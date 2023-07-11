Muckraker
Ntlotse ka mafura
While the NSS boss was busy pouring Oros down his throat, someone was plotting to hack the government’s payment system. Although Oros is not intoxicating it has a way of making those who abuse it run to the bathroom.
This could explain why the NSS boss would not have warned the government about the possibility of hackers attacking the government’s payment system. He was probably busy dealing with the consequences of swallowing too much Oros.
Not that he could have known that something noxious was imminent. No. The NSS doesn’t have such capabilities. Its officers gather “intelligence” at press conferences. You can safely assume that what you know is what the NSS knows.
The NSS boss could have just made a general observation about the dangers of cybercrime to national security. But this is the NSS we are talking about.
Muckraker doubts some of its officers can use computers. This is not to say the NSS is hopelessly incompetent like the police.
The point, derived from the court papers, is that they are light years behind other spies in the world. The evidence of this is not in their failure to warn the government about hacking. Nor is it in their passion for sniffing information that even goats in Qaqatu know.
Rather, it is how they handled their court battle with Cheeseman.
Elsewhere in the world, those court documents would have been sealed because they contain national security issues.
The allegation that a spy is sharing information with a politician after being allegedly smooched is not a joke. It says the NSS is a porous institution that can be easily infiltrated using matters of the heart and groin.
The same applies to the allegations that the NSS boss hired his girlfriends as spies. Thanks to Chesseman’s affidavit we now know or at least suspect that the NSS is a love nest. Muckraker will soon be getting her own spy hunk to spill the beans.
She knows what buttons to press for her NSS lover to sing like Mantša.
She will wear stilettos, tickle the ears and whisper sweet nothings. You know what happens during pillow talk. You look him deep in the eyes and he will start singing,
“Ntlotse ka mafura thekeng, ke be bonolo!”
If that doesn’t work you send his nudes to his boss. Of course, the boss will print and attach them to court papers.
Does Muckraker hear anyone denying that a whole spy boss could do such a thing?
Ask Cheeseman! The NSS boss ‘nudified’ him after he refused to hand over his phones. The only comfort is that Cheeseman is at least pleasing to the eye (not very but okay). Imagine the NSS boss in his state of nature. Muckraker will not speak because Cheeseman has already painted a picture of the NSS boss with his two alleged lovers.
It’s your choice to imagine them covered or in their birth suits. Fire!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
muckracker.post@gmail.com
Muckraker
Fuelled by allowances
ONE of Muckraker’s hobbies is to laugh at all those who shed tears when politicians pull their middle fingers on them after being elected. Her thrill over the past three months has been the collective screams about the government’s epic failure to live up to its campaign promises.
The joy, unbridled for that matter, is not sponsored by the cries but by the fact that humans are generally too daft to learn from history or patterns. The history is that politicians don’t give a rat’s behind about the voters.
They are in it for themselves. The pattern is that Uncle Sam’s government is perfecting the art of bungling and pretending to have forgotten its promises. Those waiting for the spectacular show of competence and brilliance are waiting for Godot. If they are not faking amnesia they are making new promises.
Nyoe, nyoe we are working on it. Blah, blah, blah it’s about to happen. Nyoe, nyoe we are almost there. Blah, blah, blah give us time.
Sometimes they just look at the people with blank faces as if they are speaking Mandarin when they complain about the unfulfilled campaign promises.
Often, they just make up the successes and hope the people will not see the ruse. There will come a time when they don’t even bother to pretend to forget or to make excuses. We saw this arrogance during Size Two’s government.
It happened when Uncle Tom was ruling from under the Feselady’s petticoat. Mr Softie’s government just pretended to be confused and crazy.
Some diehards are still working overtime to concoct excuses to explain the government’s botching. The least said about such charlatans the better. Debating shallow sycophants is always a trap. They are thieves of time and energy.
When your argument is not based on evidence or logic you can push it for days because the point is not to get the message across or learn new perspectives but to just waffle and pass time. Never underestimate the energy and determination of blind followers in politics.
Yet there comes a time when even the most fervent of supporters are tongue-tied by the fantastic display of ineptness and hypocrisy. The government’s MPs delivered that moment of speechlessness when they blocked a motion to cancel their vulgar fuel allowances and other benefits.
Money and power have a way of outing people’s real characters.
The MPs are now fighting to keep the same benefits they promised to remove once in power. To the uninitiated and naïve this kind of dishonesty is unacceptable and maddening. Muckraker’s message to those losing their marbles over this duplicity is to drink some water and calm down because this is just the beginning.
Save your anger for the tosh that is coming. Steel your hearts for politicians are capable of the most disgusting things.
They will screw you with a smile and tell you that all will be well.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
muckracker.post@gmail.com
Muckraker
Muckraker
Masters of lies
Here is an indisputable historical fact. Basotho were the first people in human history to mine diamonds. That is according to a 1904 research by Professor Zet Makhado who was the first black vice-chancellor of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).
The NUST, which was based in Morija, was the first university in Southern Africa.
It was however bombed by the Boers. If that sounds to you like new knowledge to be swallowed like makoenya you need urgent prayers. Fire!
You are frightfully ignorant and tantalizingly gullible. Muckraker cooked up that lie for no reason and without provocation. Just a wretched lie told because it can be told.
But if you think that is outrageous you have been sleep-walking over the past few years in Lesotho. Either that or you are part of the lying gang.
Those who have been awake and are yet to dive into the cesspool that is our politics will testify, even under oath, that Lesotho is a land of lies.
Because our politicians are pathological liars, it is pointless to list the lies they have emitted in recent months. For brevity, we only have to stick to their latest spell of deceptions. It is about the government’s gazette listing the benefits for Uncle Sam and MPs.
The opposition has been screaming about those benefits as if they are something new.
They are on radio bellowing about the government wasting money by pampering Uncle Sam with support staff and the MPs with allowances.
Some naïve but excitable journalists have joined the frenzy, echoing the opposition’s shrills and even spicing things up with by-products of their insatiable desire for the sensational.
First, there is nothing particularly new about the gazetted support staff positions for Uncle Sam. The brouhaha over the position of the gentleman-in-waiting, who is just a lowly-ranking aide, is overdone.
Those wondering what a gentleman-in-waiting does should tell us why they don’t kick up a fuss about the lady-in-waiting position that has always been in the Office of the First Lady.
Just because you are seeing something for the first time doesn’t mean it has just started existing. Don’t confuse your ignorance for discovery.
Many of the positions are for both his office and the State House anyway.
They have always existed. Their listing in the gazette doesn’t mean they are a recent creation. That you didn’t know about them doesn’t mean they didn’t exist. Whether they are filled or not is not the point. And it’s not about Uncle Sam staffing and stuffing the positions with cronies. Politicians’ aides have always been certified cronies anyway. A prime minister is free to choose who should drive or cook for him or carry his briefcase.
None of those now shedding crimson tears hired their aides on merit when they were in power. It was about proximity and party affiliations. The noise about MPs’ fuel allowances is breathtakingly hypocritical. The same people who awarded themselves those unjustified allowances are now saying the new government should remove them.
This is despite that they implemented them amid protests from the people and they had two years to remove them.
The irony will be hilarious were it not so tragic.
You fight to earn an allowance and then fight again to get it removed.
None of those MPs fighting to get the allowances removed have ever openly rejected them when they arrived in their bank accounts.
None has ever announced that they are donating it to the poor because they are ill-gotten and unjustified. People who have earned sitting allowances for years as MPs are now saying they should be removed because they amount to self-enrichment. Phew!
At what point did they regain their scruples? One weekly newspaper that never disappoints when it comes to manufacturing outrage even described Uncle Sam’s perks as “hair raising”. That’s a cliché to describe something astonishing or extremely alarming.
It is not clear how perks that have existed for decades would suddenly cause hair to rise. Suffice it to say some levels of ignorance are hair-raising.
Muckraker is not justifying the allowances or positions in Uncle Sam’s office. The point is that those opposed to them can make their point without lying or being hypocritical because that amounts to treating the public as unthinking zombies.
