MASERU – Growing up in Ha-Thetsane in Maseru, Tefo, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, would often see his father beat up his mother.

That image of his father, with his sharp bursts of explosive anger, remained etched in his young mind for years.

When the father was not physically assaulting his mother, he would be abusing her emotionally. That maltreatment went on for years.

Although this happened when Tefo was just a 10-year-old boy, he has found it extremely difficult to rub off his mind.

Tefo, who is now 22-years-old, says he is still battling emotional trauma as a direct result of what he saw 12 years ago.

When he completed high school and enrolled at the National University of Lesotho, he suffered a mental breakdown as he battled to overcome those negative thoughts.

His grades suffered as a result, leading him to drop out of university where he was studying Sociology

“I am still battling the psychological effects of my exposure to the violence,” Tefo says. “I am drowning in depression.”

He says when his mother could not take it anymore, she moved out of her matrimonial home to Koalabata where she rented a house. Tefo moved in with her.

“I didn’t understand what was happening then and when I was in high school, I told my mother I hated our new place,” he says.

“I wanted to go back home in Ha-Thetsane as people around our place (in Koalabata) treated me differently, saying I was full of myself, just because I am shy.”

“I found it hard to make friends as I was afraid of being judged.”

Tefo says he found the situation in Koalabata tense and this led him to lock always himself up in his room after school.

“I was always sad because I didn’t understand why we could not go back home because when we moved I didn’t think it was a forever thing,” he says.

“I had anger issues. Even when my cousins visited, I was always mad and depressed.”

He says his mother was struggling a lot financially after she lost her job. She eventually decided to send him to boarding school, which was her own way of cushioning her son from the chaos at home.

“She tried to save me from the ordeal, but it was a little too late as I saw and heard a lot of things even though they didn’t make sense to me then.”

Tefo says he struggled to make friends at boarding school as he was an introvert.

His mother eventually won a court order which allowed them to go back to their home in Ha-Thetsane. His father was ordered out of the home by a local court.

A few weeks after they moved back home, his father was shot dead at his workplace following what he suspected was a business dispute.

“I really didn’t experience that fatherly love and I was so mad that I didn’t want to attend his funeral but I did,” he says.

“My depression worsened because he died before I could confront him. His family sent an assassin to kill my mother over issues of inheritance during the memorial service. Luckily the assassin was arrested before he could succeed his mission.”

He says his mother kept receiving calls from strangers saying she should vacate their home as the house belonged to his father.

“When I went to university, I was worried about her safety that I couldn’t concentrate in class. I became uncomfortable staying at the campus to the point that one day I requested to withdraw from my studies.”

Since then, Tefo has been home afraid to even enrol in therapy sessions.

“I am slowly getting better even though socialising is still a major problem for me.”

Tefo says he tried dating like any other teenager, but all his relationships do not last more than two months.

“I have serious trust issues so I have decided to stay away from relationships as well, although I really want to have a family one day because I want to belong, and give love to my children,” he says.

“I want to be the father I never had to them.”

Tefo’s case is a vivid reminder of how dangerous it can be when children are exposed to gender-based violence at home.

The United States’ Department of Health and Human Services, in its online magazine called womenshealth.gov, says many children who are exposed to violence in their homes are also victims of physical abuse.

“Children who witness domestic violence or are victims of abuse themselves are at a serious risk for long-term physical and mental health problems,” the magazine reads.

“Children who witness violence between parents may also be at greater risk of being violent in their future relationships,” it reads.

“If you are a parent who is experiencing abuse, it can be difficult to know how to protect your child.”

A 2019/20 Commonwealth study shows that gender-based violence in Lesotho is not just hindering development, but costing the government and Basotho about M1.9 billion annually in healthcare costs, production, education, food security and other issues.

In August this year, Afrobarometer, a human behaviour survey organisation, says gender-based violence is a reality for many women in Lesotho.

The Child and Gender Protection Unit, a department within the police service, says from January through July this year there have been 184 sexual offences and 45 assault cases perpetrated against women.

In 2021, at least 47 percent of women murdered in Lesotho were killed by their intimate partners, it says.

“GBV is a serious threat to the nation both developmentally and economically, recognised as one of the drivers of HIV in a country that has the third-highest prevalence rate in the world at 23.2 percent.”

During the last parliament the Counter Domestic Violence Bill 2021 was tabled by the then Minister of Gender, Likeleli Tampane, to address the lack of a substantive law dealing with domestic violence.

But the Bill was never passed and some analysts and activists told thepost that the Bill fails to adequately address a scourge that has affected Lesotho for decades.

Others said though in need of improvement, the Bill is a bold attempt to tackle the issue of domestic violence, which has always been a serious problem in Lesotho.

Despite being one of the countries most affected by domestic violence, Lesotho currently has no law directly addressing the problem.

To plug the gap, the Ministry of Gender’s Chief Information Officer, Maqalika Matsepe, says the Bill was a result of wide consultations between the ministry and relevant stakeholders and

“beneficiaries”.

“It is a broad exercise involving all stakeholders,” says Matsepe.

Through this much-anticipated law, the policing and judicial responses will also need to be strengthened to reduce the country’s gender-based violence problems.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the 16 Days Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the newly appointed Minister of Gender, Pitso Lesaoana, said “GBV has become a cancer in the country”.

“We are surprised by the high divorce rates recently, which symbolise lack of peace, stability, safety and security within families, which may lead to GBV,” he said.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, 873 divorce cases were registered between 2016 and 2020.

He called on parliament to pass the Counter Domestic Violence Bill into law as he believes it will reduce cases of domestic violence in Lesotho.

“Having a specific law could put the country a step closer to addressing rampant domestic violence crimes that Lesotho faces,” said Lesaoana.

He said abuse can come in many forms, such as physical or verbal maltreatment, assault, violation, rape, unjust practices, crimes to mention a few.

“People should not hesitate to report.”

Clinical Social Worker, ’Malefa Selatela, says children witnessing domestic violence can be affected mostly, either socially, emotionally or academically.

“Signs prevail mostly in schools as they spend most of their time there,” Selatela says.

“Most children witnessing GBV perform badly in school – they show signs of behavioural regress, they are socially withdrawn or are hyper as they will be trying to conceal their pain,” she says.

“Teachers should look out for such things.”

She says they also “have flashbacks triggered by colours, sounds, pictures, and the environment etc”.

“They have headaches or physical pains often and nightmares and whoever hears them should continue the conversation as if they were at the scene for them to reveal everything and not wake them up.”

She says children witnessing gender-based violence mostly resort to self-harm as their means of releasing stress and they also have low self-esteem.

She says before finding solutions, the root causes should be established to avoid brushing them on top.

She said the predominant cause of domestic violence is poverty and “victims fail to leave toxic relations because they depend on perpetrators for survival”.

“We have to ensure food security, create jobs, empower both parties to be self-reliant so that they can help each other and eradicate poverty by equalising opportunities.”

Gender norms, she says, is another cause of gender-based violence.

“As long as we are holding on to those patriarchal gender roles, we will not win the battle against domestic violence as they perpetuate abuse,” she says.

“We have to try to defuse or abolish all those gender roles cutting across both genders and advocate for equity.”

Mahlape Moremoholo, a counsellor from Khanya Consultancy, says children get affected directly or indirectly when they witness domestic violence as some of them try to intervene.

“They grow up traumatized, angry and the cycle continues as some end up believing that’s how things should be and tolerate and encourage abuse,” Moremoholo says.

“What kind of society do we expect to have with such people? They will definitely not know how to differentiate between right and wrong,” she says.

She says such children experience difficulties with sleep and anxiety and are overwhelmed by fear, depression, lack self-esteem, Post Traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD), physical challenges, physical abuse, aggressive behaviour and often feel unsafe.

“School-aged children develop anti-social traits and may struggle with guilt blaming themselves for what is happening,” she said.

“It is important to shield them from abuse.”

Advocate ’Matalenta Pheko, who runs the Child Advocacy Center Lesotho, says it is critical to come up with a specific law to address an issue.

“Having a specific Act will make people feel protected and when they know they have legal protection, they are able to stand up,” Advocate Pheko said.

“Without the Domestic Violence Act, people are reluctant to report as they feel there is nothing that can be done,” she says.

“The existence of a law will give people the confidence that there is something that (can be done), hence we say nobody is above the law.”

The Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU) Officer, Senior Inspector Mojabeng Letšela-Mokotjomela, says domestic violence cases are rising “rapidly” in the country without disclosing the exact numbers.

She says parents should refrain from abusing each other in front of their children.

’Mapule Motsopa