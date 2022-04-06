18 ABC supportersinjured in road accident

MASERU – -EIGHTEEN All Basotho Convention (ABC) supporters from Malimong constituency who were travelling to a rally in the back of a van were seriously injured after the vehicle was involved in an accident last Sunday.

At least two people with serious injuries were rushed to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital in Maseru while the rest are still being treated at the Berea government hospital.

Most of the victims were women.



The ABC’s Malimong MP, Leshoboro Mohlajoa, said most of the supporters sustained serious injuries.

Police deputy spokesperson Sub-Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka said preliminary investigations had shown that the driver was not in the vehicle when the accident happened.

The car was parked on a sloppy terrain with people packed in its back when it suddenly went down the slope, she said.



Mohlajoa said the supporters were heading to Ha-’Matjotjo where the ABC had arranged a rally that was to be attended by three constituencies to show their support to party leader Nkaku Kabi.

The three constituencies of Malimong, Khafung and Teya-Teyaneng had held the rally for Kabi as part of his nationwide campaign to re-unite the party.



“Unfortunately some of them did not make it to the (rally) because of the accident,” Mohlajoa said.

“We pray for their speedy recovery.”

He expressed his commiserations for those who were injured and their families.

Mohlajoa said he is taking care of the victims’ medical bills to show his support to them.

Sub-Inspector Mofoka said they want to interview the driver of the vehicle to establish what really happened.



She said by the time they arrived at the scene of the accident, the victims had already been rushed to hospital.

“It is illegal for people to embark at the back of a van,” Sub-Insp Mofoka said.

She said vans are used to carry goods and not people.

She said they would establish what charges would be preferred against the driver once investigations are finalised.