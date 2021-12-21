A natural bath soap factory

ROMA – A FORMER National University of Lesotho (NUL) chemistry lecturer, Ntai Khoabane, is now running a massive factory that has a capacity to produce 9 000 bars of natural bath soap every day.

The soap has been named Seilatsatsi.



They are currently producing 6 000 bars of soap at the moment. The soap cleanses, moisturises and soothes your skin!

That is because it is natural, it contains Vitamin E and has Aloe Vera, according to Khoabane.



So that we can understand how we arrive at this point, we traced the story of Khoabane from when he was in primary school.

(Whatsapp the company at: +266 58865885)

He was fortunately born to a father who liked science in action.

“When I was still young, I saw my father repairing everything from radios and TVs to cars and other electronic products,” he said.

“And every time he engaged in one of those projects, he called me to work with him.”



For a young curious mind, there was nothing more engaging than such kinds of projects, he said.

When he was in high school, Khoabane was fortunate to meet a gifted teacher, Mr Matolo, who not only loved science but “knew how to make it appear so simple”.



His encounter with Mr Matolo cemented his love for science. When he was in Form D, he realised that science had branches and divisions.

“It was during this period that I began to learn the world of chemistry and the world of biology, separately. That fascinated me more,” he said.

During that time, he began to dream about what he could do with what he was learning. Such chemicals as sulphuric acids and the process of making them captivated him. The deeper he learned about the applied part of science, the more he realised it was not as easy as it sounded.

Ya, in the lab, we can easily make the chemicals we want.



“But in practice creating chemicals is a different story,” he said.

Producing anything on a large scale required plenty of specialised knowledge and equipment. He was to soon realise that there is more that is needed than just knowing the make-up of a product and its properties.

With all this background, it was not surprising then, that he chose science the moment he entered the NUL gates.



He was particularly interested in chemistry over biology, “for the reason that I think it is easier to control chemicals than to try to control biological things”.

Immediately when he was done with his first degree, he took the Honours in Chemistry at the same university.



From there, because of his hard work, he got a job as a demonstrator at the university. Incidentally, the Department of Chemistry had just bought a brand new Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) machine and wanted to train someone to be hands-on to run it.

Yes, the NUL does have this mind-boggling machine that can tell you the hidden structures of molecules.



He was the right candidate for the training.

He later found himself doing a Master’s degree in the area of NMR at Durham University, East England.

He later came back home to take up his position until he was promoted to the position of lecturer.

Many of those who picked chemistry at the NUL know a thing or two about their beloved lecturer.



Even though he enjoyed teaching, he avoided losing sight of his real goals. He began to explore the world of bar soaps and realised that they are very expensive to start with because of the machinery that was needed.

“I found that I would need to invest a lot of money to get to the level of production I wanted.”



So he explored liquid “soaps” which are actually detergents. He found that these were easy to do. They did not need expensive equipment. He tried them and eventually set up a manufacturing business at home. He manufactured the detergents after work and sold the soap over the weekends.



That sounded good but there was one hiccup.

His detergents were expensive compared to those in the market. That was because he bought raw materials in small quantities.

Many Basotho complain that Lesotho’s products are more expensive compared to other outside products. One of the reasons is that Basotho produce on a very small scale.

So here was a dilemma he now faced.



Bar soap production was expensive to set up. Detergents required too much raw materials to make for a good business.

He decided to retreat. In fact, like General MacArthur, he was not retreating; he was only advancing in another direction.

Over the years, he learned that the only way to move on to what he wanted was to save money. This he did over the years while he was teaching at the NUL.



When the time came, he quit his job and the NUL and set up a company called Chembi which (a) manufactures soap (b) distributes laboratory equipment and chemicals and (c) distributes cleaning materials.

Chembi now produces 6 000 natural soaps per day with room for more if the demand increases. It has six employees!

