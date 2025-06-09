17 ‘Catch-a-Ride’ operators arrested

LERIBE – HLOTSE police on Monday arrested 17 northern region ‘Catch-a-Ride” owners for operating without permits.

Catch-a-Ride is a group of private car owners who ferry passengers in and outside the country.

The police launched an operation to block the Catch-a-Ride drivers who were ferrying passengers between Maseru and Hlotse following complaints from registered taxi operators.

The Catch-a-Ride in the northern part of the country normally operate from Maseru to Butha-Buthe.

Registered taxi operators have however complained to the police that the Catch-a-Ride operators were illegally operating on their route thereby taking business away from them.

Bothata Mohale, on behalf of the taxi owners, said the practice has been going on for a very long time.

He said they had asked the police to intervene.

“These people are ruining our work by taking our passengers,” Mohale said.

He said it has become a norm for the Catch-a-Ride operators to transport passengers yet they are not supposed to do so as per the traffic law.

What baffled him is that this operation was not the first one they had launched in collaboration with the police yet there has been no change.

Previously, they tried to stop the Catch-a-Ride operators by blocking the road in Peka but they were told that their act was illegal and they should stop it.

Roadblocks are only operated by law enforcement agents.

To beef up their fight against their illegal competitors, they destroyed one of the Catch-a-Ride cars.

Now they are faced with a criminal charge and they have to compensate the owner of that car.

Mohale said the passengers want them to deliver them at their own convenient time, a service Catch-a-Ride operators are able to deliver.

Mohale said at one point he once drove less than 15 passengers to Maseru simply because those passengers were claiming that they were in a hurry and he ran a loss.

He said if he refused to do that the passengers would leave his taxi.

Amid the problems around the throat-cutting business, he had not lost hope because they are now working with the police.

Mohapi said he is optimistic that the government would also give them an ear and “stop this Catch-a-Ride thing”.

Palollo Motoboli, a Catch-a-Ride operator, said it is not fair for the police to arrest them or stop them while operating their cars.

He said they had since applied for licences to operate but without success.

“We have knocked at the government’s doors without success asking for (permits) to operate as Catch-a-Ride operators,” Motoboli said.

“There are no jobs in this country and we are trying by all means to put bread on the table and we are being stopped and told we are illegally transporting passengers,” he said.

Motoboli said even passengers have seen the importance of Catch-a-Ride but taxi owners want to block them.

“They are selfish and only looking after their interests. We are all starving,” he said.

“We all want money as there are no jobs in the country,” he added.

“Irrespective of the joint operations against our business, Catch-a-Ride will not die.”

He said they are here to stay and to help Basotho to arrive at their destinations on time.

However, he pleaded with the government to hear their plea so that they should not fear doing their work.

’Malimpho Majoro