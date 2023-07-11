Ntlotse ka mafura

While the NSS boss was busy pouring Oros down his throat, someone was plotting to hack the government’s payment system. Although Oros is not intoxicating it has a way of making those who abuse it run to the bathroom.

This could explain why the NSS boss would not have warned the government about the possibility of hackers attacking the government’s payment system. He was probably busy dealing with the consequences of swallowing too much Oros.

Not that he could have known that something noxious was imminent. No. The NSS doesn’t have such capabilities. Its officers gather “intelligence” at press conferences. You can safely assume that what you know is what the NSS knows.

The NSS boss could have just made a general observation about the dangers of cybercrime to national security. But this is the NSS we are talking about.

Muckraker doubts some of its officers can use computers. This is not to say the NSS is hopelessly incompetent like the police.

The point, derived from the court papers, is that they are light years behind other spies in the world. The evidence of this is not in their failure to warn the government about hacking. Nor is it in their passion for sniffing information that even goats in Qaqatu know.

Rather, it is how they handled their court battle with Cheeseman.

Elsewhere in the world, those court documents would have been sealed because they contain national security issues.

The allegation that a spy is sharing information with a politician after being allegedly smooched is not a joke. It says the NSS is a porous institution that can be easily infiltrated using matters of the heart and groin.

The same applies to the allegations that the NSS boss hired his girlfriends as spies. Thanks to Chesseman’s affidavit we now know or at least suspect that the NSS is a love nest. Muckraker will soon be getting her own spy hunk to spill the beans.

She knows what buttons to press for her NSS lover to sing like Mantša.

She will wear stilettos, tickle the ears and whisper sweet nothings. You know what happens during pillow talk. You look him deep in the eyes and he will start singing,

“Ntlotse ka mafura thekeng, ke be bonolo!”

If that doesn’t work you send his nudes to his boss. Of course, the boss will print and attach them to court papers.

Does Muckraker hear anyone denying that a whole spy boss could do such a thing?

Ask Cheeseman! The NSS boss ‘nudified’ him after he refused to hand over his phones. The only comfort is that Cheeseman is at least pleasing to the eye (not very but okay). Imagine the NSS boss in his state of nature. Muckraker will not speak because Cheeseman has already painted a picture of the NSS boss with his two alleged lovers.

It’s your choice to imagine them covered or in their birth suits. Fire!

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu

