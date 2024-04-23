News
A night of horror
THE police arrived in Ha-Rammeleke, a Mokhotlong village, in the middle of the night.
They stormed one house and found a couple sleeping.
They then dragged the man out and ordered him to follow their instructions if he didn’t want to be killed. Their order was that he should scream while announcing to his neighbours that his wife was gravely ill. The villagers who responded to the man’s plea for help didn’t know that they were walking into a trap.
The police rounded them up as they arrived at the man’s house.
Their night of horror has just begun.
Dozens of men and women were frog-marched to the edge of the village.
The police assaulted the men with sticks and whips. They kicked others.
In the crowd was Tebalo Lesita, a 48-year-old Rastafarian with dreadlocks.
He was called to the front and ordered to act like a Rastafarian.
First, they said he should sing Reggae while shaking his head so that his dreadlocks would wave from side to side. He did and they laughed.
“They also ordered me to mimic Lucky Dube.”
Lesita says he only shouted like he was singing because, due to fear, all Lucky Dube’s songs he knew had slipped out of his mind.
“I just mumbled some words as if I was singing. I have never experienced such torment before.”
“I only kept saying ‘Ye ye ye!’”, he says.
They laughed again.
Meanwhile, the police were hurling insults at him.
“I was told that I was smelling rubbish in the mouth.”
Lesita says the police then instructed him to act as if he was having sex.
And when he said he was tired of the act the police ordered him to act as if he was ejaculating.
He did and his tormentors roared with laughter.
The police, Lesita says, wanted him and other villagers to confess that they knew men who had shot and killed a man earlier in the village.
Lesita says after the ordeal that lasted nearly an hour the police ordered him to pray. He claims his body is full of bruises, especially on the buttocks.
“My body is aching all over.”
Lesita says he wants to sue the police but doesn’t know where to start.
“I understand that my human rights have been grossly violated but I do not know which legal steps to follow,” he says.
A week after the assault, he still hasn’t sought medical help.
Nor has he opened a case against the police.
“I find it impossible to open the case against them. I will have to go to the police station to open a case,” he says.
“How can I open the case against the police at the police station?”
As a sheep farmer, Lesita says he cannot afford the taxi fare to travel to Mapholaneng to report a case at Tlokoeng Police Station.
Lesita says he cut his dreadlocks a day after the incident “because they have put me into serious problems”.
“I rue the day that I started growing those dreadlocks,” he says.
Police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala, confirmed that there was a police operation in Mokhotlong but said he didn’t know how it unfolded.
Incidents of the police terrorising villagers under the guise of fighting or investigating crimes are common in Lesotho.
It is rare for police officers involved in such incidents to be arrested or prosecuted.
City Council bosses up for fraud
THREE senior Maseru City Council (MCC) bosses face charges of fraud, theft, corruption and money laundering.
Town clerk Molete Selete and consultant Molefe Nthabane appeared in the Maseru Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
City engineer Matsoso Tikoe did not appear as he was said to be out of the country. He will be arraigned when he returns.
They are charged together with Kenneth Leong, the project manager of SCIG-SMCG-TIM Joint Venture, the company that lost the M379 million Mpilo Boulevard contract in January.
The joint venture made up of two Chinese companies, Shanxi Construction Investment Group (SCIG) and Shanxi Mechanization Construction Group (SMCG), and local partner Tim Plant Hire (TIM), has also been charged.
Selete and Nthabane were released on bail of M5 000 and surety of M200 000 each. Leong was granted bail of M10 000 and surety of M400 000 or property of the same value.
The charges are a culmination of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) investigation that has been going on for the past months or so.
The prosecution says Selete, Nthabane, Tikoe, and Leong acted in concert as they intentionally and unlawfully abused the functions of their offices by authorising an advance payment of M14 million to a joint-venture building the Mpilo Boulevard.
An advance payment guarantee is a commitment issued by a bank to pay a specified amount to one party of a contract on-demand as protection against the risk of the other party’s non-performance.
The prosecution says the payment was processed after the company had provided a dubious advance payment guarantee. It says the officials knew that the guarantee was fake and therefore unenforceable.
As revealed by thepost three weeks ago, SCIG and SMCG were responsible for providing the payment guarantee as lead partners in the joint venture.
The prosecution says the MCC was required by law to make advance payment after SCIG-SMCG-TIM Joint Venture submitted a guarantee as per the international standards on construction contracts.
It alleges that the MCC has now lost the M14 million paid to SCIG-SMCG-TIM Joint Venture because of the fake advanced guarantee.
thepost has seen minutes of meetings in which officials from the joint venture admitted to MCC officers that the advance payment guarantee was dubious.
SCIG-SMCG-TIM kept promising to provide a genuine guarantee but never did. Yet the MCC officials did not report the suspected fraud to the police or take any action against the company.
It was only in January this year that the MCC cancelled the contract on the basis that the company had failed to provide a genuine guarantee.
Despite receiving the advance payment SCIG and SMCG refused to pay TIM Joint Venture for the initial work.
SCIG and SMCG, the lead partners in the joint venture, are reportedly suing the MCC to restore the contract. Officials from TIM Plant Hire however say they are not aware of their partners’ lawsuit against the MCC.
Scott fights for free lawyer
Army ordered to pay up
THE Ombudsman has asked parliament to intervene to force the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) to compensate families of people killed by soldiers.
Advocate Tlotliso Polaki told parliament, in two damning reports on Monday, that the LDF is refusing to compensate the family of Lisebo Tang who was shot dead by soldiers near the former commander, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli’s home in 2014.
The LDF, she said, is also refusing to compensate the family of Molapo Molapo who was killed by a group of soldiers at his home in Peka, Ha-Leburu in 2022.
Advocate Polaki wrote the LDF in January last year saying it should pay Tang’s mother, Makhola Tang, M300 000 “as a reasonable and justifiable redress for loss of support”.
The Tang family claim investigation started in February 2022 and the LDF responded that it “had undertaken the responsibility for funeral expenses and other related costs”.
Advocate Polaki investigated whether the LDF could be held accountable for Tang’s death and whether his family should be compensated while the criminal case is pending.
She found that the soldiers were “acting within the scope of their employment to protect the army commander and his family” when they killed Tang.
Soldiers killed Tang in Lithabaneng while she was in a parked car with her boyfriend at what the army termed “a compromising spot” near the commander’s residence.
The three soldiers peppered the vehicle with a volley of shots, killing Tang and wounding the boyfriend.
Advocate Polaki found that the army arranged to pay for the funeral costs and to continue buying groceries and school needs for Tang’s daughter.
The LDF, however, kept this for only four years but abruptly stopped.
When asked why it stopped, the army said “there is a criminal case pending in court”.
The army also said it felt that it would be admitting guilt if it compensated the Tang’s family.
The Ombudsman said “a civil claim for pecuniary compensation lodged is not dependent on the criminal proceedings running at the same time”.
“The LDF created a legitimate but unreasonable expectation and commitments between themselves and the complainant which had no duration attached thereto and which showed a willingness to cooperate and work harmoniously together,” Advocate Polaki found.
“The LDF was correct in withdrawing such benefit in the absence of a clear policy guideline or order to continue to offer such benefit or advantage,” she said.
“However, she should have been consulted first as the decision was prejudicial to her interest.”
She said the army’s undertaking “fell short of a critical element of duration and reasonability”.
Tang was a breadwinner working at Pick ’n Pay Supermarket as a cleaner earning M2 000 a month.
Her daughter, the Ombudsman said, is now in grade six and her school fees alone had escalated to M3 200 per year.
She said an appropriate redress should be premised on her family’s loss of income and future loss of support based on her salary and the prejudice suffered by her mother and daughter.
She said M300 000 is “a reasonable and justifiable redress for loss of support”.
In Molapo’s case, Advocate Polaki told parliament that the LDF refused to implement her recommendations to compensate his two daughters.
The complainant is his father, Thabo Joel Molapo.
The Ombudsman told the army in August last year that it should pay the girls M423 805 “for the negligent death of their father”.
Advocate Polaki said despite that the criminal matter is before the court, “it is established that the Ombudsman can assert her jurisdiction and make determinations on the complaint”.
Molapo, 32, was brutally murdered by a soldier in Peka in December 2020.
Molapo had earlier fought with the soldier and disarmed him.
The soldier, the Ombudsman found, rushed to Mokota-koti army post to request backup to recover his rifle. When he returned with his colleagues, they found him hiding in his house. The soldier then shot Molapo.
The LDF, the Ombudsman said, conceded that the soldier killed Molapo while on duty and that he had been subjected to internal disciplinary processes.
“The LDF is bound by the consequences of the officer’s actions who was negligent and caused Molapo’s death,” she said.
She found that after Molapo was killed, army officers and the Minister of Defence visited his family and pledged to pay his children’s school fees. They also promised to hire one of his relatives who would “cater for the needs of the deceased’s children going forward”.
The LDF, she said, has now reneged on its promises saying its “recruitment policy and legal considerations did not allow for such decision to be implemented”.
Molapo’s father told the Ombudsman that the LDF said “the undertakings were not implementable and were made by the minister at the time just to console the family”.
All the payments in the two cases, the Ombudsman has asked parliament, should be made within three months.
