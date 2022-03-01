A life of scars

LERIBE – The joys of motherhood are turning into agony for ‘Malisema Rampai*.

Rampai’s daughter has increasingly become hopeless, fearful, and frustrated in her fight against Eczema which has not only caused physical and mental pain but has also affected her appearance.



The 16-year-old was diagnosed with Eczema in 2014. Since then, Rampai has visited churches, traditional and medical practitioners in what has so far proved a fruitless search for her daughter’s cure.

Instead, the eczema is spreading to most parts of her body, making its way to her face.

“We went to the clinic and she was diagnosed with allergy and given drugs, including an ointment,” narrated Rampai.



“It got better for a while but has now resurfaced and appeared on the neck too,” said Rampai, adding that she revisited the clinic and received a similar diagnosis to the first.

“I have continued taking her to public hospitals and she was treated for six months. But the disease was never cured as it keeps resurfacing and showing in other parts of her body. When it seems she is healing, it resurfaces.”

Rampai said the family tried a private healthcare in Ficksburg, where doctors confirmed her daughter has Eczema.



“I gave her the medication as usual and started going to a local private practice. It got better but then resurfaced,” she said, adding that she is running out of options.

“I feel like I have failed my daughter. It is more stressful now that she is a teenager. It hurts me to see her crying,” said Rampai.

She added, “She looks sad and she is always crying. I had to ask the principal at her school to allow her to wear grey flannel as the dress made her uncomfortable.”

Rampai said her daughter no longer wears dresses but prefers long trousers that cover her legs.



“It’s worse when it’s hot because she always wants to fully cover her body. I don’t know what to do to make her comfortable.’’

Rampai said she can no longer afford private healthcare as her husband lost his job in 2020.

“I am striving to ensure she goes to school and all I need is help with any medication that can help her get better,” she said.



According to the Royal Children’s Hospital, eczema is a common skin condition that usually begins before a child is a year old.

The skin becomes dry, red, and itchy. Sometimes the affected areas become cracked and weepy.

“The cause of eczema is not known” according to the hospital.

Strategies that will help control eczema and make the child comfortable are avoidance of things that irritate the skin, moisturising the child’s skin frequently, keeping the child in cool conditions, and controlling itching amongst others.



“There is no cure for eczema but it can be well controlled.”

Selfcareforum.org says the severity of eczema can range from “mild to quite severe.”

“Many children with eczema grow out of it by the time they reach adolescence. But, in some people, it may persist life-long.”

“Fortunately, while there is no known cure, many effective treatments are available to alleviate symptoms and reduce inflammation.’’



Ministry of Health Epidemiologist, Dr Tšepang Lekhela, refused to respond to questions posed by thepost. “They are one-on-one questions, more like a consultation. I can’t respond in general because causes differ from person to person. Read on the internet,’’ Epidemiologist Dr Lekhela.

*’Malisema Rampai is not her real name.