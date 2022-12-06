News
A novice with a dream
MASERU – ’Mamamello Holomo only enrolled with the Lesotho College of Education (LCE) in her home district of Thaba-Tseka after completing high school because of pressure from her parents.
“They wanted me to further my studies to tertiary level so that I could land a high-paying job in future,” says Holomo, the recently elected MP for Thaba-Tseka constituency who is a member of the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party.
“But what I really wanted to do was to be a businesswoman, not to further my studies with the aim to be employed one day.”
After graduating with a teaching diploma, she only applied for jobs three times and after failing to land one, she stopped.
“Instead I concentrated on my small business of stocking clothes from South Africa and selling them at home,” the 40-year old told thepost recently.
Calm and collected throughout the interview at the parliament buildings, the elegantly dressed Holomo said she also offered catering services to earn a living.
“Business was my forte,” she declared.
Later, Holomo got married and the couple ventured into a transport business where they bought a fleet of taxis ferrying people in the district and beyond.
“We have Holomo Transport Services, a thriving business in Thaba-Tseka,” she said, beaming with a smile.
The family business is not only helping them to put bread on the table but also helps them to extend a helping hand to the needy children in the area.
Back in 2017, many people approached Holomo asking her to stand for elections under the once formidable All Basotho Convention (ABC) in Thaba-Tseka constituency. She declined the advances.
“I was not ready to stand for elections at the time,” Holomo said.
When business mogul, Sam Matekane, formed the RFP about seven months ago, Holomo says people once again approached her, but this time encouraged her to join the new outfit.
“People in my area quickly realised that the newly formed party had sound policies to transform the lives of Basotho as a whole and they wanted me to be a part of the movement,” she said.
“I instantly accepted the offer. Because I am a Christian, I believe everything happens for a reason.”
Holomo said she did not have time to rest after accepting the offer. She embarked on a house-to-house campaign asking people to join the new party.
“I came pure (and without any baggage) because I had never joined any other political parties before,” she said, adding that the electorate wanted new faces in the political sphere.
So she felt she could not have any obstructions in her campaigns, although she met some resistance from some men who did not want to support a female candidate.
But she soldiered on.
“I enjoyed massive support from women who traditionally vote in large numbers during the election.”
She said she hopes to amass a wealth of experience from meetings of the women caucus in parliament and also use the opportunity to improve the lives of people in her constituency.
While in parliament, Holomo urged MPs to put aside their political differences and unite to work for the Basotho nation.
“I am still a novice in politics but I know what I am going to do in parliament,” she said.
She declined to speak about her aspirations as a politician.
“I cannot say much at the moment but I am determined to deliver for my people and the nation at large.”
Among her priorities is to fight the rampant abuse of women.
“The abuse is so entrenched that at times the abused women are not even aware that they are being abused.
“A lot of work needs to be done to make women aware that they are being abused.
“Both men and women should understand that abuse is bad,” Holomo said.
She says women need to be aware of the laws that protect them, noting that gender stereotypes still existing in homes need to be broken.
“Women should respect men and men should also give women some space.
“In most family set-ups, when women are abused, families want to bottle the abuse against such women and such abuse continues unresolved,” lamented Holomo.
Holomo also wants to empower women in her constituency so that they can compete with men for economic opportunities.
“I am going to persuade women to compete for jobs with men. I want to be a role model in the constituency.
“Women should be brave to represent others in parliament and take on opportunities in male dominated fields,” she said.
Holomo said her husband has thrown his weight behind her decision to pursue a political career.
She said she was married at 19 and had to look after her husband’s siblings because they did not have parents.
“This was a hectic moment in my life because I was still young.
“I was duty-bound to see that those children were properly looked after while my husband was at work,” she recalled.
Asked about her greatest achievement in life, Holomo remained quiet, before saying: “It is this job that I have just got.”
Majara Molupe
News
LEC hikes power tariffs by 7.9%
MASERU – From today it will cost you more to keep the lights on.
The Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) has increased power tariffs by 7.9 percent. The new tariffs were approved by the Lesotho Water and Electricity (LEWA) yesterday.
The increase would be on both energy and maximum demand charges across all customer categories for the Financial Year 2022/23.
The increase is bad news for consumers who are already struggling to keep up with the surging prices of basic goods and services.
The prices of basic commodities have been galloping over the past two years.
So has the cost of fuel, education and transport. Meanwhile, salaries have largely remained stagnant or marginally increased.
Thousands have lost their incomes after being retrenched in the textile factories where several companies have either shut down or scaled down.
Yet the news from LEWA could have been worse because the LEC wanted a 41.3 percent increase which it claimed would fund its proposed budget of M1.4 billion.
In its application, the LEC said its proposed tariffs were based on cost drivers like bulk supply, labour, financing, licence fees, repairs, maintenance and operations.
The LEWA said it assessed the LEC’s application for compliance with Regulatory Instruments 1 and it was found to be materially non-compliant and the authority communicated this decision through a letter to the LEC on May 12.
The LEC then submitted a Modified Tariff Review Application on September 19.
“As a standard practice, the Authority conducted public consultations to solicit comments and inputs from the stakeholders,” LEWA said.
“The general opinion emanating from public consultations was that the Company’s tariff increase should be within the range: 0% to 8%.”
LEWA’s board eventually settled for 7.9 percent which would generate M1.128 billion which the authority said “will not only be adequate to cover the company’s prudently incurred costs but will also ensure affordability of electricity by the consumers”.
The increase is on both energy and maximum demand.
LEWA said it considered several factors including low economic performance and high inflation resulting from lingering negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the on-going Russia-Ukraine war.
LEWA also decided that charges for connection, wiring testing, wiring re-testing, survey, re-survey, licensing for wiring, meter testing and house extension for the Financial Year 2022/23 will remain similar to those that applied in the Financial Year 2021/22.
Staff Reporter
News
Banks set to hike interest rates on loans
MASERU – BANKS are set to hike interest rates on loans after the Central Bank of Lesotho increased its repo rate by 75 basis points from 6.25 percent to seven percent a year on Tuesday.
The repo rate is the rate at which the Central Bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall.
The Central Bank’s Director in the Department of Research, Dr Tanka Tlelima, said the decision by the Monetary Policy Committee has had an impact on both sides.
He said due to the high inflation rate, if the interest rate did not increase, businesses would suffer more.
“Even if the businesses can have more access to credit, due to increased prices, no one would come to buy,” Dr Tlelima said.
He said it is a fact that for people who took fixed loans in the banks, the cost of borrowing increases. This further impacts the investment negatively.
However, he said for people who have investments and savings in banks the increasing interest rate benefits them.
“Our mandate is to ensure that inflation is under control which will stabilise the economic conditions,” he said.
The Managing Director of Lesotho Post Bank, Molefi Leqhaoe, said the increase of interest rates has positive and negative impact on different groups of people.
Leqhaoe said customers who are already paying for their loans might end up failing to pay them due to increased cost of borrowing.
However, people who have savings and investment in the banks will benefit as their money increases.
Leqhaoe said this is going to impact businesses especially those that are already paying their recurrent loans with the banks and those which are attempting to get loans.
“Most of the businesses were knocked out by Covid-19, while they are trying to recover, then the increasing interest rate, yet revenue is stable,” he said.
“This might lead to more businesses collapsing,” Leqhaoe said.
He said this also affects banks as they experience the increasing number of businesses and individuals failing to pay their loans.
“We are already experiencing an increasing number of loans defaulting this year,” he said.
He said banks generate money through credits. If the number of people and businesses taking credit declines, this reduces their revenue.
He said if this persists, banks may find themselves being forced to retrench workers.
Leqhaoe urged people to save the little they have and minimize the spending as much as possible.
The Central Bank Governor, Dr Maluke Letete, said the inflationary pressure continued to increase in most economies.
Dr Letete said this has pushed the prices to reach high record levels.
He said the high cost of imported goods, resulting from the currency losing value, also continued to exert pressure on consumer prices.
In a bid to curb the high inflation rates, he said most central banks had continued to increase interest rates.
“South Africa, in particular, raised its policy rate by 75 basis points to seven percent in November 2022,” Dr Letete said.
Refiloe Mpobole
News
Ntsie’s lawyer challenges extradition
MASERU – Habofanoe Ntsie, who has been convicted for the double murder of two men over a decade ago, is challenging his extradition to face justice in Lesotho arguing he was abducted by South African police.
High Court judge, Justice ’Maseforo Mahase, said she will make a ruling on the matter on December 14.
His lawyer, Advocate Raboloetse Makara, argued that the Lesotho High Court has jurisdiction to hear his case and should declare that Ntsie was abducted from South Africa and handed to the Lesotho police.
He asked that the crown should not oppose Ntsie’s application and “it should be granted and the accused be taken to where he was”.
He said Ntsie has dual citizenship and the court will not exercise jurisdiction where a person has been brought unlawfully.
“Not following the law (to bring Ntsie here) amounted to kidnapping,” he said.
Advocate Makara said the records show that Ntsie had been in prison since 2019 but the proceedings they are having are from 2015.
“How the applicant got arrested in 2019 and what has been happening since 2015 to 2019 is not stated,” he said.
“All of a sudden the matter is said to be urgent.”
He said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was trying her luck to deny Ntsie his rights because he appeared in South Africa for the 2015 extradition proceedings but they were dismissed.
He said the DPP and the Lesotho Police Interpol should work together with South African Police Interpol and deport Ntsie to South Africa where he was.
“I truly want the accused to serve his sentence for all things he has done but he should do it following the right procedures, not for him to be brought here unlawfully”, Makara said.
Advocate Lehlanako Mofilikoane for the crown said the court has no power to review the proceedings of jurisdiction of another country. Justice Mahase said she will deliver a ruling on the matter on December 14.
Tholoana Lesenya
