Sister Phiri’s reckless pen

While Tšolo was being spanked for his Frazer Solar scandal, Sister Phiri, the former education minister, was quietly plotting her moment of shame.

You could say she meticulously studied the Tšolo stinker and decided she could do a much better job. Call it an undeclared contest of clowns.

Sister Phiri signed a medical school deal with some Mickey Mouse university from Malaysia. Like Tšolo, she vigorously added her signature to the contract without Cabinet approval. When the Attorney General told her to tread carefully, Sister Phiri pretended not to hear. She didn’t say u re’ng?

Similar warnings from the ministry’s legal director landed on her hair to be blown away before it could find its way to her ears. She suddenly had a hearing problem. Not even Mr Softie’s suggestive questions in an email could stop her from scribbling her name on the contract.

But she didn’t end there. She went on to give the bare bone college space from which to run their school. Only the elections abruptly stopped her on her track to the total shame of having to announce the sham deal.

But unlike Tšolo, Sister Phiri is not pretending that she didn’t sign the contract. She is not claiming her signature was forged either.

Yet that doesn’t mean she is not trying to be clever by half.

She told a radio station that she didn’t start the deal but only signed it. More like she found the wood there and she only lit the match.

And there you have it, a whole former minister is hiding behind a finger.

Her raincoat in this storm is made of tissue paper. She thinks merely saying “it wasn’t me” will suffice and she must be allowed to enjoy her forced retirement in peace.

You don’t have to look far to know what those who sign these dubious deals with our dunderheads of politicians think of us.

Professor Amiya Bhaumik, the president of Lincoln University College of Malaysia, pretended Basotho had lost out when his contract with Phiri was terminated.

“Basotho people are losing very much because they are the ones who need medical professionals,” he said.

He then invented the idea that Lesotho’s loss is Nigeria’s gain because he has since taken the project there.

First, Basotho didn’t lose anything because this was an illegal contract packed with a load of rubbish clauses to fleece Lesotho.

Second, Nigeria and that university deserve each other.

Third, he did not invent medical schools. Starting one is not rocket science.

You just have to send the likes of Tšolo and Phiri to buy makoenya while you discuss the issues. And fourth, he can go wipe himself with his contract. We are neither his cousins nor in-laws. Our ancestors don’t owe him anything.

We will not be eaten with our eyes open like small fish.

The cake however goes to his parting shot.

He said Basotho are “in petty politics instead of prioritising on things that are of importance to them”. He may be right but that is none of his business.

He must mourn his lost contract instead of lecturing Basotho about what to prioritise with their money.

Muckraker has heard similar condescending BS from the Frazer Solar rascals and other foreign charlatans who would have been blocked from cutting corrupt deals that empty Lesotho’s pockets in exchange for either trinkets or some vastly inferior products and services. Nonsonso!

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

