Muckraker
Sister Phiri’s reckless pen
While Tšolo was being spanked for his Frazer Solar scandal, Sister Phiri, the former education minister, was quietly plotting her moment of shame.
You could say she meticulously studied the Tšolo stinker and decided she could do a much better job. Call it an undeclared contest of clowns.
Sister Phiri signed a medical school deal with some Mickey Mouse university from Malaysia. Like Tšolo, she vigorously added her signature to the contract without Cabinet approval. When the Attorney General told her to tread carefully, Sister Phiri pretended not to hear. She didn’t say u re’ng?
Similar warnings from the ministry’s legal director landed on her hair to be blown away before it could find its way to her ears. She suddenly had a hearing problem. Not even Mr Softie’s suggestive questions in an email could stop her from scribbling her name on the contract.
But she didn’t end there. She went on to give the bare bone college space from which to run their school. Only the elections abruptly stopped her on her track to the total shame of having to announce the sham deal.
But unlike Tšolo, Sister Phiri is not pretending that she didn’t sign the contract. She is not claiming her signature was forged either.
Yet that doesn’t mean she is not trying to be clever by half.
She told a radio station that she didn’t start the deal but only signed it. More like she found the wood there and she only lit the match.
And there you have it, a whole former minister is hiding behind a finger.
Her raincoat in this storm is made of tissue paper. She thinks merely saying “it wasn’t me” will suffice and she must be allowed to enjoy her forced retirement in peace.
You don’t have to look far to know what those who sign these dubious deals with our dunderheads of politicians think of us.
Professor Amiya Bhaumik, the president of Lincoln University College of Malaysia, pretended Basotho had lost out when his contract with Phiri was terminated.
“Basotho people are losing very much because they are the ones who need medical professionals,” he said.
He then invented the idea that Lesotho’s loss is Nigeria’s gain because he has since taken the project there.
First, Basotho didn’t lose anything because this was an illegal contract packed with a load of rubbish clauses to fleece Lesotho.
Second, Nigeria and that university deserve each other.
Third, he did not invent medical schools. Starting one is not rocket science.
You just have to send the likes of Tšolo and Phiri to buy makoenya while you discuss the issues. And fourth, he can go wipe himself with his contract. We are neither his cousins nor in-laws. Our ancestors don’t owe him anything.
We will not be eaten with our eyes open like small fish.
The cake however goes to his parting shot.
He said Basotho are “in petty politics instead of prioritising on things that are of importance to them”. He may be right but that is none of his business.
He must mourn his lost contract instead of lecturing Basotho about what to prioritise with their money.
Muckraker has heard similar condescending BS from the Frazer Solar rascals and other foreign charlatans who would have been blocked from cutting corrupt deals that empty Lesotho’s pockets in exchange for either trinkets or some vastly inferior products and services. Nonsonso!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckraker
A government of spinning
IT has been months of embarrassing climb-downs from Uncle Sammy’s government. First, they reversed the decision to kick out all principal secretaries and pay them off. While some principal secretaries were busy packing their Ha re eeng Thaba-Tsekas after the circular from the Public Service Minister another missive came.
This time the government secretary was telling them to unpack their bags and relax.
What triggered the initial decision to send them packing is not clear.
It is however doubtful that the minister could have jumped the gun or misunderstood the orders.
But whatever the reason, the about-turn was the first sign of either overwhelming confusion or the results of a group of people clamouring for a job beyond their expertise.
Muckraker was never under any illusion that this was no fluke but the beginning of the trial-and-error caused by lack of experience in state matters.
It didn’t take long for her to be proven right. Last week a government circular said the Ministry of Health’s workers will not be paid because there are some ghosts among them.
Muckraker started counting hours before another clumsy backflip.
5, 4, 3, 2, 1 and boom! The government said the workers would be paid. And just like that, all was well.
It would have been a perfect somersault if the government had not landed on its head and sprained its neck.
Case closed and the government is massaging its neck for the next somersault.
“Give them a chance,” screams an irritated diehard knee-dip in the Ha-Tsosane dumpsite looking for excuses for the clumsiness.
“They are being sabotaged by the vile and bitter remnants of the old regime,” says another zealot struggling to suppress their frustration.
Amen!
The civil servants who they said were hopelessly incompetent and fantastically corrupt have folded their arms to watch as they trip themselves.
This is the government, not some tender or SMME. It has over 40 000 employees, tens of protocols and dozens of regulations.
They will watch as you get lost in the maze of regulations and laws if you show them contempt. They have the stubbornness of a tired donkey.
If you tell them to jump they don’t ask how high like those in the private sector. They ask “but for the why?”
If you insist they hit you with the “Molao o re…” refrain.
Block them from hiding under the molao rock and they will drag you by the eyebrows to court. Interdict, interdict, order, order and order. Checkmate! Back to square one. Aluta continua!
While you hang your head they are walking with a spring in their step.
It’s a war of attrition. By the time you think you have figured them out, the IEC is registering voters, Motlotlehi is announcing an election date, the silly season of campaign is in full swing and you are looking for new lies to whisper to voters.
Uncle Sammy’s government has been slow to learn that being new is not a qualification and lack of experience is not an advantage.
Just because you are new at something doesn’t mean you can do it better. Muckraker has always known that this reality will humble them because their claim of being better administrators was not based on experience but on observation from a distance. Most ran small things anyway.
They were big fish in small ponds. The government is a big pond with big fish. Jonah might be swallowed.
Watch now as they fumble like football fans who were excoriating players but have now been asked to enter the field of play.
Your brain didn’t have to be larger than the punctuation mark at the end of this sentence to see the fallacy in the campaign claim that good business managers automatically make great government managers.
There is no evidence to support such prattle. Those who believed it know zilch about the complexities of the bureaucracy that chokes the government.
Those driving Uncle Sammy’s government should learn the craft, calm down and think through every decision because their haste is now comical. Next time the neck will break.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckraker
Forced love
It was only a matter of time before the ABC started lashing out. Muckraker knew Montoeli Masoetsa, the spokesperson, was just about to get his mouth burnt when he blamed Uncle Tom and Mr Softie for the party’s embarrassing defeat in the election.
A loose cannon, he has mastered the art of waffling his way into trouble.
He was however right on who was to blame for the defeat. His only mistake was to omit to mention that he too was to blame for the defeat.
The All Basotho Confusion did not light the fire on his mouth then because it was too busy bandaging its wounds. But it wasn’t long before Masoetsa’s mouth chaperoned him into hot water again.
This time he sent out an audio clip with more vulgar info than the usual nonsense.
Muckraker has not had the pleasure of listening to the clip but can bet her last penny that he mentioned some body parts. Kabi, the ABC’s stepfather, later said the clip was so ‘heavy on the tongue” that it could not be tolerated from an age-wise person like Masoetsa.
At that moment Muckraker knew that Kabi had been afflicted with a disease common in the ABC. It’s a fatal combination of selective amnesia and hypocrisy.
That explains why he conveniently forgot to mention that in the ABC age doesn’t come with wisdom alone. You don’t need to go back far in history to know that Uncle Tom, whose age pulled the middle figure on wisdom in the early 2000s, was the master of vulgarity and insults.
He was the headmaster of name-calling yet no one suggested showing him the door.
His wife, the Feselasy, was the queen of insults and Kung-Fu but she remained the party’s mother and was even allowed to embarrass herself by getting 190 votes.
Her hobby of beating and insulting people was not even enough for her to be reprimanded.
That precedence of ignoring thuggish and unruly behaviour would have saved Masoetsa.
The only problem is that he didn’t found the party and was not sharing a bed with the founder. This is to say he misbehaved in a house he didn’t build and some privileges are sexually transmitted.
Masoetsa also mistimed his expletive rant. He misspoke when the party’s wounds were still bleeding. Nerves were still raw.
The party wanted to show that it had broken with its rogue past and Masoetsa delivered himself to be used as an example. He now says he rejects his suspension because he was never given a hearing. He insists he will remain the party’s spokesperson even if Kabi and his leadership strip to their state of nature and bumjive in the bus stop area.
That sounds macho but delusional. No one will listen to him if he insists on masquerading as the party’s spokesperson. He will only be speaking to himself and for himself.
Some things are just obvious but then commonsense stopped being common decades ago.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Muckraker
The flowing tears
It’s now as naked as a goat’s behind that it will take years for the Democratic Confusion (DC) to heal from its election defeat.
Just when you think the party has recovered from the epic spanking you hear its leaders and supporters screaming and moaning in pain. Their noises are now disturbing our peace.
Right when you are about to catch some sleep you hear ‘M’e oee! Ichuuuuuuu! Ouch. Jonna oee! Everyone else has moved on but the DC is still grieving. Someone pass those crybabies a fatuku before they drown in their tears.
We have long accepted that makoenya are not a clever way of winning elections but the DC just won’t let us enjoy those balls of fried flour in peace because of their screams.
They still believe those balls, proudly distributed by their leader, should have won them votes.
Phew! And they are not even the scrumptious ones from Mamas. A few of them are pretending to be fine and strong but are hurting inside.
The rest have gone mental. There is a collective scratching of bums. The kind we felt for hours after our mothers unleashed peach tree twigs on our rears.
Size Two joined the weeping ceremony at the party’s elective conference last week.
He was the chief mourner. He told the sullen, long faced and tearing supporters that he too was still struggling to understand why the party lost.
He confessed that he, like other criers, was licking his wounds. Even his Camels in Qacha could not console him (he didn’t say that but it’s obvious)
Not even the Sesotho proverbs that he is known for spitting out could fast-track his healing.
It was a sad sight watching a group of adults singing songs of sorrow after an unexpected defeat. Sadly, their grieving is not accompanied by some soul-searching.
They keep wondering why they lost instead of wondering how they will come back.
Muckraker has already told them why they lost. Four words: outthought, out-campaigned, outmanoeuvred and outsmarted.
Even donkeys in Qaqatu have long known that rallies are no longer a useful campaign tool.
This business of driving around villages in a truck loaded with speakers bellowing monotonous political songs is so 1990.
The DC lost because it overrated itself and underestimated its opponents. Arrogance and pride have a way of biting those who possess them in abundance.
The DC should have figured that out by now but it continues to be in denial, pretending that it lost because of some chicanery perpetrated by the RFP.
Muckraker suspects some superstitious souls in the party are even blaming some thokolosi for slithering into the ballots and transferring the “X” from the DC to the RFP.
Others are probably accusing balimo of forsaking the party.
Some goats may have been slaughtered and swallowed in rituals to cleanse the party of bad omens. All of these are fine but will not change the reality that the DC is out of power and should be finding ways to get back.
But given their pain and confusion, Muckraker suspects it will be a long and winding road back to power. The RFP has to have a calamitous disaster for the DC to win back hearts and minds.
What is clear is that there will be no comeback if their leader insists on having that Rastafarian who eats meat for an adviser. Any party whose leader is advised by someone who calls himself ‘Sebonomoea’ is in trouble. We are talking social media and data analytics here, not radio farts.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
