Nedbank records strong growth
MASERU – NEDBANK has seen a significant growth throughout the African continent, the bank’s group managing executive director for Africa, Dr Terence Sibiya, has said.
The continent wide Nedbank performance results for 2022 were announced yesterday.
Dr Sibiya told a press conference yesterday that the bank “delivered an excellent performance, a solid performance as strong revenue growth gave us strong headline earning growth of 20 percent”.
The results were released onto the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Nedbank’s primary listing.
The headline earnings increased to M14 billion, Dr Sibiya said.
“What was quite pleasing also was we’re able to set a record because the total dividend for 2022 was 1 649 cents per share, which was up to 38 percent,” he said.
“That is a record and a highest dividend Nedbank has paid in its history.”
Dr Sibiya said even more pleasing to the shareholders is that yesterday the bank announced M5 billion share buyback or share repurchase scheme that the board has approved.
He said the scheme was going through the final approval processes.
“This means that as we buy more shares from the shelters, they will also receive something over and above the dividend that (we) will be paying out in the weeks to come,” he said.
He said the bank has also been named the number one institution within the banking community on the Net Promoter score or satisfaction, meaning clients it has interfaced with last year rated it a good bank to interact with.
“That means they are more likely to also recommend us as a good bank or a good institution to bandwidth to other people.”
Dr Sibiya said Nedbank has invested heavily on its digital journey “and that’s beginning to bear fruits…as we’ve seen double digital growth in our digital transactions”.
He said it is because of this digital investment that the bank now has about two million customers, “which was a clear record for us”.
He said key to the bank is its environmental, social and governance principles.
“We are heavily focused on our climate journey, our renewable energy positioning in the market (through which the bank) received an AAA rating.”
This rating is the highest among the top five global banks in terms of the MSCI and ESG ratings.
Dr Sibiya said of more interest is that the Nedbank Africa regions business performance once again delivered a solid set of results in that its headline earnings were up by 64 percent, “and for the first time we delivered R975 million to the group”.
Tholoana Lesenya and Alice Samuel
Moleleki challenged
MASERU – MONYANE Moleleki’s six-year-old grip on the Alliance of Democrats (AD) has come under fierce threat with his deputy Professor Ntoi Rapapa now eyeing his position
Professor Rapapa’s decision to stand for the top leadership post could trigger a bitter factional wrangle that could further weaken a party that slumped to a humiliating loss in last October’s general elections.
Moleleki told thepost last night that the decision by his deputy to accept nomination for the top post could spark bickering in the party.
Professor Rapapa, whose popularity in the party surged after he won the Mosalemane constituency last year when Moleleki lost his Thaba-Bosiu constituency, has been nominated for the AD’s top job.
Moleleki said he is worried that “the coming elections of the national executive committee could cause conflicts and factionalism in the party”.
“We are now discussing the matter as the national executive committee, we will soon get back to the members with the decisions,” Moleleki said.
He said their party’s national executive committee can only recommend what should be done but “we do not have the powers to stop anyone from contesting, we can only recommend”.
He also said they will only get back to the media when their negotiations on the contested position of the leader are done.
Professor Rapapa told thepost that “the conference is free to elect people in all the positions including the position of the leader”.
“The constituencies have sent their nominations and on Thursday we will have a meeting to discuss the way forward,” Professor Rapapa said.
“We will only know officially at our sitting what will happen to pave way to go to the elective conference,” he said.
He declined to reveal if he has accepted nomination for the position. Professor Rapapa also declined to confirm if he will challenge his leader at the elective conference and whether such a decision would fan factionalism in the party.
“We are yet to discuss the way forward,” he said.
“The people who are saying I will be challenging the leader by contesting are talking unfounded allegations, maybe they know what I do not know.”
The party’s deputy spokesman, Masiphole Malebaleba, said they are not sure if Professor Rapapa will go ahead with the decision to challenge Moleleki.
“One might accept the nomination because they feel like they are powerful,” Malebaleba said.
“Wise people refuse to accept nominations in the challenges that they will not win,” he said.
He cited his own case and Thuso Litjobo, the party’s spokesman, in their previous conference where they were squaring it off to be the party’s spokesperson.
“I decided to compromise and gave him the opportunity, now we are working very well with him,” he said.
“It would be wise for all the members not to rush into positions they are not fit for.”
He referred to the parable of the prodigal son in the Bible where a son squandered his fortune and when poverty struck him he remembered how he was well-off in his father’s house.
He said when party members challenge the leader they could quickly find themselves in the same condition with the prodigal son after losing all what he had.
“When his inheritance was over, he came back home to his father.”
Malebaleba also said those nominated should “analyse to see if accepting the offer would not be political suicide”.
He said Moleleki is only in his first term and should be allowed to finish it up.
“It is now up to Rapapa whether he continues or not.”
The Moleleki group has Monyane Moleleki as the leader, deputised by Mokoto Hloaele. The secretary-general is Rethabile Marumo while the treasurer is Thabo Ramatla.
Thuso Litjobo has been nominated for the chairman’s position deputised by Moleboheng Makhata. In Professor Rapapa’s group he is the leader, deputised by Mokoto Hloaele.
Tieho ’Mamasiane has been nominated for the post of secretary-general. Thabiso Lebese has been nominated for the post of treasurer while ’Maboiketlo Maliehe has been nominated as the chairperson.
Nkheli Liphoto
Traders attack Chinese businessmen in Quthing
MASERU – SMALL-SCALE traders in Quthing district are up in arms against Chinese businesses which they say are undermining their businesses.
Taxi operators and street vendors joined the protest yesterday.
The business operators alleged that the Chinese traders were destroying their businesses.
The protest comes a week after the health inspectorate, the District Administrator’s office and the police raided several grocery shops run by the Chinese in Quthing district.
Some of the Chinese businesses were found selling rotten food.
Kabi Thulo, a small trader, said he held a meeting attended by the Quthing District Administrator (DA), the Ministry of Trade, health inspector, the police and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
“At the meeting we discussed problems around small business owners including the street vendors,” Thulo said.
“The health inspector from the Ministry of Health confirmed that some Chinese businesses are operating illegally,” he said.
He said some of the Chinese businessmen did not have passports but no action is being taken against them.
He said street vendors say the Chinese businesses sell small items that should be sold by them.
And that destroys their business since they buy from them.
Another street vendor who asked to remain anonymous said there are three Chinese-owned stores in Mount Moorosi that sell expired food.
He said they have since complained about the carelessness of the Chinese shops in the area.
“We eat food with cat fur and con chips mixed with rat waste,” he said.
He further complained that the Chinese do not close their shops at the times stipulated by the law.
He said Chinese businesses have replaced Basotho workers with their fellow Chinese who do not even have work permits.
He said the Chinese have set up cafes in the countryside where they unfairly compete with small businesses run by Basotho.
“We are tired of working for Chinese businesses,” he said.
The aggrieved street vendors said the Chinese even have a mobile shop.
“They go around selling and that makes Basotho stop buying from other Basotho’s businesses,” he said.
In May 2018, the police raided Sky Country butchery following complaints from the public that it was selling rotten meat.
It was alleged that this was not the first time that the Sky Country had been in trouble with the law for allegedly selling rotten meat products.
Again, in February 2013, three businessmen of Chinese descent were also charged with contravening the public health order after they were caught selling expired foodstuffs in their supermarkets.
Tšepang Mapola
Mahao witness crumbles in court
MASERU – THE first eyewitness in the Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao murder trial yesterday crumbled under cross examination in court.
A road construction worker, Thabiso Letuka, had said in his evidence-in-chief that he saw the murderers drag Mahao’s body from his truck to another vehicle.
He also had said he heard two gun shots when Mahao was killed.
However, when he was cross-examined by the defence, Letuka conceded that he was quite far from the scene and did not have a clear view of what really happened.
Letuka told the court on Tuesday that he was a road construction site when Mahao was killed.
He said as he was still surveying the road, he saw a truck passing where he had parked his car and immediately he noticed three speeding white double-cab vehicles following the truck.
He said he was about 300 metres away when the three vehicles blocked the truck on the road in Mokema.
“The first twin-cab stopped in front of the truck, the other one on the right hand side of truck where the driver sits, and the last one stopped at the back of the truck,” he said.
He said he saw men coming out of the vehicles and immediately he heard a gunshot.
“I then saw two men disembarking from the truck from the passenger’s seat entering the bush,” he said.
Letuka said there were three people in the mini-truck.
He said after a few seconds, he heard the second gun shot and by that time the two men were returning back to the truck.
“They were raising their hands.”
He said after some time he noticed that there was a quarrel and later a man dressed in black pulled out someone from the truck and dragged him to the vehicle which was in front of the truck and the vehicle left.
Letuka said after they had left, the vehicle which was on the truck’s side also left, leaving the truck with the vehicle which was at the back of the truck.
He added that when he approached the scene, he realised that there were two men standing next to the vehicle dressed in black security clothes and they were putting on bulletproof vests.
But under the cross-examination Letuka said he was not aware of what was happening because he thought it was a Chinese car which was being attacked.
He also said he did not see what was going on but rather saw from a distance that something was happening.
“I only saw the characters but could not see what was going on,” he said.
He also admitted that he never said Mahao was dragged or pulled to the car in front of the truck but all he saw was when someone was being taken out of the truck to the car in front.
He was however told that whatever he said before court contradicted with what he had said in the statement he made to the police.
He said all he said in court was true as compared to what he said in the statement he wrote to police.
’Malimpho Majoro
