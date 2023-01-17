Connect with us

450 youths end boot camp on patriotism

4 days ago

MASERU – Over 450 youths completed the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF)’s 21-day boot camp on patriotism and combating crime held at the Makoanyane Barracks.

The camp had 312 boys and 145 girls under the LDF Youth Development Programme.

The boot camp’s manager, Major ’Mamofokeng Masheli, said the LDF Youth Development Programme started in 2021 after some chiefs and villagers complained about the unruly and violent behaviour of some youths in their areas.

“The issue of youths who would steal, rape, and assault people showed that the security of the fellow citizens was compromised, and the army had to act,” Major Masheli said.

She said they were immediately instructed to round up those perpetrators to deal with such barbaric acts “but, after completing their training we received many other letters complaining about people who train these youngsters at schools”.

She said the army commander told them to be proactive and “ordered us to go to schools to teach the students about patriotism and leadership”.

One of the boot camp’s sponsors, Mothepu Lesaoana from Storm Mountain Mine, said they are proud to be associated with the programme.

“We thank the army for realising that thupa e otlolloa esale metsi (catch them while they are still young),” Lesaoana said.

He said the business sector is facing challenges that include theft and other crimes mostly perpetrated by the youth “therefore they must be taught good manners”.

“Never call yourselves soldiers and bully others when you go back to your homes.”

Nkheli Liphoto

Senate boss in trouble

4 days ago

January 17, 2023

MASERU – THE President of the Senate, Dr ’Mamonaheng Mokitimi, and her husband, Tsietsi Mokitimi, are being investigated by the police for malicious damage to property, thepost can reveal.

It is however still not yet clear as to who between Dr Mokitimi and her husband will face the actual criminal charge while the other would be an accessory, according to a source in the police.

The complainant is Dr Mokitimi’s brother, Thabang Buti, who filed the complaint at the Maseru Rural police headquarters in Mazenod last Thursday.
Dr Mokitimi’s secretary told thepost yesterday that her boss was not prepared to talk about the issue.
When this newspaper called Dr Mokitimi again, she said she was in a series of meetings and could not comment.
Dr Mokitimi and her husband are accused of destroying Buti’s maize crop after they lost a case in which they were claiming ownership of a piece of land in Maburung, Ha-Mphoto, a few kilometres outside the Maseru city.
The two lost the case which was before Justice Polo Banyane in June 2021.
They were also slapped with costs of the suit.
They however did not pay the costs until June last year when the Land Court issued a writ of execution against them.
The sheriff was then directed to attach from them movable property and auction it for M18 380.
While waiting for the execution Buti continued using the land and planted maize on it but the Mokitimis allegedly destroyed it.
Police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, told thepost that the police are aware of such a case.
“The case is there and investigations are on-going,” S/Supt Mopeli said.
Justice Banyane found that they were in occupation of the land pursuant to an oral agreement of sale in terms of which Buti agreed to dispose of his rights over the land in favour of them for a certain consideration.
“There is a dispute between the parties as to the exact amount or consideration for sale,” Justice Banyane found.
She said the Mokitimis insisted that the purchase price was M120 000 which was paid in two equal installments of M60 000 to Buti.
“(Buti)’s version is conversely that the parties agreed on 20 herd of cattle as consideration,” the judge said.
The Mokitimis were complaining that Buti declined to facilitate the transfer of the land to them on grounds that they had not honoured the agreement.
The Mokitimis also requested that Buti must be evicted from the portion of the field allocated to them at Leqhetsoaneng, Ha-Mphoto.
They also requested that an order be issued on the existing dimensions of the area agreed between them and that their share should be taken to be final and definitive on the distribution of the parties’ estate.
They requested an order interdicting Buti and his agents from entering into any agreement that places an encumbrance upon or creates any charge, pledge or option, or any similar rights in respect of the place.
Buti told the court that in 2016 the Mokitimis approached him seeking advice on a viable farming business “which they were keen to launch, he suggested dairy farming”.
He said the Mokitimis then identified a portion of land within his field for the purposes of implementing this business.
“They then agreed on twenty freelance heads of cattle as a consideration,” Justice Banyane found.
He told the court that after the conclusion of the agreement, they proceeded to South Africa to buy the cattle and “the applicant subsequently took occupation of this piece of land in 2016”.
When the Mokitimis approached him demanding a transfer, he turned them down saying they must first fulfill their obligation under the contract by giving him 20 cattle.
Further attempts by thepost to speak to Dr Mokitimi last night were not successful.
Nkheli Liphoto

Two sisters confess to killing mother

4 days ago

January 17, 2023

MASERU – TWO sisters who allegedly murdered their mother so that they could cash in on her million maloti life cover confessed to a magistrate this week.
The sisters from Thetsane in Maseru, Nthei Rasekoai, 32, and ’Maphoka Rasekoai, 25, allegedly confessed to Magistrate Itumeleng Letsika in-camera.
They appeared before Magistrate Thamae Thamae yesterday to face a murder charge.
The magistrate remanded them in custody but told them to find a lawyer to help them apply for bail.
They are suspected of using a knife and a spade to kill their mother, Martha Rasekoai, mid-last year in Masowe 4.
Rasekoai was working at the Ministry of Development Planning.
There could however be a potential twist in their case after their lawyer Advocate Makhabane Masupha quarrelled with Magistrate Letsika who was hearing one of the sister’s confession.
Advocate Masupha has filed a High Court application seeking an order declaring that Magistrate Letsika violated the constitution when she allegedly threatened to lock him up for disturbing ’Maphoka’s confession that was happening in her chambers.
Advocate Masupha also wants the court to declare that Magistrate Letsika violated the constitution when she threatened to jail his two lawyers who later accompanied him to her chambers.
He claims that Magistrate Letsika scoffed at him and made several threats, including a threat to jail him, when he tried assisting his clients.
Advocate Masupha told the court in an affidavit yesterday that on Tuesday he met his clients accompanied by the police at the Magistrate’s Court.
“I observed that they were not themselves; they seemed not to be in good health,” he said.
He said he asked them what they were doing at the court and they responded that they didn’t know why the police had brought them there.
Advocate Masupha said he then asked the police officer in charge if he could briefly consult with them but the request was rejected.
He said instead the officer told him that bringing them to the court was part of their investigations.
He said the officer then took ’Maphoka to the chambers of Magistrate Letsika.
“I followed them into Magistrate Letsika’s chambers,” he said.
“I introduced myself to Magistrate Letsika that I am ’Maphoka’s lawyer.”
He said Magistrate Letsika told him that she would not entertain him because that was part of police investigations.
“She said as lawyers we interfere too much, that is why the police always beat us as lawyers just like Advocate Mafaesa,” he said, adding that the magistrate said this in the presence of ’Maphoka and one man who was in the office.
The magistrate, he said, ordered him to get out of her office.
Shocked, Advocate Masupha said he called two lawyers, Advocate Napo Mafaesa and Kabelo Letuka to narrate his ordeal.
He said he wanted to consult how best to handle the situation because Magistrate Letsika made the comments referring to an incident in which Advocate Mafaesa was subjected to police brutality while Advocate Letuka was threatened and intimidated by the police.
He said later the police went to his office to deliver a message that Magistrate Letsika wanted to see him.
He went to see the magistrate in the company of Advocates Mafaesa and Letuka because he did not know he had been summoned.
He said he was also concerned that Magistrate Letsika had suggested that “lawyers should be beaten for discharging their duties”.
“I felt there is nothing more to debate with the magistrate but my colleagues should assist me,” he said.
He said Advocates Mafaesa and Letuka went to the Court Orderly and requested her presence as a witness.
Advocate Masupha said Magistrate Letsika got angry at the sight of his lawyers.
“She stated that my conduct earlier was unbecoming and she was going to send me to prison for being in her chambers unauthorised earlier that day.”
“Advocate Letuka stated that he is (sic) representing me and would like to be given an audience but the learned magistrate remarked that she was going to send Adv Letuka and Adv Mafaesa to prison as well for being my lawyers.”
He said when Advocate Letuka raised a legal authority in a decided case the magistrate remarked in Sesotho saying “ntho tse ling ke ntho lisele” (some things are nonsensical).
“That is to say superior court precedent is nothing but rubbish,” he said.
“She said I am a lawyer and I always represent other people therefore I must represent myself.”
He said when Magistrate Letsika repeated that lawyers interfere a lot with the police and that is the reason the police will always beat them, “Advocate Mafaesa stated that he takes serious exception to the magistrate’s insinuation”.
He said the magistrate again threatened to jail his colleagues for budging into her chambers and participating in the meeting.
Advocate Masupha said after his lawyers left, the magistrate asked him why he interrupted her confession session and he answered that it had not started yet.
Magistrate Letsika, he said, told him that in the future he would send him to prison.
’Malimpho Majoro

DC attacks Matlanyane

4 days ago

January 17, 2023

MASERU – Finance Minister Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane has no moral right to criticise previous governments since she was their chief adviser when she worked as the Central Bank governor.
That is the view of the main opposition party, the Democratic Congress (DC). The party was responding to criticism by Dr Matlanyane over the poor state of Lesotho’s economy.
In a scathing statement issued this week, the DC’s secretary general, Tšitso Cheba, said the criticism by Dr Matlanyane was misplaced as she was in the thick of things as part of previous governments.
However, Cheba did not mention that as governor, Dr Matlanyane did not have the final say on the economic direction the country would take.
The DC, which was part of the last coalition government, was irked by Dr Matlanyane’s remarks where she said the government’s coffers were dry.
“We are not expecting her to be part of the people who are complaining about the problem,” Cheba said.
Regarding tender corruption mentioned in Dr Matlanyane’s speech, the party said both the giver of the tender and the receiver should be taken as part of the problem.
“This corruption they are preaching about is between the government and the private sector,” the DC statement reads.
He said the new government must accept responsibility because most of them were businessmen who dabbled in corruption before they assumed office last year.
Cheba said many people in the government know how to corrupt civil servants, and they must know how to stop that corruption.
The DC also demanded answers from the government on what it called “unlawful employment” as mentioned by Dr Matlanyane.
This comes after the government earlier said it would kick out civil servants who were corruptly hired, mostly based on political patronage.
The DC, after its leader Mathibeli Mokhothu complained on Twitter about this move, attracted an avalanche of critics who said his government had staffed the Home Affairs Ministry with party functionaries.
The party said the actions of the government so far do not portray a government that has the interests of people who are marginalised and poor.
Apart from stopping new recruitments, the DC said people will not be able to pay for health services as the government had stopped its support to the Christian Health Association of Lesotho.
The DC said those in government promised that they would use their privately owned machinery to repair roads and bridges but now they say the government purse is empty instead of fulfilling their electoral promises.
“When they are supposed to deliver those promises, they tell the nation that the government is broke,” the DC statement reads.
Cheba blasted ministers for lying that they would use their cars to do government business saying the DC is surprised that “all of them are using government vehicles that are fuelled by the government”.
He said while the government had said it would cut international travel, ministers are always on flights so that they get per diems.
“Yet they continue to lie to Basotho that they have cut (foreign trips).”
Cheba said they are yet to see if corruption will be eradicated or if the government will start investigating and prosecuting people who are corrupt.
In her statement, Dr Matlanyane said the economy is on shaky ground.
She said the country relies on imports.
She said out of the M19.7 billion the government was expecting to raise in revenue, there was a M1.1 billion hole.
“We also have shortages for the government ministries of M1.3 billion,” Dr Matlanyane said.
She said in the 2019/2020 Financial Year, the government failed to pay businessmen M1.2 billion.
She said during the 2020/21 Financial Year, the government failed to pay businessmen M800 million.
And part of that money was paid in the Financial Year 2021/22.
Further in the 2021/22 Financial Year, the government failed to pay service providers a staggering M950 million, part of which was paid in the Financial Year 2022/23.
Dr Matlanyane said the government still owes local businesses M260 million.
She said this is bad because it killed some businesses owned by Basotho.
“It also causes trouble for both businesses and banks because businesses could not settle their debts,” Dr Matlanyane said.
For the current Financial Year 2022/23, she said the government could be owing service providers a whopping M643 million.
She said one of the main reasons for the declining economy is the “excessive and illegal hiring in the public service”.
Dr Matlanyane said the government’s tendency to enter into unbalanced contracts like AVIS and Bidvest for the management of its fleet has also contributed significantly to the poor state of the economy.
Nkheli Liphoto

