The Maliba of racism
MALIBA Lodge, that overhyped compound of chalets, is accused of racial discrimination.
A guest complained that whites were separated from blacks in the restaurant.
Their group of blacks, she said, were hidden in a corner near the kitchen.
Muckraker is not in the business of sprinkling salt on festering wounds and will never attest to what she didn’t see or experience.
What has been proven beyond reasonable doubt is that Maliba Lodge’s management is hopelessly incompetent at public relations and media crisis management.
That much is clear from the audio of Stephen Phakisi, the managing director, responding to the racism allegations.
The audio is only useful in teaching managers and business owners to keep away from assignments beyond their qualifications and experience.
Public relations is something Phakisi should never attempt because he sucks at it.
In the audio Phakisi peppers his whining with arrogant statements that reveal his contempt for those who have dared to add their voices to the debate.
He insinuates, without much prodding, that most of those talking about the incident have never been “paying customers”.
He misses the point by miles. You don’t need to have spent a cent at Maliba Lodge to have an opinion about the incident. Nor do you have to understand the issue or know where the lodge is. You can say what you want even if you believe Maliba is in Mafeteng and offers day rest services for M100.
Phakisi also moans about the unfairness of the allegations as if that matters.
What matters is what people think about the allegations of racism.
More importantly, it matters more how the complainant interpreted their treatment.
Maybe they felt they were being hidden in the corner because of the colour of their to avoid tainting the lodge’s reputation as an exclusive white corner of Lesotho.
They could have thought they were being punished for just rocking up at the lodge as if they were buying makoenya and litapole at Mamas’ Café.
They probably thought they were put near the kitchen for the management to give their white guests the impression that they feed their employees well.
Phakisi doesn’t acknowledge these and other possible feelings and perceptions yet they are the possible causes of the fiasco he is trying to manage.
Muckraker thought Phakisi’s embarrassing performance would have been because he was ambushed with questions. But no. The lodge’s statement is equally scruffy and dismissive of the complainant and general complaints.
It breaks the first rule of dealing with a crisis: humbly acknowledge the feelings of the complainant, customer or victim – whether real or perceived – before anything else.
From the opening line, the management says it’s deeply pained by the accusations of racism. It says it feels “insulted” and “disappointed”.
The guest’s pain and dissatisfaction are not even acknowledged.
Nor is the “misunderstanding” that caused the mess explained and contextualised.
The only evidence that Maliba Lodge is not racist is that they “love the beautiful country of Lesotho and Basotho people”.
The statement sounds like it was written by a white person. If the author is black Muckraker will bet her last kobo that a white person was looking over their shoulder and dictating the words.
You know a statement is written or influenced by a white person when it says “Basotho people”. How many legs does that animal have?
Basotho are the people and the people are Basotho. No need to qualify, unless you are just uninterested or ignorant of Sesotho.
In case you are one of those “Basotho people” who keep moaning about racism, Maliba arrogantly reminds you to calm down and be grateful because they “strive to help empower local Basotho’s (sic) through employment and our community trust”.
Maliba Lodge doesn’t have any problem mentioning its jobs and donations in a statement dealing with allegations of racism.
As for the guest and others who might be primitive enough to ambush the restaurant with a food order, Maliba’s management has an answer: Don’t just rock up or we will roast you in the kitchen heat.
We are told that the complaining guest now understands that they “jumped to the wrong conclusion”. The lodge is saying it looked like racism but it was just procedure.
More like a confused Mosotho who likes to whine about procedures they don’t understand. An oversensitive blabbermouth, if you like.
This is the same “procedure” another guest endured five years ago when a white chef allegedly told her to f*** off for complaining about their shoddy food.
She followed the booking procedure but was still told to go hang.
The statement stinks of a superiority complex.
It says those complaining are beneath Maliba Lodge’s target market.
Phakisi hinted the same when he said the local market, Basotho to be precise, are the burger and chips diners. That might be true but not something a trained communicator would say.
Muckraker’s only wish is that the management of the ‘5-star’ Maliba would at least learn to spell. They think they are superior but spell severely as “serverly”.
They say “Basotho people” instead of Basotho. Superior people who are hostile to commas and full stops. Phew!
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Letsosa’s hunt for witches
Three days before the New Year, Motlalentoa Letsosa, the former home affairs minister, had a rare moment of insight. The little boy in him almost screamed Eureka!
He discovered that fighting corruption is a waste of both state resources and time. Genius neh? Being a common Mosotho man he has become since October 7, Letsosa decided he could offer some unsolicited advice to the government.
“Now everyone knows that witch hunt wastes the government’s time and resources. Those who tried it before have not convicted even a single person. This government should stop the witch hunt and deliver desperately needed services to Basotho. My advice!” he said on Twitter.
Of course, he was referring to the DCEO’s raids on several principal secretaries. It is instructive that he doesn’t say investigations but ‘witch hunt’. You don’t need to be Sandawana to know where he got the ‘witch hunt’ thing from.
He is admitting that his government was hunting witches when it arrested corruption suspects. He learned of that cliché when his government was hunting and hounding the DCEO’s director general, Advocate Manyokole.
It was when they were going after Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli. He should know that witch hunts are doomed to fail because his government was doing witch hunts instead of investigations on corruption.
The DCEO became a witch hunter because his government had starved it of resources to investigate corruption.
And speaking of failure to prosecute the corrupt, Letsosa is an expert because the Congress governments were using the C&R (Catch and Release) strategy to fight corruption.
Instead of hiding in shame, Letsosa is admitting that his government failed to catch and prosecute thieves.
And that those they pretended to catch got away because theirs were witch hunts and not investigations. Because Letsosa is no prophet, he was only reminding us of his government’s failures and not predicting the future.
We know the history of his government but cannot pretend to be fortune tellers about the current one.
The corrupt are worse than witches but to catch them you need an investigation rather than hunting skills. Those who use witch-hunting skills to catch sophisticated white-collar criminals will be wasting the government’s time and resources.
Real witchcraft is using your past failures to predict the future failures of other people whose actions you cannot control.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
Mokhothu is not well
Muckraker was nursing the festive season’s hangover when the DC leader, Bro Mokhothu, kicked the door to the New Year. He kicked it with his mouth.
What he said was such bunkum that Muckraker was instantly healed of her babalazi. Mokhothu was running his mouth without provocation or an iota of shame.
It was obvious the beak had rebelled against his brain. Mokhothu is furious at the new government for freezing recruitment in the civil service. He said the decision is evidence that the regime lacks vision.
“They have frozen everything, from teaching posts to jobs in the health and other critical sectors,” he thundered. “All they are doing is freezing, freezing, freezing! But they are creating, creating, creating…,” he added.
Muckraker doesn’t know if Mokhothu was trying to compose a song or give oomph to his whining. The stench from the hypocrisy in his words was however suffocating.
He forgot to mention that Lesotho had hundreds of vacant teaching posts under his government. There was no freeze but the government was just not hiring and there were thousands of students who didn’t have teachers.
The same is true for hospitals that didn’t have doctors and nurses for years.
So Mokhothu is frothing at the mouth because the new government is freezing posts his own government didn’t bother to fill.
He doesn’t give a rat’s behind about doctors and teachers. Nor is he having sleepless nights about patients and students.
The real source of his anger is much more sinister and deceitful.
It’s not the freeze but the action against illegally hired party functionaries that got his goat.
He is fuming because the beneficiaries of his jobs for bo ngoanaeso policy at the Ministry of Home Affairs are about to be jobless.
It is a notorious fact, known to even rats, that the previous government stuffed and staffed the ministry with party functionaries, blood relatives and other people with much more dubious relations to politicians and parties.
So rampant was the nepotism that ministers were even tempted to hire stray dogs from their villages. The recruitment was so that qualifications were a disadvantage. The only qualification was a party card and relations with politicians.
While ministers were hiring their nephews, cousins and political cheerleaders, doctors were being told that vacancies in hospitals were yet to be approved. Students were going for years without the same teachers that Mokhothu now suddenly remembers have to be hired.
Mokhothu either suffers from forgetitis, cannot resist dabbling in nakedly dishonest politics or is compulsively hypocritical.
He could be afflicted by all three at the same time because politicians have the trio to varying degrees. Muckraker’s diagnosis, informed by years of careful observation of political losers, is that the man is suffering from a serious bout of PPT (post-power-trauma).
The therapy should include gradually reminding him that it is his government that started this business of freezing, freezing and freezing things. And if he is surprised, as he is likely to be because of his enhanced forgetitis, the therapist can hand him the circular his government issued on September 13.
That memo, from the government secretary, suspended the filling of new and vacant positions “until the fiscal situation has improved”.
Nothing much has changed since that memo. If anything, the fiscal position is worse. So Mokhothu is angry at the new government for doing exactly what his government did.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
He needs healing
The trouble with political decisions without grounding in principle is that they are tough to defend.
You can always find precedence to show their hypocrisy and duplicity. Take, for instance, Bro Mokhothu’s decision to snub Uncle Sam’s inauguration.
He told a local newspaper that he didn’t attend the event because he knew that the RFP’s supporters were violent.
And where is the evidence for that? Well, he says it is in the gestures they made during the election campaign.
He said he foresaw that Uncle Sam’s supporters would be like the ABC supporters who, in 2017, carried a mock coffin during the inauguration at Setsoto to “symbolise the burial of the DC”. Fine and dandy.
But fast-forward to what happened in 2020 when Uncle Tom’s government crumbled. Bro Mokhothu could not wait to form a coalition with the same party whose supporters he now claims were violent and had celebrated his party’s defeat with a mock coffin three years earlier.
Suddenly, he had no qualms with the violence and coffin. He didn’t carry out a study to verify if the same supporters who humiliated the DC at the stadium were still in the ABC.
He wanted a piece of the action in government and he got it. Now he says he could not attend the inauguration because he feared the RFP would carry a coffin to humiliate the DC as the ABC did.
So here it is. Bro Mokhothu was scared because he suspected a mock DC coffin would be displayed at the stadium but he was glad to join a government led by a party of confirmed pallbearers (coffin carriers).
Don’t ask Muckraker why anyone would resort to such an illogical argument to bunk a national event because she doesn’t know. Maybe sangomas might decipher the puzzle.
What is certain is that Bro Mokhothu is just spewing boloney. He didn’t attend the inauguration because his heart was sore. He could not stand watching a man he had written off as a political upstart being installed as prime minister.
He had said the RFP didn’t have structures and was unknown to the voters. He claimed the DC owned the rural folks. A few months back he was sure it would be him being installed as the prime minister.
Now someone else whose party was a political toddler was saying “I do swear to serve . . .”
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!
muckraker.post@gmail.com
