Tšeole and his beard

THE Market’s management is either high on something illegal or just reckless.

They could also be either proudly incompetent or simply daft.

Muckraker suspects they are high, reckless, incompetent and daft.

That is a heavy burden to carry but self-inflicted and deserved.

Their job is to feed tummies and quench thirsts but they believe they are capable of many jobs. In addition to cooking chickin, they fancy themselves to be detectives, expert witnesses, rape experts, psychologists, communication gurus, criminologists, prosecutors, CCTV analysts and many other things they conjure up in their small minds.

That much is lavishly clear from their crude statement reacting to a woman who alleges she was raped in their toilet last week.

Instead of just acknowledging the alleged incident, The Market was sweating to testify, analyse evidence, scrutinise footage and play judge.

They tell us the alleged victim arrived at the restaurant “heavily intoxicated” as if they had measured the alcohol content in her blood.

They say she had left an “unpaid bill” at another restaurant as if they were the Small Claims Court.

They claim CCTV footage shows the victim coming out of the toilets holding hands with her alleged attacker as if they are certain that the handholding was consensual and not one dragging the other. Make no mistake about the sinister motive behind those salacious details sprinkled all over the statement.

They were gathering wood for a pyre to burn the woman and her allegations.

Their demented reasoning is something like this: she could not have been raped because she was intoxicated, absconded her bill down the street and was holding hands with the alleged attacker. None of those things have been proven and they might be just shameless lies told by uncouth characters.

The point, accepted by everyone else except some nincompoops, is that The Market should not have mentioned anything about a bill or intoxication. They are not just trivialising her serious allegations but also calling her a drunk who dodges bills and lies about being raped.

They do this by telling what they believe to be a cogent tale to illustrate that her story is incredible.

Muckraker read that clumsy statement several times and each time she was further disgusted by both the writer and The Market as a business.

They say the gentleman from another restaurant who is “well known to The Market staff” claimed that the woman had left an unpaid bill. That is not some random anecdote but an attempt to justify why they allowed him into the bar after they had closed.

It could also be a flimsy attempt at saying the man could not have violated the woman because he is “well known” to them.

As soon as the narration started Muckraker knew The Market was on an evil path.

And boy, did they march with vigour.

They say while the two were discussing the unpaid bill, the victim “indicated that she needed the bathroom”. Then comes the killer line in the statement: “Moments later, the said gentleman also walked to the bathroom, where after a while they both emerged holding hands”.

The public is invited to conclude that the discussion about the unpaid bill was resolved in the toilet and the two “emerged holding hands”.

In other words, whatever was said or happened in the toilet was so mutual that a debt was settled and hands were held.

The victim blaming and bashing could have ended there but The Market was just getting started.

After social media clobbered them for their callous and inept statement, The Market came back with a second one pretending to be correcting the first one.

This time they tried to sanitise the first statement by weeding out the offensive parts but avoided withdrawing the first statement and sincerely apologising to the woman.

They forget that people will never unlearn what they learned from the first statement and are most likely to read the second statement as an update rather than a correction.

But just like that, The Market thinks they have dodged the bullet so they can go back to their cooking and notorious upselling.

Their message to women is stinging: “It’s your funeral if you run away from a bill and get raped in our toilets. We will protect ourselves and the suspects at all costs. For good measure, we will tell the public you enjoyed free drinks and got so drunk that you made allegations of rape against our friend who was only trying to get you to pay”.

Muckraker will not speculate on what happened but can say, without fear or favour, that The Market’s management are unmitigated and unrepentant rascals. Only a business managed by accredited scoundrels reacts with such brazen thuggery to allegations of rape on its premises. Muckraker didn’t say CHE accredits scoundrels but that the mischief exhibited by The Market is of such high quality that it deserves a certification of sorts and at a higher level. It’s Level 8 stuff.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu