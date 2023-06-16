News
Naledi ‘hitman’ surrenders to police
MASERU– A suspected murderer of Ikhetheleng Matabane and ’Maserema ’Makong, two top officials of Naledi Funeral Planners, handed himself over to the police last Thursday.
Mokomane Moisa, 40, appeared briefly before the Maseru Magistrate’s Court for remand on Tuesday.
Moisa surrendered at the police headquarters in Maseru two days after a sting operation that found a 9mm pistol that was said to have been used in the killing of the two Naledi bosses.
The police’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) found the gun when they raided Terene ea Khosi Mokata-Lirope gangsters in Liphakoeng in Leribe last week on Tuesday.
The arrested gangsters, police say, are wanted in connection with murders in Morija and Roma in recent months.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said the SOU went to Liphakoeng on Tuesday last week in search of suspects who are accused of perpetrating crimes in the country.
They found a group of men belonging to Terene ea Khosi Mokata-Lirope in the village.
“Upon the arrival of our police at the place, a gun fell down from a man in that group,” S/Supt Moipeli said.
When the police intensified their search, they arrested two men, Tankiso Mabusela, 28, from Mafeteng Ha-Matjeka in Matelile who is also known as Koleke and Khauta Kharakha, 33, from Ha-Shepheseli in Leribe.
The two are major suspects in the killing of Tumelo Selepe, 35, of Ribaneng in Mafeteng who was shot dead in Morija on April 28.
S/Supt Mopeli said the guns they used to kill Selepe were found hidden at another man’s place in Ha-Mothae, Lehlakaneng.
S/Supt Mopeli said one of the two arrested men who were found in the Terene group in Liphakoeng is Phoka Matebeleng, 22, who is a suspect in the murder and attempted rape that happened in Roma.
S/Supt Mopeli said there is a syndicate of criminals in Liphakoeng where the murderous gang is hiding.
He said they discovered that there are hitmen who are often hired to kill.
He said contrary to what is being said on social media, the people who were arrested were not in any way associated with the killing of radio presenter Ralikonelo Joki.
The SOU sting operation in Liphakoeng created panic in the village as the police ransacked the village in search of suspects.
Chieftainess ’Mathikhoane Mathealira of Liphakoeng told thepost that she was informed by one of her subjects that the police wanted to see her.
“I was still at home at the time,” she said.
She said a police officer who seemed to be in charge of the team showed her a group of men whom the police had arrested.
As she approached the men, the police asked her if she could identify them and she said she did not know them.
“The police ordered me to immediately call a public gathering,” she said.
“I carried out the order with no questions or queries.”
When her subjects arrived, the police asked them to identify their relatives among the arrested men.
“Only one man managed to single out his three boys from the crowd,” the chieftainess said.
“Honestly I did not know the rest of the other men,” Chieftainess Mathealira said.
Then the police demanded to know how she could stay with people she did not know in her village.
The arrested men were left half naked and were made to kneel down.
“Without wasting time, the police asked for water and doused the men,” she said.
The torture lasted for some minutes and the police left with two men handcuffed in the back of the car.
Chieftainess Mathealira said the police ordered her to expel the other men from the village.
She said she later learned that the men were from as far as Mafeteng and Thaba-Tseka. They were staying with a renowned Terene member known as Mosotho in the village.
The man, whose real name is Tšepiso Radebe, is a farmer who produces crops and vegetables in large quantities in the area.
Radebe told thepost that the police picked up some men who worked in his vegetable plot.
He said some of the men were building his house while others drive his tractors.
“It is not true that these men are here for criminal acts,” Radebe said.
“The police collected these men from a room which I had rented for them,” he said.
“Some of the men were picked up at a shop in the village.”
Radebe, who is a staunch supporter of Terene of Khosi Mokata-Lirope, said not all men who work at his projects are members of Terene.
He said police drove him together with those men to the chief’s place where “we were subjected to inhumane treatment”.
He said the police publicly announced that they had arrested the killers of Joki, who was gunned down three weeks ago.
“But there were no such suspects,” Radebe said.
One of the leaders of Mokata-Lirope Terene faction, Sarele ‘Lehlanya’ Sello, said they are gravely worried about what happened to their members.
“People should not be treated like animals,” Sello said, adding that “suspects should be taken to courts to decide their fate”.
News
Why NSS wants Machesetsa’s phone
THE National Security Service (NSS) says it wants to confiscate Machesetsa Mofomobe’s phones because they contain information about his involvement in the murder of journalist Ralikonelo Joki.
The NSS also claims Mofomobe’s phones could reveal how he compromised national security by receiving highly classified information from a junior NSS intelligence officer suspected to be his girlfriend.
These details are part of an explosive affidavit filed by the NSS Director General, Pheello Ralenkoane, in response to Mofomobe’s urgent lawsuit to stop the NSS from seizing his phones.
The NSS tried to confiscate Mofomobe’s phones two weeks ago but he refused to hand them over.
They were armed with a warrant signed by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Limpho Tau, on behalf of Prime Minister Sam Matekane who is also the defence and state security minister.
The warrant was issued two days after Joki was shot dead by unknown gunmen as he left his night programme at Tsenolo FM.
Mofomobe immediately filed an urgent application for a High Court order to block the seizure of his phones.
He claimed the warrant was not only unconstitutional but also personal and politically motivated because of his persistent criticism of Matekane’s administration.
The warrant, Mofomobe argued, was a malicious attempt to intimidate him for exposing corruption, looting and abuse of power in the government.
He also alleged that the warrant could also be the government’s way of getting back to him for fighting against its decision to fast-track the law that limits floor-crossing in parliament.
The High Court granted him a temporary order interdicting the NSS from taking his phones until the case is finalised.
But Ralenkoane, in his answering affidavit, vehemently disputes Mofomobe’s allegations, insisting that the NSS wants the phones to retrieve information about Mofomobe’s involvement in Joki’s murder and find out the nature of the classified information he received from the intelligence officer.
“By and large, 1st applicant (Mofomobe) is suspected reasonably so to be involved in the death of one media icon, Ralikonelo Joki,” Ralenkoane says.
The intelligence officer alleged to have passed classified information to Mofomobe is Ithabeleng Pitso.
The NSS boss alleges that the Basotho National Party (BNP) leader persuaded Pitso to neglect her duties or “to divulge critical and classified information to him…”
Ralenkoane’s affidavit also reveals that Pitso is facing disciplinary charges as she is regarded as a “security risk and continues to divulge classified information using her cellphone or WhatsApp” to Mofomobe.
He says the NSS suspects that apart from Pitso, other intelligence officers could have been giving Mofomobe classified information and endangering national state security.
He also alleges that Mofomobe, Pitso and other intelligence officers were involved in money laundering by running an unregistered money lending operation.
Mofomobe has filed a replying affidavit denying these allegations and making counter-allegations against Ralenkoane (See stories on pages 10 & 11 for Mofomobe’s response).
He however told thepost that Ralenkoane is making scurrilous allegations to avoid dealing with “his illegal action of impounding my phones”.
“I thought he was going to deal with substantial issues of the law but he is obviously resorting to personal attacks and false allegations,” Mofomobe said.
“On his (Ralenkoane) unfounded allegations about the murder (of Joki), I don’t have to remind him that the NSS has no legal authority to investigate crime. That is the responsibility of the police.”
He said he has since written to Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli asking him to confirm if he is a suspect in Joki’s murder as the NSS alleged.
“If I am under investigation I want to know when I will be charged because this allegation from the NSS is a fabrication meant to divert attention from the real issues I have raised in my application,” Mofomobe said in the interview with thepost.
Ralenkoane’s court papers include pictures and transcriptions of the WhatsApp messages between Mofomobe and Pitso.
A good number of the messages don’t seem to have revealed information that could qualify as classified. Many are about information and events already in the public domain.
In one message Pitso is telling Mofomobe about the Senate’s debate about the reforms’ Omnibus Bill. In another, she talks about the squabbles in the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party.
She also talks about a scheduled meeting with an unnamed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) official.
In another message, Pitso is asking Mofomobe about fights in the BNP.
“I have heard allegations that you are being insulted in the BNP groups and it is alleged that you are also insulting them back and further that you are now friends with Mokhuthu so BNP members want you to step down. What is going on? We have been given that as brief at NSS to find out what is happening.”
She also asks Mofomobe to intervene so that she is not transferred from Maseru.
Mofomobe’s answers are generally brief: ‘Sharp’, ‘Okay’, ‘Sure’, ‘Not yet’ and ‘Fair enough’.
News
Matekane says fight fire with fire
MASERU– PRIME Minister Sam Matekane says security agencies must fight “fire with fire” to contain the deadly wave of violence gripping the country.
Speaking at a 22nd NGO Week Celebration on Monday, Matekane said “a gun can be stopped by another gun”.
He was responding to the recent killings that have happened in Lesotho in recent months.
Matekane said “if you find one holding a gun you should have a gun to take it from him”.
“You know these people and you don’t know who will be killed tomorrow if you do not report them,” Matekane said.
“We do not need to live in fear,” he said.
He added that Basotho should work hand-in-hand to weed out serial killers in their midst.
“Continue being the mouth and ears of the public,” he told the NGOs at the ’Manthabiseng Convention Centre.
“We have heard so many recommendations and we acknowledge them.”
Matekane said this in the wake of the police’s Special Operations Unit (SOU)’s raid of a haven of gangsters in Leribe where two wanted suspected murderers were nabbed.
The two men are linked to murders of a man in Morija and another in Roma. One of the suspects is alleged to have tried to rape a woman.
A 9mm pistol allegedly used to murder two Naledi Funeral Planners officials, Ikhetheleng Matabane and ’Maserema ’Makong, was also retrieved during the operation.
Speaking at the event, the Lesotho Council of NGOs president, Thusoana Ntlama, said “Lesotho appears to be third in SADC dangerous countries (and sixth) in the world”.
“The anger amongst Basotho is a threat to intended peace and reconciliation as contemplated in the reforms agenda,” Ntlama said.
Ntlama said the killings happening in the country are worrying, adding that Basotho had voted for Matekane to bring change.
“The curfew will not stop the killings,” Ntlama said.
“As the NGOs we expect to see a clear strategy on stopping this,” she said.
The Institute of Security Studies (ISS) last week reported that “the rising crime rate is being taken as a sign that new Prime Minister Sam Matekane is failing to fulfil his mandate”.
Last year, Afrobarometer, a research group, found that the “share of citizens who say they don’t trust the police “at all” has climbed by 20 percentage points since 2017”.
The Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.
The Afrobarometer found that Basotho are also concerned about the country’s homicide rate, which at 44 per 100 000 population is the sixth-highest in the world and highest in Africa.
The global homicide rate is six homicides per 100 000 (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, 2019 and the World Population Review, 2022).
“It seems that there is no improvement on this issue, as the police recently reported that there were 144 murders during the two-month period of May-June 2022, which would average to a homicide rate of 43 per 100 000,” it said, quoting a local weekly.
News
Study lays bare police’s brutal tactics
A study released this week says the police brutality is a direct result of a “delinquent culture within the LMPS fraternity created by poor supervision and outright lack of accountability”.
The brutal assessment is contained in a report, Lesotho Police Brutality Study Report 2021 – 2022, conducted by a local researcher Lesiamo Molapo on behalf of the United Textile Employees (Unite).
The study was funded by the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA).
“Internal police culture plays a pivotal role in creating impunity, lack of accountability and that internal power struggles are at the centre of erosion of values and poor service to the public,” says the report.
Although training is important to capacitate the police, “in Lesotho’s case, however, police brutality is not a product of curriculum or poor training, but it is a product of a delinquent culture within the LMPS (Lesotho Mounted Police Service) fraternity created by poor supervision and outright lack of accountability”.
A classic example of police brutality is a case of one man (name withheld) who was tortured to confess that he had stolen a yellow plant machine, the study found.
When he could not say what the police wanted to hear, they struck him repeatedly with a knobkerrie in the ribs until one rib cracked.
The handcuffs on his arms were tightened and twisted with a knobkerrie so much that they sunk and cut deeper into his wrists to the extent that his wrists immediately began to swell and blood trickled out.
He was stripped naked, repeatedly kicked in the groin, struck with a lebetlela (fighting stick), dunked in cold water, then a vehicle tyre tube was pulled over his head to induce asphyxiation.
After what he described as an interlude of sure death, he thought “the Devil was holier than the Lesotho police officers”.
The police officers torturing him left him slightly unconscious, lying in his excrete, wet with his urine, still handcuffed and barely breathing.
At the change of police shift, after three hours of torture and after being apparently forgotten by his torturers, the relief officer found him in a despicable inhumane state.
The study found that the use of a tyre tube to induce asphyxiation was an instrument of choice by the police.
The most excruciating pain was through the use of koto.
A suspect is struck with koto on the last bone of the vertebrae, which numbs the whole waist with such excruciating pain and a suspect literally defecates.
It says between 2015 and 2017 some incidents of police brutality, extra judiciary killings, killing of citizens and cover ups emerged.
It says some survivors carried physical marks, some carried psychological trauma while some had suicidal thoughts.
“Collected info indicates that known police officers who killed citizens are deliberately transferred or rotated around the country, especially, they are sent to work in the mountain posts or far from the station of incident,” the study found.
One survivor of police torture at Ha-Mokhalinyane police station cited “being repeatedly struck with a fighting stick, handcuffs twisted with a knobkerrie, strangled, kicked in the groin”.
He was tortured as he was expected to answer with a confession of guilt, failing which, more punishment followed, which could have resulted in death.
The study found that he confessed by implicating someone, “including the same police officers who were torturing him”.
They threatened him with death if he continued to talk “s*it”, but that unwanted implication freed him.
However, he was released with “broken ribs, a broken leg and a broken arm” and with a fear of being hunted down to be killed if ever he reported his case to the powers that be.
The study says the police use knobkerries because it leaves no visible marks on a human body, but the spot it hits shows a roundish dent with no tear or damaged skin.
“Such a spot heals quickly,” it reads.
“However, the damage done underneath the skin can be debilitating or even fatal.”
A knobkerrie helps torturers to conceal injuries, in the case where a suspect has to see a doctor, the study found.
It’s used to hit thighs and the last vertebrae.
Another torture tool is a car tyre tube because just like a plastic, when a suspect attempts to breath, every hole in the face is blocked.
A tube is normally moistened with water and is forcefully stretched over the face of the suspect, it easily blocks every opening in the face.
The suspect is forced to lie down with his stomach and the torturer sits astride him around the waist area, the tube is pulled over the face like a horse being harnessed.
Because it is elastic it can be stretched up to the ears.
The bowels loosen and the suspect soils themselves immediately.
A suspect talks voluntarily, they say.
“This is the best preferred method by torturers for stubborn suspects, or only just for the fun of it especially for suspects of high esteem so that stories may be told around of having soiled themselves,” it reads.
“It’s often the last but one of the brutal torture methods.”
Suspects’ eyes turn inside out, cuts breath, vomits, defecates, suspect sees death.
“This is one method that has claimed a number of victims, especially those who were said to be stubborn and refused to confess or to implicate somebody.”
