Muckraker

Kicked by a professor

Published

2 days ago

on

Muckraker’s heart goes out to the 12 who have been expelled from the Basotho Action Party (BAP). Sorry, comrades! Move on in peace. Find or form a new political home.
And there is also no shame in being politically homeless.

Muckraker has never had a political home but her nyashi remains in good shape.
That is why she finds the moaning from some of the expelled members to be pointless drama.

They are now accusing Professor Mahao of being a dictator who thinks he is always correct.
Yeah, right! The punch line is that they are only saying so after being expelled.
No need to remind anyone about sour grapes. They might have a point but it’s now pointless to make that point when they have reached a point of no return.
This is to say nothing is to be gained from bellowing at a former spouse when the divorce papers have been signed. Whatever you say about them after the papers are signed comes across as the shrieking of a bitter ex struggling to move on.
You might be telling the truth but that doesn’t matter because circumstances have changed. The stubborn fact is that Mahao didn’t form the BAP so he could spend his time negotiating boundaries with people who joined the party.
He has kicked them and he is moving on. Such is politics.
Next week Muckraker will tell you why her heart bleeds for Thotanyana, the man who is now the former secretary general of the BAP.
muckracker.post@gmail.com
muckracker.post@gmail.com

Muckraker

Remember the Enrich goat?

Published

2 days ago

on

January 10, 2024

By

TWO weeks ago, Muckraker was mildly pinched for merely reminding some that Enrich Stores was not their goat. Little did she know that someone was busy planning to appropriate this dead two-legged goat to make it a national problem.
And so here we are, on the verge of taking delivery of a dead goat.
The Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) is considering a M15 million bailout for Enrich Stores.

The LNDC is a state company and the M15 million is essentially public funds. So we could say public funds are just about to be used to rescue a private company that was epically mismanaged until it collapsed.
In other words, it will cost us M15 million to try and revive a goat that has been declared dead by its owners, managers, directors, creditors and banks. Muckraker is saying someone is about to use a state company’s funds to do a Lazarus on this goat.
The issue is not whether this goat can be revived but, rather, why state funds should be used to resuscitate it. Enrich was not a victim of some disaster beyond the control of its management and board. It died because its management was proudly incompetent.
The board was woefully inexperienced and stunningly naïve.
The result was the blind leading the blind into a dog-eat-dog that is the retail sector.
They were running a supermarket with the attitude of a spaza shop. No, the majority of spaza shop owners are way smarter than those people who were masquerading as managers of Enrich.
Even if Enrich had collapsed due to events and circumstances beyond its control, there is no justification for bailing it out using public funds.
Companies that closed due to the Covid lockdown, were left to die. The few that were lucky enough to get some state help received M20 000 each. Companies in the informal sector, Lesotho’s most important sector and biggest employer, received a paltry M500.
And those were just a few of the tens of thousands upended by the pandemic.
Yet someone wants to use M15 million from a parastatal to resurrect a company strangulated by its own management. You have to ask what is so special about Enrich that public funds should be used to save it. Good luck getting the answers because there are none.
Enrich was not a special invention or innovation. It doesn’t make anything special.
There is nothing particularly unique about its shareholding structure or business model.
Its owners are Basotho just like the other Basotho whose shops and businesses have collapsed. Many Basotho-owned companies are dying every day but no one from the government or a parastatal is rushing with a first aid kit worth millions.
Great dreams are shattered all the time. Muckraker repeats: what the hell is special about Enrich that it should be pampered with state funds?
A few things are not debatable. First, no one at the LNDC or the government would dare to use their own money to rescue Enrich. The only reason why someone is willing to even entertain the idea of rescuing a company as dead as a dodo is because this is state money and they lose nothing if it goes down the drain.
Never entrust any major financial decision to anyone who doesn’t stand to lose something substantial if they make a wrong or reckless decision. In this case, those pushing for this bailout think they can simply shrug their shoulders if Enrich swallows the M15 million and still dies. As the Enrich coffin is being wheeled to the cemetery they can shed some fake tears and claim that they were doing it to “help Basotho”.
They will pay for their exuberant mistake with just some little regret and a report to explain what went wrong.
Second, there is a reason why no private banker is willing to lend Enrich any money. And it’s not that banks don’t like supporting local companies. They supported Enrich and their fingers are burning.
Third, this bailout is not about saving jobs because no one has lifted a finger to rescue many other troubled companies that employ more people.
The key question is who is pushing for this bailout and what is their interest? Get the answer to that and you will be on a decent chicken bus to the truth.
The story, a bizarre one whispered to Muckraker by a little bird, is that it is the LNDC that first approached Enrich after noticing that the company was now on its knees. Phew!
Which other troubled companies has the LNDC ever approached? Probably sensing that the LNDC was some Father Christmas bearing presents, the Enrich management admitted that the company was in doldrums and needed M25 million to survive.
Do you know why they asked for M25 million?
Well, they sincerely believe money grows on trees and government money is there to be spent.
They treated Enrich, an asset owned by thousands of people, the same way.
muckracker.post@gmail.com
muckracker.post@gmail.com

Muckraker

Roof of nonsense

Published

3 days ago

on

January 9, 2024

By

SOMEONE involved in that Roof of Africa thing thought it wise to hire mobile toilets from South Africa. Muckraker hopes those toilets were empty when they crossed the border because that would mean we would have imported faeces from South Africa.

Phew! Muckraker prays whoever imported those toilets takes them back to South Africa full of whatever has been deposited in them. We might not make mobile toilets here but we already have enough human manure.
The question, though, is not who will take delivery of the waste but why Lesotho allows such BS to be perpetrated against it. Who the hell allowed those toilets to cross the border?

 

But hang on a second. It is easy to be outraged and claim that some of our visitors think so lowly of us that they feel obliged to bring their own toilets into our home.
That might be right because most of them bring everything from across the border, from food to beer to housing (tents). Many don’t even sleep or spend a cent here. They make it clear they are only here because we have the mountains and the hills that make mountain biking fun.

As far as they are concerned it’s a great inconvenience that those mountains happened to be on the other side of Mohokare River.
And that is true too because those are the only things they cannot make and bring in their cars. They won’t admit it but we also know they are here for our cheap but potent matekoane (we make the finest ganja).

But the critical question is not why someone brought the toilets but who the hell allowed those toilets to enter Lesotho.
Of course, there is bound to be some smart-by-half nincompoop who will say something about capacity and standards. You know that good-for-nothing dubious middle-class type milking it in Lesotho but is always contemptuous about anything local.

Muckraker saw a few Facebook posts from that type haranguing Basotho for not meeting standards and lacking capacity.
You always know this is a lie because it doesn’t come with statistics or mention of the so-called standards. It’s the kind of balderdash sprayed to silence those with genuine concerns about local businesses and products being marginalised. In the case of the imported toilets, such boloney is embarrassingly shameless.

What can possibly be so special and standard about those toilets? Incidentally, that is the exact question someone at our border should have asked with a straight face. They could have asked a few more before sending those scum houses back whence they came.

So you think we don’t have toilets here or you are too special to use our toilets? Which is which? Okay, so you think if you use our local mobile toilets we will empty them when you leave and bewitch you via your dung?

Tell me, what is so special about your kak that it cannot be put in our local mobile toilets? Is your dung gold that you don’t want to deposit it at a neighbour’s toilet?
Since some of our people are going to use those toilets can you sign an affidavit that you will not be carrying their dung back to South Africa when this Roof of yours ends?

You can however be sure no one at the border would ask those questions because of the misconception that asking them would be tantamount to sabotaging an important national event contributing to the economy.

You are allowed to chuckle at the nonsense about the Roof thing doing anything for Lesotho because that is what it is … perfumed nonsonso.
That is why you will not hear the specifics of what it has actually contributed.

Its contribution to tourism and the economy is just assumed to be huge because a lot of foreign passports were stamped and a lot of motorbikes crossed the border.
If the Roof of Africa’s contribution once included the use of local toilets now we have lost a few thousand maloti because the Roof people are bringing their own chambers. Oh, shame we have lost some foreign manure.

muckracker.post@gmail.com

muckracker.post@gmail.com

 

Muckraker

Wasco redefines comfort

Published

3 days ago

on

January 9, 2024

By

Wasco’s board of directors is either daft or simply high on something illegal.
Picture this scenario.
A mid-ranking manager reports to the board that she has been sexually harassed by the chief executive.
The board instantly suspends the junior officer. Its chairman tells a newspaper that the manager was temporarily suspended “to protect her, owing to her letter in which she said she was no longer comfortable at work”.

In other words, she is being suspended because she reported the alleged abuse and said she was no longer comfortable at work.
The chief executive, the very person whose alleged actions are making her uncomfortable, remains in the office.
Let that sink in as Muckraker rummages through her mind for something polite to say about the decision. The alleged perpetrator remains in office while the alleged victim is suspended.
The Wasco board clearly doesn’t understand why alleged perpetrators of sexual harassment are required to be out of office during the investigation.
They obviously think the only purpose is to stop interaction between the accuser and the accuser. So they have fixed that by sending the victim home so that she is comfortable. They have killed two birds with one stone.
But the accused and the accuser are now comfortable because the accuser has been removed.
The board’s message to the women at Wasco is clear: if you report your boss for sexual abuse you will be sent home for your “comfort”.
The fundamental issue of the real or perceived possibility of the accused interfering with investigations was probably lost in Maqalika.
But we should not be shocked because Wasco is not known for any finesse.
No wonder they announce water cuts they planned a few months back the night before they happen. They leave holes uncovered and unmarked on our roads and assume drivers and pedestrians will sort themselves out. Those who fall into those holes are either reckless or just want to swim.
Muckraker is sure if you complain about their holes they will tell you to use another road for your comfort.
Wasco believes we are sangomas who should know where they have dug holes and when they will cut our water supply.
You are wrong if you think matters of human resources management, ethics, corporate governance and creating a safe environment for employees are too complicated for a company whose job is to sprinkle some chlorine in our water and mend leaking taps.
Wasco is not even good at the most basic of its mandate.
muckracker.post@gmail.com
muckracker.post@gmail.com

 

