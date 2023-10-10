Muckraker
Popompo o n’a ithoballetse!
Muckraker had always wondered why many soldiers and police officers became fat during the Covid-19 pandemic. The answer was revealed last week by the Disaster Management Authority (DMA)’s procurement manager, Lilare Qhobela, who worked at the National Emergency Command Centre.
You can also call it the National Emergency Corruption Centre.
Qhobela had a ready answer when asked how the Command Centre ended up using M22 million on lunch.
“I think the Lesotho Mounted Police Services, the Lesotho Defence Force and the National Security Services should be called to answer as they were the ones eating in large numbers there. I just executed instructions as a procurement officer,” Qhobela said.
So there you have it: the police and soldiers became rotund after swallowing most of the M22 million. Thanks to Qhobela, we now know why some soldiers and police officers were enthusiastically beating people who allegedly violated Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
It’s now making sense: they were trying to impress those who were feeding them. Justifying their lunch.
But something tells Muckraker that Qhobela is hiding behind a finger by blaming the gluttony on the security agencies. It is a notorious fact that most of those who were stationed at the NECC were doing more eating than working.
They would load their tummies with papa and fariki, and doze off while dreaming of the next meal. Sometimes they would bet on what would be served tomorrow.
But while some of them were busy stuffing their mouths, the cunning ones were looking for ways to steal during the crisis. And steal they did on a grand scale.
That is why you should not believe everything at the PAC hearings over the next few weeks. Some of those who will give testimonies are bitter that all they got was lunch while others were making millions.
They cannot forgive those who built houses and bought cars using looted funds while they only have big tummies to show for their time at the National Emergency Corruption Centre.
Now their relatives are asking them what they were doing at the Corruption Centre when others were stealing. They cannot say they were eating because everyone saw that from their big bellies.
They cannot say they were working because everyone knows there was not much work being done at the Centre.
All of which is to say they cannot explain why they built big stomachs while others built mansions. Popompo o n’a ithoballetse! Every village has Popompo who is always asking when food is coming instead of focusing on serious business.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
muckracker.post@gmail.com
Muckraker
New corruption rules
If you steal a goat the whole village will hunt and kill you. Mob justice is primitive and crude but still a form of justice.
But if you steal millions from their government Basotho will only punish you with just frowns. Ba sosobanya lifahleho feela. They will pretend to be disgusted but you know that deep down, in their hearts of hearts, they envy and even admire you.
Their gossip about your ill-gotten wealth is not motivated by hate but awe. They want to be you, the thief who robbed the government and lived happily ever after.
They would do the same if they were in your position. Some might even wonder why you were so stupid to grab just a handful when you had an opportunity to fill your baskomo.
Never mind those clamouring for you to be fired. They are not really interested in removing you so you stop looting. Rather, they want to replace you with themselves so they can also steal like you did. How did we get to this perverted nature?
Well, it’s because stealing from the government has long ceased to be a sin against the people or a crime. Government money is fair game.
Blame that on politicians who have been stealing hand over fist for decades.
Which is why Muckraker is not impressed by the PAC’s overzealous roasting of civil servants accused of turning the National Emergency Command Centre and its cousin, NACOSEC, into feeding troughs and piggy banks.
History tells us that none of those civil servants exposed as wretched thieves will be disciplined or prosecuted. After the hearing, they will swagger out of parliament, jump into their cars and play “John Vuli Gate” in full blast.
Of course, they will be wearing expensive mazaza to protect the eyes that see the money to steal. At night they will soak in Jacuzzis and sip champagne. It’s called taking care of the body that steals.
The politicians know that too but pretend to be doing serious national business. Those busybodies never worry about outcomes but processes.
It’s their job to pretend to be concerned.
They know while they spank civil servants fellow politicians in high positions are lining their pockets. And they too will do the same if they get a chance.
The most hilarious part of those sham PAC hearings is MPs waving the government’s financial and procurement regulations and procedures as if anyone takes them seriously.
Those policies and rules have never stopped anyone from dipping their fingers in the cookie jar. They are treated as mild suggestions that should never be allowed to interfere with the core business of corruption.
That is why Muckraker suggests a new set of regulations on how the government’s money should be stolen.
The corruption rules will set a limit on how much an individual should steal from the government. Say half a million for a civil servant and a million for a politician. That will level the playing field so that everyone gets their fair share of the loot.
Only those who become too greedy and take more than their allocation, as prescribed by the corruption regulations, should be punished.
The second clause will deal with how the thief can use the money. No cent of the loot should be used on nyatsis, beer, sex toys or sex pills because that is wasteful expenditure.
Clause three will require a thief to declare their proceeds of corruption and pay tax on them. The fourth clause will make it an offence to spend the loot outside Lesotho.
You cannot steal from Basotho and spend their money on South Africans. Never!
Eat it in Koalabata so the money remains in circulation.
Clause four: Thou shall not brag or show off with stolen money.
Clause five: Ten percent of the loot shall be donated to a church or charity. Spread the joy so the gods can keep giving.
Clause six: A thief shall invite the whole village to a party so that everyone knows how stolen money tastes. A thief shall not enjoy the delicious loot alone. Ke phetho!
Just six clauses to make the looting fair and orderly.
Ha re e’o ja!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
muckracker.post@gmail.com
Muckraker
MPs clowning
Muckraker once spent an hour watching the escalator at Pioneer Mall just to amuse herself. The entertainment value is not in the movement but in the terrified faces of some first-timers.
You see people giggling and shaking with fear.
Somehow, there is always that ‘Good Samaritan’ quick to help the scared through the ordeal.
Then there are those spectators who watch the scared souls with disdain in their eyes as if wondering why anyone would be so frightened of a mere escalator. It’s as if not being afraid of the escalator makes them feel special.
Muckraker finds the spectacle funny because there are very few fun things in Maseru.
But perhaps that is the unique thing about Maseru.
It delivers its entertainment in the most unexpected ways.
For instance, a group of MPs this week decided to give us some free drama. They call themselves the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
They have been grilling those who worked for the National Covid-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC).
NACOSEC doesn’t need any introduction because it taught us that money can grow legs.
Thanks to NACOSEC, we now know that civil servants have no monopoly over incompetence and corruption.
But the PAC decided we were still not done with our NACOSEC module.
So they spent the past two days interrogating some of its employees about missing money, rigged tenders, inflated prices and dishing out jobs.
Sadly, there was nothing to discover because we already knew all these things were happening. A wasted semester.
The Auditor General told us so many moons ago. Pigs in Semonkong have known about it as well.
Which brings Muckraker to the meat: why is the PAC repeating what we already know? The answer is that they are a bunch of clowns committed to entertaining us. Hooray!
They are clowns because we all know that none of those implicated in their hearings will be prosecuted or fired.
Those being grilled also know that the joke is on the committee.
The drill is simple. You appear before them, sweat a little bit as you answer their questions and pretend to be confused when they ask tricky ones. Admit the harmless crimes and deny everything else. Remember to keep a straight face and always say Mohlomphehi to make them feel important. They are petty like that.
The MPs will play to the gallery and pretend to be tough interrogators. Don’t take it personally because the clowns are pleasing the paying crowd in the circus.
This charade will soon be over and you will be back home with your family. Tomorrow you will walk back into your office with a spring in your step as if yesterday never happened.
PAC stands for Politicians Acting Concerned.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
muckracker.post@gmail.com
Muckraker
Bikerboy is a tortoise
Do you know the story of a tortoise on a tree? If you see a tortoise on a tree you know there is no way it could have got up there on its own.
Surely someone put it there.
Muckraker was reminded of that tortoise-on-a-tree story as she watched Bikerboy in the dock at the Magistrate’s Court where he was facing charges of corruption and fraud.
He is alleged to have been paid millions by the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) after lying that his company could repair bridges damaged by storms.
He is also alleged to have been paid millions without completing some jobs. Muckraker will tell you here and now that there is no way Bikerboy could have pulled off such a clever heist.
Not that Bikerboy is incapable of thieving.
Yes, he could make a goat or chicken disappear.
Yes, he could make clothes fly off a washing line.
But that is about the type of crimes he can pull off.
There is no way he could have rigged tenders and then tricked his way to getting paid millions. Those who know Bikerboy will tell you that he is a simple Mosotho man who just happened to own a nice motorbike.
They will also confirm that he is just a simple man incapable of stealing millions from an institution like the DMA.
If you think Muckraker is lying just walk up to him and ask what is 2+7+8+9. He will count his fingers and take off his shoes to count his toes. If that is not enough, he will ask you to take off your shoes so he can count until he gets the answer.
Give him another ’metse with a plus and a minus, and his head will be spinning. Don’t try any multiplication or division ’metse on him because he will go mental.
Muckraker is not insulting Bikerboy but merely describing him. It is what it is. He is what he is. A creature of God.
This is to illustrate that Bikerboy is someone’s tortoise on a tree.
Muckraker will strip naked and walk from Ha Foso to Roma if it is proven that Bikerboy is a tortoise without an owner.
Until then, she hopes his owners paid him fairly for his troubles.
May thunder strike them if they paid him a pittance and then allowed him to hang dry while they munch their fat share of the stake from the DMA.
His ancestors are watching as their son is being roasted for the sins of others who think they are clever.
It’s a pity he won’t be riding his bike out of this fire.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
muckracker.post@gmail.com
