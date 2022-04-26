News
71 Basotho illegal miners rescued
MASERU – SEVENTY-ONE Basotho illegal miners who were trapped for three weeks were this week dragged out alive from a gold mine in Welkom, Free State.
Two Basotho men were brought to the surface dead, according to the Lesotho consular in Orkney, Liranyane Thamae.
Thamae, told thepost that out of the 95 illegal miners brought to the surface, 13 were Mozambicans.
Two Mozambicans also died during the operation.
“There were also four Zimbabweans and one South African (among the rescued),” he said.
The men had been trapped underground for three weeks before they were rescued.
“All of those who are alive are currently arrested and detained at different police stations,” Thamae said.
Foreign affairs principal secretary Thabo Motoko told a press conference over the weekend that “the main, dominant illegal miners are citizens of Lesotho”.
Motoko said last Thursday “we took out seven Zimbabwean citizens and on the second day we took out 16 Lesotho citizens”.
“On the third day we took out 20 more Basotho and on Sunday we took out four,” Motoko said.
“One would say the crime is highly organised, for us to address it we need to find the root course,” he said.
“Not any person buys gold, we need to find the kingpins so that the issue is addressed.”
Motoko said the South African government must be willing to address the problem, in particular the Ministry of Mining and Natural Resources.
“It is not going to stop until we find the root cause.”
The trapped illegal miners were said to be dying of dehydration and starvation after their exit holes were blocked because their supply of food and water had been cut.
The mine authorities blocked their exit hole after discovering that they were stealing gold.
They have spent three weeks without supplies and it is believed many died underground.
Basotho men have been migrating to neighbouring South Africa to work in its mines since the 1950s, but in the last decade many have been retrenched as mining companies have closed down risky or unprofitable operations.
It is in these closed mines where illegal operations happen, although some braver ones dig in those that are still operational.
For the past seven years at least 391 Basotho illegal miners were brought out alive at several mines.
In 2021, about 371 Basotho illegal miners came to the surface voluntarily at the Vaal Reefs Mine, where they were working at the shaft which had been closed many years earlier.
That came after the South African police discovered 20 bodies from a different shaft in Orkney.
Among the 20 bodies, 11 were Basotho illegal miners.
Also 14 more decomposed bodies were found along Ariston Road near a railway line in Orkney.
Staff Reporter
Taxi strike averted
MASERU – THE government has bowed to pressure from taxi operators after it approved a 30 percent fare hike this week.
The decision to agree to the fare hike staved off a massive protest by taxi operators that was set to paralyse the transport sector countrywide.
The new fares will be with effect from June 1.
Passengers will now be expected to fork out M12 per trip, up from the previous M9.
As a result of the agreement, the taxi operators called off the countrywide protest.
The Maseru Region and Taxi Operators (MRTO) spokesman, Lebohang Moea, said the threats to strike were triggered by complaints that the government was neglecting their demands.
The MRTO chairman, Mokete Jonase, said for years the government had been making verbal promises to improve the fares but failed to implement any changes.
The taxi operators met Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro on Monday in an effort to break the impasse. On Tuesday, they then met Transport Minister Tšoeu Mokeretla where a deal was sealed.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the government said the taxi operators’ grievances had been addressed.
Bataung Thulo, a member of the MRTO board, said Mokeretla told them that the board had approved the 30 percent fare increase.
The board was now in the process of engaging economic experts to see how the increase will affect other stakeholders.
He said the minister is expected to provide feedback on these deliberations to the MRTO.
Thulo said from April to May, consultations with the stakeholders and printing of the list of fares will be completed so that on June 1 the new fares will be implemented.
He said a review and promulgation of the new regulations will be effective from June 1, 2022.
He said the association had also requested the government to extend the validity of fitness certificates from six months to a year.
Thulo said the Ministers of Finance and Transport also promised to come up with a plan to implement a Covid-19 relief programme next month.
He said this follows a petition by the association for the minister to subsidise taxi owners who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking on the government-owned Lesotho Flight Bus Service Corporation, Thulo said stakeholders in the transport sector will provide input on plans to resuscitate the corporation while ensuring that it does not compete with private operators.
Thulo said Mokeretla also pledged to request the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to arrange a meeting of the two transport ministers from Lesotho and South Africa to deal with the cross-border issues.
He said the meeting should be held before June 1.
He said in July the plan will be elevated to the Bi-National Commission for Cooperation between Lesotho and South Africa.
Thulo said the implementation of the plans will be completed by October this year.
Refiloe Mpobole
Wife of NSS agent wants husband locked up
MASERU – A wife of a National Security Service (NSS) agent, Itumeleng Qhobosheane, says she wants her husband locked up.
The husband, Rethabile Tsietsi, allegedly gunned down his stepson, Bokang Qhobosheane, last month during a family feud.
Qhobosheane told thepost yesterday that she is angry with the police and the prosecution after they failed to oppose his bail application despite her pleas to do so.
“If only I could have my own prosecutor who would listen to me,” Qhobosheane said.
Tsietsi was granted bail by the High Court last week and Qhobosheane says she is afraid that he might harm her too.
Qhobosheane said she is living in fear after Tsietse was granted bail and she “would be grateful to have another lawyer prosecute this case”.
She said all she wants is to see her husband back in police custody as she does not understand how and why he was granted bail even after she made affidavits opposing the bail.
What irks her most is that there was no effort by the prosecution to oppose the bail.
She said the Thamae police approached her and asked her if she would have any problem with Tsietsi being granted bail and she told them her fears.
“I told the police in writing and verbally that I oppose his bail,” she said.
“I was surprised last week when I heard that he was granted bail and the DPP said nobody from the family had opposed the bail.”
“When I asked the Thamae police, they told me they were also not made aware that he was to appear in court applying for bail.”
She also said ever since Tsietsi was granted bail, she had not received any word from the office of the DPP as to what transpired.
She however explained she was advised to go to the office of the DPP to ask her why they did not seek her opinion before granting the bail.
She said she wanted to challenge the decision of the court to grant Tsietsi bail “but I don’t not have money to pay a lawyer”.
“If I could be given a lawyer of my choice who would be paid by the state to prosecute the case, I would be very delighted.”
The office of the DPP could not be reached for comment yesterday.
However, a local lawyer Advocate Napo Mafaesa told thepost that issues of granting or denying bail should be approached with care because “a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court”.
Advocate Mafaesa warned that people should not be denied their freedom merely because victims of crime are emotional about whether they should be granted bail or not.
He said it is common cause that victims of crime will have strong feelings about the release of the offender and “it would be wrong to base denial of bail on emotions”.
’Malimpho Majoro
Tsehlana mourned
MASERU – A bodyguard to Terene famo gang leader, Ntei Tšehlana, yesterday delivered a moving eulogy to his boss who was gunned down two weeks ago.
Kurata Lehloka was speaking during a memorial service for Tšehlana that was held at The Memorial Hall in Maseru.
Addressing the mourners yesterday, Lehloka said he was sleeping in his car when Tšehlana was shot dead.
Lehloka said they had attended a Democratic Congress (DC) concert in Mokhotlong when an unknown man shot him.
Lehloka told the mourners that Tšehlana left him in the car when he went into his house.
And minutes later, he heard gun shots.
But he was not aware that it was his boss that was being gunned down.
He said the persistence of the gun shots sent a signal that there was something amiss.
Lehloka said during the commotion, one woman came to him and asked about the whereabouts of Tšehlana.
He said the lady told him that Tšehlana had just been shot.
The lady then showed him the car that was rushing him to hospital.
Amid the chaos, Lehloka said he quickly removed stickers of Terene from his car as he thought he might also be in danger.
The mourners heard that the following Monday when Tšehlana was admitted at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital, he communicated with Lehloka.
Lehloka further told the mourners that he did everything he could to see that his boss got medical attention.
Sadly, the nurses told him they would then only attend to him on Thursday.
He said the following day, which was Tuesday, Tšehlana was online and they talked again.
In that conversation, Lehloka told Tšehlana that he would see him on Thursday.
Forcing back tears, Lehloka said on Thursday at around 4am, he received the devastating news from the DC youth leader Moeketsi Shale that Tšehlana was dead.
“I could not believe what I was told,” Lehloka said.
A large group of DC supporters attended the memorial service.
His friends and colleagues were also in attendance.
Mokherane Tsatsanyane, who is the MP for Stadium Area constituency, said Tšehlana was an influential person because he persuaded him to join the DC.
Tsatsanyane said Tšehlana always wanted to maintain peace between the two warring famo groups – Seakhi and Terene.
Libuseng Malataliana, Tšehlana’s comrade in Terene, said Tšehlana was “a parent and a friend” to them.
Malataliana said Tšehlana loved his work and was always calm when approaching people.
Lemohang Tšehla & Mpana Mofao
