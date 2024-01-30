Muckraker
Is Kabi a real lekoloane?
Is Kabi a real lekoloane? That is not a trick question so don’t bother scratching your stressed head.
Even the goats in Matatiele, where he is alleged to have been initiated, know he is not a real lekoloane.
They know what he did last December and are as disgusted as the other makoloane who rightly feel he has cheated his way to the title.
The leadership of the national initiation committee says claiming to be a lekoloane after just 72 hours at an initiation school is “unacceptable”.
Muckraker will call it fraud until Kabi proves otherwise.
It’s not as if Kabi entered the school with credits from another school. There was no transfer letter.
If there is a letter he should name his former principal.
There is no crash course in initiation school. That he qualified for mature entry doesn’t mean he could just sneak into the school hours before graduation and then claim to be a certified lekoloane.
Muckraker has visited NUL’s law school but cannot claim to be a lawyer. She has joined the wires on her phone charger but is no electrician.
The real Makoloane are furious because he has cheated his way to their title and wants to be treated as their equal. They are right. Yet what Kabi has done is more serious than stealing a title. He has corrupted the institution of initiation.
Parliament was closed, they had dismally failed to topple Uncle Sam and his party is dead. He cannot claim he was busy running the ABC because Feselady and her hubby are still in charge.
The answer is that Kabi is entitled like other politicians. He wants to have the best for his minimum effort.
Their favourite refrain is “at least….”
The second part of the answer is that Kabi, like other politicians, thought he could get away with it. It’s an attitude informed by the general contempt politicians have for those they believe are beneath them.
Now he will be remembered as a political leader who was caught, pants down, masquerading as a lekoloane. The national initiation committee has said he is not wanted near an initiation school and if he is seen in the vicinity he will be forced to repeat the course.
Ouch!
He is worse than those who insist on using the honorary doctorate title because, at least, that title is given voluntarily. There is nothing called an honourary lekoloane. You are either or not.
Kabi is welcome to call himself a lekoloane but he will be a lekoloane in his head and not to anyone else.
Let’s call him a kabi. And that is a real title because it is earned. Finally, oh finally, Kabi has invented something useful. Hooray!
Muckraker
Kicked by a professor
Muckraker’s heart goes out to the 12 who have been expelled from the Basotho Action Party (BAP). Sorry, comrades! Move on in peace. Find or form a new political home.
And there is also no shame in being politically homeless.
Muckraker has never had a political home but her nyashi remains in good shape.
That is why she finds the moaning from some of the expelled members to be pointless drama.
Yeah, right! The punch line is that they are only saying so after being expelled.
Muckraker
Remember the Enrich goat?
TWO weeks ago, Muckraker was mildly pinched for merely reminding some that Enrich Stores was not their goat. Little did she know that someone was busy planning to appropriate this dead two-legged goat to make it a national problem.
And so here we are, on the verge of taking delivery of a dead goat.
The Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) is considering a M15 million bailout for Enrich Stores.
Companies that closed due to the Covid lockdown, were left to die. The few that were lucky enough to get some state help received M20 000 each. Companies in the informal sector, Lesotho’s most important sector and biggest employer, received a paltry M500.
There is nothing particularly unique about its shareholding structure or business model.
Second, there is a reason why no private banker is willing to lend Enrich any money. And it’s not that banks don’t like supporting local companies. They supported Enrich and their fingers are burning.
The key question is who is pushing for this bailout and what is their interest? Get the answer to that and you will be on a decent chicken bus to the truth.
They treated Enrich, an asset owned by thousands of people, the same way.
Muckraker
Roof of nonsense
SOMEONE involved in that Roof of Africa thing thought it wise to hire mobile toilets from South Africa. Muckraker hopes those toilets were empty when they crossed the border because that would mean we would have imported faeces from South Africa.
Phew! Muckraker prays whoever imported those toilets takes them back to South Africa full of whatever has been deposited in them. We might not make mobile toilets here but we already have enough human manure.
The question, though, is not who will take delivery of the waste but why Lesotho allows such BS to be perpetrated against it. Who the hell allowed those toilets to cross the border?
But hang on a second. It is easy to be outraged and claim that some of our visitors think so lowly of us that they feel obliged to bring their own toilets into our home.
That might be right because most of them bring everything from across the border, from food to beer to housing (tents). Many don’t even sleep or spend a cent here. They make it clear they are only here because we have the mountains and the hills that make mountain biking fun.
As far as they are concerned it’s a great inconvenience that those mountains happened to be on the other side of Mohokare River.
And that is true too because those are the only things they cannot make and bring in their cars. They won’t admit it but we also know they are here for our cheap but potent matekoane (we make the finest ganja).
But the critical question is not why someone brought the toilets but who the hell allowed those toilets to enter Lesotho.
Of course, there is bound to be some smart-by-half nincompoop who will say something about capacity and standards. You know that good-for-nothing dubious middle-class type milking it in Lesotho but is always contemptuous about anything local.
Muckraker saw a few Facebook posts from that type haranguing Basotho for not meeting standards and lacking capacity.
You always know this is a lie because it doesn’t come with statistics or mention of the so-called standards. It’s the kind of balderdash sprayed to silence those with genuine concerns about local businesses and products being marginalised. In the case of the imported toilets, such boloney is embarrassingly shameless.
What can possibly be so special and standard about those toilets? Incidentally, that is the exact question someone at our border should have asked with a straight face. They could have asked a few more before sending those scum houses back whence they came.
So you think we don’t have toilets here or you are too special to use our toilets? Which is which? Okay, so you think if you use our local mobile toilets we will empty them when you leave and bewitch you via your dung?
Tell me, what is so special about your kak that it cannot be put in our local mobile toilets? Is your dung gold that you don’t want to deposit it at a neighbour’s toilet?
Since some of our people are going to use those toilets can you sign an affidavit that you will not be carrying their dung back to South Africa when this Roof of yours ends?
You can however be sure no one at the border would ask those questions because of the misconception that asking them would be tantamount to sabotaging an important national event contributing to the economy.
You are allowed to chuckle at the nonsense about the Roof thing doing anything for Lesotho because that is what it is … perfumed nonsonso.
That is why you will not hear the specifics of what it has actually contributed.
Its contribution to tourism and the economy is just assumed to be huge because a lot of foreign passports were stamped and a lot of motorbikes crossed the border.
If the Roof of Africa’s contribution once included the use of local toilets now we have lost a few thousand maloti because the Roof people are bringing their own chambers. Oh, shame we have lost some foreign manure.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
