Mokhothu is not well

Muckraker was nursing the festive season’s hangover when the DC leader, Bro Mokhothu, kicked the door to the New Year. He kicked it with his mouth.

What he said was such bunkum that Muckraker was instantly healed of her babalazi. Mokhothu was running his mouth without provocation or an iota of shame.

It was obvious the beak had rebelled against his brain. Mokhothu is furious at the new government for freezing recruitment in the civil service. He said the decision is evidence that the regime lacks vision.

“They have frozen everything, from teaching posts to jobs in the health and other critical sectors,” he thundered. “All they are doing is freezing, freezing, freezing! But they are creating, creating, creating…,” he added.

Muckraker doesn’t know if Mokhothu was trying to compose a song or give oomph to his whining. The stench from the hypocrisy in his words was however suffocating.

He forgot to mention that Lesotho had hundreds of vacant teaching posts under his government. There was no freeze but the government was just not hiring and there were thousands of students who didn’t have teachers.

The same is true for hospitals that didn’t have doctors and nurses for years.

So Mokhothu is frothing at the mouth because the new government is freezing posts his own government didn’t bother to fill.

He doesn’t give a rat’s behind about doctors and teachers. Nor is he having sleepless nights about patients and students.

The real source of his anger is much more sinister and deceitful.

It’s not the freeze but the action against illegally hired party functionaries that got his goat.

He is fuming because the beneficiaries of his jobs for bo ngoanaeso policy at the Ministry of Home Affairs are about to be jobless.

It is a notorious fact, known to even rats, that the previous government stuffed and staffed the ministry with party functionaries, blood relatives and other people with much more dubious relations to politicians and parties.

So rampant was the nepotism that ministers were even tempted to hire stray dogs from their villages. The recruitment was so that qualifications were a disadvantage. The only qualification was a party card and relations with politicians.

While ministers were hiring their nephews, cousins and political cheerleaders, doctors were being told that vacancies in hospitals were yet to be approved. Students were going for years without the same teachers that Mokhothu now suddenly remembers have to be hired.

Mokhothu either suffers from forgetitis, cannot resist dabbling in nakedly dishonest politics or is compulsively hypocritical.

He could be afflicted by all three at the same time because politicians have the trio to varying degrees. Muckraker’s diagnosis, informed by years of careful observation of political losers, is that the man is suffering from a serious bout of PPT (post-power-trauma).

The therapy should include gradually reminding him that it is his government that started this business of freezing, freezing and freezing things. And if he is surprised, as he is likely to be because of his enhanced forgetitis, the therapist can hand him the circular his government issued on September 13.

That memo, from the government secretary, suspended the filling of new and vacant positions “until the fiscal situation has improved”.

Nothing much has changed since that memo. If anything, the fiscal position is worse. So Mokhothu is angry at the new government for doing exactly what his government did.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

muckraker.post@gmail.com