggest employer, received a paltry M500.
And those were just a few of the tens of thousands upended by the pandemic.
Yet someone wants to use M15 million from a parastatal to resurrect a company strangulated by its own management. You have to ask what is so special about Enrich that public funds should be used to save it. Good luck getting the answers because there are none.
Enrich was not a special invention or innovation. It doesn’t make anything special.
There is nothing particularly unique about its shareholding structure or business model.
Its owners are Basotho just like the other Basotho whose shops and businesses have collapsed. Many Basotho-owned companies are dying every day but no one from the government or a parastatal is rushing with a first aid kit worth millions.
Great dreams are shattered all the time. Muckraker repeats: what the hell is special about Enrich that it should be pampered with state funds?
A few things are not debatable. First, no one at the LNDC or the government would dare to use their own money to rescue Enrich. The only reason why someone is willing to even entertain the idea of rescuing a company as dead as a dodo is because this is state money and they lose nothing if it goes down the drain.
Never entrust any major financial decision to anyone who doesn’t stand to lose something substantial if they make a wrong or reckless decision. In this case, those pushing for this bailout think they can simply shrug their shoulders if Enrich swallows the M15 million and still dies. As the Enrich coffin is being wheeled to the cemetery they can shed some fake tears and claim that they were doing it to “help Basotho”.
They will pay for their exuberant mistake with just some little regret and a report to explain what went wrong.
Second, there is a reason why no private banker is willing to lend Enrich any money. And it’s not that banks don’t like supporting local companies. They supported Enrich and their fingers are burning.
Third, this bailout is not about saving jobs because no one has lifted a finger to rescue many other troubled companies that employ more people.
The key question is who is pushing for this bailout and what is their interest? Get the answer to that and you will be on a decent chicken bus to the truth.
The story, a bizarre one whispered to Muckraker by a little bird, is that it is the LNDC that first approached Enrich after noticing that the company was now on its knees. Phew!
Which other troubled companies has the LNDC ever approached? Probably sensing that the LNDC was some Father Christmas bearing presents, the Enrich management admitted that the company was in doldrums and needed M25 million to survive.
Do you know why they asked for M25 million?
Well, they sincerely believe money grows on trees and government money is there to be spent.
They treated Enrich, an asset owned by thousands of people, the same way.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
muckracker.post@gmail.com

Roof of nonsense

3 weeks ago

January 9, 2024

SOMEONE involved in that Roof of Africa thing thought it wise to hire mobile toilets from South Africa. Muckraker hopes those toilets were empty when they crossed the border because that would mean we would have imported faeces from South Africa.

Phew! Muckraker prays whoever imported those toilets takes them back to South Africa full of whatever has been deposited in them. We might not make mobile toilets here but we already have enough human manure.
The question, though, is not who will take delivery of the waste but why Lesotho allows such BS to be perpetrated against it. Who the hell allowed those toilets to cross the border?

 

But hang on a second. It is easy to be outraged and claim that some of our visitors think so lowly of us that they feel obliged to bring their own toilets into our home.
That might be right because most of them bring everything from across the border, from food to beer to housing (tents). Many don’t even sleep or spend a cent here. They make it clear they are only here because we have the mountains and the hills that make mountain biking fun.

As far as they are concerned it’s a great inconvenience that those mountains happened to be on the other side of Mohokare River.
And that is true too because those are the only things they cannot make and bring in their cars. They won’t admit it but we also know they are here for our cheap but potent matekoane (we make the finest ganja).

But the critical question is not why someone brought the toilets but who the hell allowed those toilets to enter Lesotho.
Of course, there is bound to be some smart-by-half nincompoop who will say something about capacity and standards. You know that good-for-nothing dubious middle-class type milking it in Lesotho but is always contemptuous about anything local.

Muckraker saw a few Facebook posts from that type haranguing Basotho for not meeting standards and lacking capacity.
You always know this is a lie because it doesn’t come with statistics or mention of the so-called standards. It’s the kind of balderdash sprayed to silence those with genuine concerns about local businesses and products being marginalised. In the case of the imported toilets, such boloney is embarrassingly shameless.

What can possibly be so special and standard about those toilets? Incidentally, that is the exact question someone at our border should have asked with a straight face. They could have asked a few more before sending those scum houses back whence they came.

So you think we don’t have toilets here or you are too special to use our toilets? Which is which? Okay, so you think if you use our local mobile toilets we will empty them when you leave and bewitch you via your dung?

Tell me, what is so special about your kak that it cannot be put in our local mobile toilets? Is your dung gold that you don’t want to deposit it at a neighbour’s toilet?
Since some of our people are going to use those toilets can you sign an affidavit that you will not be carrying their dung back to South Africa when this Roof of yours ends?

You can however be sure no one at the border would ask those questions because of the misconception that asking them would be tantamount to sabotaging an important national event contributing to the economy.

You are allowed to chuckle at the nonsense about the Roof thing doing anything for Lesotho because that is what it is … perfumed nonsonso.
That is why you will not hear the specifics of what it has actually contributed.

Its contribution to tourism and the economy is just assumed to be huge because a lot of foreign passports were stamped and a lot of motorbikes crossed the border.
If the Roof of Africa’s contribution once included the use of local toilets now we have lost a few thousand maloti because the Roof people are bringing their own chambers. Oh, shame we have lost some foreign manure.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu

muckracker.post@gmail.com

 

