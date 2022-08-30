News
A letter from the Managing Editor
Dear Reader
It has been almost eight years since we began publishing thepost after a bruising legal battle in the courts. Since then, your newspaper has continued to grow, and is now a dominant voice in telling the Lesotho story.
We have written with authority the political stories in Lesotho. We have documented the beautiful stories of triumph and resilience in fighting abject poverty deep in the rural areas of Lesotho, and we have kept you entertained through our satiric column, Muckraker, knowing full well that it is important at times to laugh at our own follies. We believe that laughter can be therapeutic.
All this has been possible thanks to the excellent team we have put together at thepost. I wish to salute the whole team at thepost who have worked so hard over the years to get us to where we are.
It has not been easy but your sacrifices and endurance have made this journey bearable.
I particularly want to thank the editor, Shakeman Mugari, who has worked his socks off over the years to produce an excellent, entertaining product that you can trust.
But it is now time for a shift in gears.
While we remain committed to producing the physical newspaper every Thursday, we realise that the way you consume news has changed drastically. You no longer wait for Thursday to read the news; you access breaking news on the go through social media – Facebook, WhatsApp and other platforms.
If we resist change, we run the risk of being rendered totally irrelevant as a newspaper. It is against this background that we think it is time for change – by adopting new ways of doing business.
I am therefore happy to announce that we shall be launching new and exciting digital products in the next few months in response to the current challenges.
While our commitment to the basic principles of journalism remains unchanged, we want to harness the power of technology to tell Lesotho stories in a different way.
The first of these products is thepost Newsbot.
The product borrows heavily from the field of robotics. In simple terms, the newsbot allows thepost to post articles which readers can interact with. This is an exciting development for journalism in Lesotho.
For the very first time, we have created a platform that will allow the reader to pick stories they want to read. The newsbot will create content at district level and deliver news that is relevant to a particular district. It will also allow specific articles and videos to ‘go viral’ quicker.
One of its biggest advantages, though, is that it is free. Users will only need to go through a simple, two-step process to register onto the platform.
If you are an advertiser, you may wonder ‘what is in store for me and my business?’ Well, the newsbot will provide two key things. First, it will ensure you have better reader insights and reporting.
And second, it will provide in-depth business analytics as to who reads the stories.
With virtually every Mosotho on WhatsApp, this platform provides an excellent ‘captive audience’ for advertisers. Recent statistics show that 43 percent of the total internet usage in Africa was via WhatsApp.
This is the audience that we seek to deliver to advertisers.
The newsbot has been jointly set up by The Post (Pty) Ltd and a Johannesburg-based technology company, Engauge Africa (Pty) Ltd.
This is an exciting time for journalism in Lesotho and we hope you will enjoy the ride.
Sincerely,
Abel Chapatarongo
Managing Editor
Matekane hires consultancy firm
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) has hired a high-powered consultancy company to drive its political campaign as it pull all stops to win the October 7 elections.
thepost can reveal that Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (Shikamo) has been driving the RFP’s campaign for the past few weeks.
Based in South Africa but operating across Africa, Shikamo thrives on data-driven political campaigns to deliver votes and electoral victory to its clients.
It claims to use data to advise candidates and parties on their chances, voter preference, choices and influence them.
Shikamo and the RFP this week denied having any contract.
“Our party has no agreement or contract with any consultancy company,” said the RFP in a written response to questions from thepost.
Dr Delta Ndou, Shikamo’s Communications Director, this week said they had no contract with the Sam Matekane-led party.
Impeccable sources have however confirmed that the two are working together.
Their staunch denials are more likely due to the secretive nature of Shikamo’s work and operations rather than the non-existence of a working arrangement between the two. Shikamo, like all political campaign firms, prefers to operate in the shadows from which it operates like a proverbial invisible hand.
Only a small group of the RFP’s seniors know about the relationship with Shikamo.
The company’s fees are also highly unlikely to be paid through the normal structures of the party. Although the exact fee could not be established at the time of going to print, Shikamo doesn’t come cheap because of the high stakes involved.
Its contract is likely to be based on a monthly retainer and a bonus based on how the RFP performs. A hefty winning bonus is not uncommon in such engagements.
Shikamo’s involvement in this election is critical because it is the first time that a Lesotho political party has engaged a political consultancy firm that uses data analytics to drive a campaign.
Until now, political parties have relied on rallies and ad-hoc engagements with voters to win their hearts and minds.
It is reliably understood that apart from gathering votes, Shikamo’s brief includes fundraising and voter analysis. It will also include running the party’s traditional and social media blitz to influence public perception, shift voters’ attitudes and gain support.
And as per its website, the company will also likely use “polling techniques to develop communication plans, real-time analytics tools, sentiment analysis and discrete influencer targeting to reach the best audiences”.
The firm has worked in Malawi, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa.
thepost could not establish which parties it worked with but understands that it was involved in Malawi’s three last elections.
Shikamo’s influence on the RFP’s campaign appears to be apparent in the party’s aggressive social media campaign.
It also seems to be reflected in the way the party has been combing through the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) voters’ roll.
This week the RFP wrote to the IEC raising concerns about “eligible voters whose personal details do not appear or are erroneously entered in the Provisional Electors’ Roll”.
The party said the errors or omissions related to the capturing of names, surnames, identity numbers, gender and voting stations.
It complained that the list of affected people is “of such magnitude as to negatively impair on the accuracy of the Electors’ Roll”.
The party said it wants the IEC to extend the window period for the inspection of the voters’ roll and to be allowed to submit a list of voters whose errors and omissions are yet to be rectified.
“It is of absolute importance that we indicate to your good selves, that a failure to confirm the correction of a reported error/omission in the Electors’ Register, constitutes a violation of the constitutional right of an affected voter, to participate in the election, as anticipated by the Constitution of the Kingdom of Lesotho.”
The letter written by Nthati Moorosi, the RFP’s secretary general, is also copied to diplomats, the European Union, SADC and the United Nations.
The party did not confirm the letter to the IEC but emphasized the importance of the voters’ role in its response to thepost last night.
“It is our position as a party that an election is a voter’s roll. If you have a voters’ roll you know who is going to be voting, where they are voting and what the numbers are,” the party said.
“As the RFP, our position is that the voters’ roll has to be released and made highly accessible both in print and electronically so that we can verify where our supporters who registered are and their numbers and also to ensure that if there are any anomalies, they are corrected as soon as possible because we are now 44 days away from the elections.”
Staff Reporter
Lawyer challenges recall of parliament
MASERU – A lawyer has filed an urgent application in the High Court challenging King Letsie III’s decision to recall parliament to pass the Omnibus Bill a month after the House was dissolved.
Kananelo Boloetse, who is also a journalist, filed the case in the Constitutional Court yesterday, a day after the King recalled parliament.
He asked the court to interdict parliament from sitting pending finalisation of the case.
Boloetse has also challenged Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s decision to declare a state of emergency as “null and void on account of its inconsistency with the constitution”.
He asked the court to declare that the king’s decision to recall parliament was null and void because it is inconsistent with the constitution.
He says the decision to recall parliament after it was dissolved violates the principle of separation of powers in that the King has effectively instructed parliament to pass legislative instruments.
“The matter is essentially a judicial review that seeks an injunction against government’s blatant violation of the rule of law and legality,” he argued in his affidavit.
“Incidences of violation of the rule of law are of a significant scale because it (sic) erodes the integrity of our constitutional order, sows seeds of illegality and represents a government uncommitted to upholding the values of the nation,” he said.
King Letsie III dissolved parliament on July 14 when its five-year term expired.
Parliament had set up a National Reforms Authority to oversee the implementation of reforms of the constitution, security, economy, judiciary, public service, parliament and the media.
When parliament was dissolved the government had not passed the urgent reforms sparking a constitutional crisis.
Boloetse argues that since the reforms were the brainchild of SADC intervention in Lesotho because of political upheavals, the dissolution of parliament cast a shadow over the reforms process “and the government was openly looking at the options for reopening a dissolved parliament”.
This was followed by Majoro and other government officials openly calling for constitutional experts to bring into motion the process of recalling parliament to cure “what may only be seen as a political failure and not an emergency”.
Majoro declared a state of emergency on August 16 reasoning that Lesotho was facing a substantial political threat.
But Boloetse argued that the state of emergency is an instalment of a hybrid legal order that allows the executive extraordinary powers to act beyond normal laws and rules governing society.
“The declaration of one must be attended by sufficient detail, and particularly to avoid the risk of abuse,” he said.
“The constitution envisaged an event of calamity or emergency for the declaration of a state of emergency, it did not intend for fluid, unclear and opinionated patches of policy failures by the government,” he said.
“The state of emergency must be present, actual and imminent.”
He argued that the state of emergency must be exceptional, characterising “a situation that prohibits the government from discharging its fiduciary duties”.
“Even if I were to agree to it, it can hardly be true that a state of political stagnation, mismanagement, lack of proper governance constitute a state of emergency within the confines of our constitution,” he said.
He said for the Prime Minister to declare a state of emergency, “the continuance of the organised life of the community must be threatened”.
“There is hardly anything surprising about the Lesotho political situation cited as the cause for the declaration of the state of emergency,” he said.
“Preventive emergencies are not envisaged within the constitution. Exceptional situations cannot merely be envisaged to occur in the future,” he said, adding: “Emergencies must be present or at least imminent.”
Boloetse said there cannot be any emergency because “there is no threat to the continuance of life of the citizens of Lesotho”.
“Bills have been beaten to time by parliaments in Lesotho and elsewhere, it is not a novel situation that will still the whole of Lesotho for a Bill not to pass,” he said.
“Constitutional powers are being used to remedy a political failure that should have been foreseen by the government.”
Boloetse argued that the Council of State acted ultra-vires the constitution in advising the king to recall parliament to pass the Bill under the pretext of a state of emergency.
He also said the king acted ultra-vires the constitution by violating the principle of separation of powers in that he instructed parliament to pass the legislative instruments.
“The net effect of this is that parliament has been recalled to effect the mandate of the king in violation of separation of powers enshrined in the constitution of Lesotho.”
“The king does not have the power to issue directives on legislative business including instructing parliament on what to do,” he said.
Staff Reporter
PS abandons political ambitions
MASERU – THE Cabinet’s principal secretary, Kabelo Lehora, has abandoned his bid to represent the Malingoaneng constituency after he failed to resign in time for the nomination.
Lehora was planning to represent the All Basotho Convention (ABC) in Malingoaneng, his home area in Mokhotlong, after he lost the primaries in Khubetsoana.
The constituency committee in Malingoaneng had agreed on him as a candidate.
His troubles however started this week when he tried to hand in his resignation from the government so that he could submit his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
thepost understands that only then was Lehora advised that he had run out of time to resign as PS and officially enter the race.
This is because the Electoral Act stipulates that a civil servant can only contest in a political election if they have been officially out of office for a full month.
Lehora wanted to resign five days before the nominations which start on August 29.
Had he tried to force matters, Lehora would have run into legal problems as his nomination would have been rejected.
Lehora confirmed that he was out of the race.
“The matter was no longer in my hands,” Lehora said.
“There was no point in proceeding with the resignation from my job because it would still not have been possible to legally file my nomination papers.”
Staff Reporter
