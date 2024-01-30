Is Kabi a real lekoloane? That is not a trick question so don’t bother scratching your stressed head.

Even the goats in Matatiele, where he is alleged to have been initiated, know he is not a real lekoloane.

They know what he did last December and are as disgusted as the other makoloane who rightly feel he has cheated his way to the title.

The Matatiele goats know that other initiates had to spend at least five weeks at the initiation school to earn the honour of being called a lekoloane.

The leadership of the national initiation committee says claiming to be a lekoloane after just 72 hours at an initiation school is “unacceptable”.

Muckraker will call it fraud until Kabi proves otherwise.

Muckraker is not saying this to humiliate Kabi. He is a good fella but the stubborn reality is that he didn’t complete the course and therefore has no business pretending to be qualified.

It’s not as if Kabi entered the school with credits from another school. There was no transfer letter.

If there is a letter he should name his former principal.

He cannot claim to have attended initiation classes through Zoom and then went to complete the course with some practicals for 72 hours. He didn’t do distance learning because initiation schools are not UNISA.

There is no crash course in initiation school. That he qualified for mature entry doesn’t mean he could just sneak into the school hours before graduation and then claim to be a certified lekoloane.

The issue is not whether Kabi believes he is a real lekoloane because that doesn’t matter. Being in a plane doesn’t make you a pilot even if you scream to be regarded as one.

Muckraker has visited NUL’s law school but cannot claim to be a lawyer. She has joined the wires on her phone charger but is no electrician.

The real Makoloane are furious because he has cheated his way to their title and wants to be treated as their equal. They are right. Yet what Kabi has done is more serious than stealing a title. He has corrupted the institution of initiation.

He had no excuse for pulling the 72-hour trick at the initiation school.

Parliament was closed, they had dismally failed to topple Uncle Sam and his party is dead. He cannot claim he was busy running the ABC because Feselady and her hubby are still in charge.

For the past week, Muckraker has been wondering why Kabi could deliberately inflict such dishonour on himself.

The answer is that Kabi is entitled like other politicians. He wants to have the best for his minimum effort.

They want to earn the best perks but still claim to be the people’s humble servants. They want the people to vote for them for merely being present or promising something.

When held to the highest standards they point to the incompetence of other politicians.

Their favourite refrain is “at least….”

Kabi desperately wanted to be a lekoloane but was not prepared to put in the work.

The second part of the answer is that Kabi, like other politicians, thought he could get away with it. It’s an attitude informed by the general contempt politicians have for those they believe are beneath them.

It’s just that he has underestimated the resolve of other initiates to protect their institution from fraudsters and imposters.

Now he will be remembered as a political leader who was caught, pants down, masquerading as a lekoloane. The national initiation committee has said he is not wanted near an initiation school and if he is seen in the vicinity he will be forced to repeat the course.