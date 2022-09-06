90 000 Basotho to lose jobs in South Africa

MASERU – ABOUT 90 000 Basotho are set to lose their jobs in South Africa next year after Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said the government will not renew their work permits.

This number is more than double the number of all workers in the textile industry in Lesotho.

Dr Motsoaledi said his government, which has already said it was not going to renew the work permits of Zimbabweans, has now added the thousands of Basotho working in that country.

The Principal Secretary of the Minister of Home Affairs Tumelo Raboletsi told thepost yesterday that the government was aware that the Lesotho Exemption Permits (LEPs) are set to expire in 2023.

He however said he was not aware that the permits will not be renewed.

The move comes as South Africa is battling to control the influx of economic migrants into their country.

Angolans have already suffered a similar blow because their permits were terminated back in August 2021.

The Executive Director of the Migrant Workers Association, Lerato Nkhetše, said the decision could see a serious jobs carnage for Basotho working in South Africa.

He said Basotho working in South Africa send back home millions of maloti into the country which contributes significantly to the growth of the country.

The April 2020 World Bank paper titled ‘Covid-19 Crisis Through a Migration Lens – Migration and Development Brief 32’ ranks Lesotho at number two after South Sudan among countries that benefit more from remittances.

Lesotho gets 21.3 percent of its GDP from remittances while South Sudan gets 34.4 percent.

Nkhetše said long queues which are usually seen at some big retail shops of Basotho going to collect money sent through mobile money facilities from South Africa will be a thing of the past.

“All the sectors are going to be affected,” Nkhetše said, adding that the Lesotho government has to intervene to save the jobs of Basotho in South Africa.

And this could be achieved if the government of Lesotho could ask South Africa to implement their Joint Bilateral Commission of Cooperation (JBCC) signed in 2001 which amongst other things allows for the free movement of Basotho into South Africa.

But that bilateral agreement was replaced with a Bi-National Commission agreement.

Despite managing economic migrants, Nkhetše said South Africa is working hard to purge foreigners from its land following a litany of crimes that have taken place in that country.

He cited an incident where foreigners working as illegal miners were arrested after allegedly raping eight women who were shooting videos.

He said South Africa wants to take control of its country and do away with crime instigated by the foreigners on its terrain.

Nkhetše said this is going to hit Basotho migrant workers very hard.

And there are also domestic workers who have moved in droves to eke out a living in South Africa.

Even the mine workers are going to feel the pinch of this new policy, he said.

As soon as this policy takes off, Nkhetše said the South African police will conduct roadblocks to see if the drivers driving the taxis are indeed South Africans.

He said the police would not only be asking for the drivers’ licences but the national identity documents as well.

For him, it is only through the pursuance of that agreement that Basotho could still have access to jobs in South Africa.

Dr Motsoaledi told the South African media that they are not targeting any particular nationality.

He said many economic migrants abused the nation’s asylum provisions by falsifying reasons for leaving their countries.

Staff Reporter