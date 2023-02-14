News
A revolutionary agrarian model
MASERU – THROUGH teamwork and dedication, a group of nine farmers are changing the landscape of Mahobong in Leribe by engaging in a commercial fruit production venture.
Jointly working their fields, the farmers have established a project named Likhothola, which is credited with impacting the lives of people in the area.
Before the launch of the project, unemployment and poverty were rife in the area. That situation forced some people, especially youths, to leave in search of job opportunities elsewhere.
The chairman of the Likhothola Farm Project, Mosito Khethisa, says the farmers received technical training from South Africa, with the help of the Private Sector Competitiveness Project which was under the World Bank.
Now employees from local villages have attained skills to run the project on their own. So far the farm has created employment opportunities for 18 people on a permanent basis.
The project absorbs up to 35 people from the local community during the harvesting season, which runs from November to April. About 15 700 deciduous fruit trees have been planted on about 11 hectares of land.
Khethisa says 85 percent of the apples harvested from the project are grade A and are absorbed by the local market.
“Our produce is found on shop shelves and is consumed locally,” Khethisa says, adding that they have also secured a market in South Africa.
He appealed to the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, to train more people in horticulture.
He says they are aiming to expand the project so that more jobs are created to fight poverty.
Khethisa urged the National Manpower Secretariat (NMDS) to stop sponsoring courses that are not market-oriented and instead focus on courses such as horticulture which have the potential to transform Lesotho’s economy.
“There is a lot of expertise that is needed on the farm to take care of the trees. This ranges from pruning trees to harvesting fruits such as apples, apricots, peaches and plums,” Khethisa says.
Establishing the project was a mammoth task he says, adding that some partners were “troublesome”.
“But we were patient and worked with them,” he says.
Khethisa says people visit the farm in large numbers to buy fruits.
“There is a value chain because some buyers also hire cars from other people to get to the farm,” he says.
Chaba Mokuku, the coordinator of the Competitiveness and Financial Inclusion (CAFI), which is financed by the World Bank, says the government intends to support the establishment of a Horticulture Incubation Facility.
He says the objective is to scale up and replicate the existing deciduous fruit project across the country.
“We want 15 fruit farms in the country that should belong to Basotho within five years from now,” he says.
To turn their dream into reality, they thought of having an incubation training hub in Mahobong to provide guidance to people who want to venture into horticulture.
Mokuku says the project is going to work in partnership with the National University of Lesotho (NUL) and Stellenbosch University in South Africa.
He says Lesotho has better deciduous fruits compared to South Africa because of the good climatic conditions in the Mountain Kingdom.
Mokuku says the initiative is geared towards fighting joblessness by creating employment opportunities.
Masiu Ramoea says he has been working on the farm where he has already amassed a wealth of experience for the past ten years.
He says he arrived at the farm as a boy and now he is a married man who is able to look after his family.
“The project has helped me fight poverty. I am able to buy books and pay school fees for my children,” Ramoea says.
The Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Thabo Moleko, says the project aims to increase access to business support services and financial products targeted at MSMEs and entrepreneurs, especially women and youths.
Moleko says the project is building on the achievement of two previous Private Sector Competitiveness Projects that were implemented by his ministry.
While the focus of the previous projects was on attracting foreign direct investment, Moleko says CAFI is focused on building strong local private enterprises and linking them to international markets.
He says one of the components of the project is expanding Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) participation in high potential value chains through the establishment of horticulture incubation hubs.
He says the horticulture incubation hub is intended to provide support for scaling up commercial horticulture farming in the country and also to build on the experience of the current commercial farms and address gaps in the value chain in access to sustainable land, infrastructure, extension services, skills, finance and markets while promoting climate agricultural practices.
Moleko says the hub is going to select and train 100 farmers under a pre-incubation programme, of which about 15 farmers are expected to qualify for the full incubation programme.
“This demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the government in transforming the economy through the agricultural sector,” he says.
He says the agricultural sector is critical in creating jobs and alleviating poverty in Lesotho adding that the government had secured parallel financing from India, Brazil, and South Africa (IBSA) to support the development of the sector.
Moleko says through the initiative, CAFI aims to attract youths to the agricultural sector by transforming the sector into a business and offering them new avenues and opportunities to engage along the agriculture value chain that will not only create wealth but will also maximise employment.
“This can only be achieved through strong public-private-partnerships and collaboration among various agriculture related projects. I want to assure you of the support of my ministry for this noble initiative as we endeavour towards the transformation of Lesotho’s economy through the agricultural sector,” he says.
He says expertise, knowledge and experience are invaluable for the advancement of this initiative.
Majara Molupe
News
Frustration as Mpilo Boulevard remains un-cleared
MASERU- It’s been more than a month since a mudslide blocked the Mpilo Boulevard. Traffic has been diverted while the road is being cleared.
Previous mudslides around the same area have been cleared within a few days. But this time the task appears too big for the joint venture hired to clear the rubble.
The joint venture is made up of three companies; Shanxi Construction Investment Group (SCIG), Shanxi Mechanical Construction Group (SMCG) and TIM Plant Hire.
The two Shanxi companies are Chinese-owned while TIM Plant Hire is owned by a Mosotho, Toloane Matekane.
It is the same joint venture that won the controversial M390 million tender to upgrade the Mpilo Boulevard.
The contractor appears to be struggling to break the huge rocks blocking the road.
Nothing much has changed since the mudslide. If anything, there seems to be more rubble.
While commuters are getting frustrated with the delay to clear and repair the intersection, the Maseru City Council (MCC) spokesperson, ’Makatleho Mosala, told thepost that everything was going according to plan.
Mosala said the contractor is “working at the right pace”.
“These companies are working at the right pace depending on the magnitude of the work done,” Mosala said.
She said heavy stones have to be crushed before being transported away.
Matekane refuted allegations that the joint venture does not have the capacity to do the job.
“There is nothing that is troubling us or that we find difficult,” Matekane said.
“The challenges are normal,” he said, adding that he was unable to specifically say when the job will be completed “because I’m not at the office and I don’t have my books with me”.
He however hinted that there could be money issues delaying the project.
“Yes, the main challenge could be not being paid on time or I can say not being paid as agreed,” he said, without elaborating.
Staff Reporter
News
MP fights to bury slain wife
MASERU – Malefane Mabote is locked in a bitter dispute with the family of his slain wife, ’Maretšepile Mabote, over her burial arrangements.
’Maretšepile Mabote was gunned down by an unknown gunman two weeks ago in what the police said was a suspected love triangle. Two suspects have since appeared in court in connection with the killing.
’Maretšepile’s husband, who is a member of the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), is the MP for Tsikoane constituency.
Mabote this week approached the High Court seeking an order that would give him the right to bury his wife.
The respondents in the case to case are Poloko Ngatane, Mosa Ngatane, Dennis Ntene, Freeze Ntene and Naledi Burial Services (Pty) Ltd.
In his founding affidavit, Mabote said he married ’Maretšepile in a civil marriage on August 6, 2010.
He said he established a home with his wife where they were blessed with four children.
Mabote said when his wife died, the children were all left at their matrimonial home.
He said on the night that his wife was gunned down, she was in their matrimonial house with her children.
He said at the time of the incident, he was on his way from Berea. He received the news of his wife’s killing when he was on his way to his home.
The court further heard that the police attended the scene and after collecting the evidence, they removed the corpse and took it to the mortuary.
Mabote said he informed his in-laws of the calamity that had befallen the family.
He said Poloko Ngatane, Mosa Ngatane, Dennis Ntene and Freeze Ntene who are his relatives-in-law came to his home and accused him of being responsible for his wife’s death.
He said they then demanded that her funeral should not take place at their matrimonial home.
Mabote said Poloko Ngatane and Freeze Ntene threatened to fetch his wife from the mortuary.
He informed the court that he had already made arrangements to bury his wife this Saturday.
Mabote said while he had made burial arrangements, he had learnt that there was also a public announcement on ACL radio station that said his wife was not going to be buried at his Tsikoane homestead this Saturday.
He said as a widower of ’Maretšepile, he has a right and duty to bury his wife.
He said he also has a right to determine when and where the burial should take place in consultation with the elders of the family.
He said since the date and venue were already arranged, he had already made all the necessary preparations for burial which included digging the grave and building it.
The MP said he had already purchased a bull and groceries and other collections needed for a burial.
He said the Ngatane family will not suffer any prejudice since they had not incurred any costs of burial.
“It is therefore imperative that the Ngatane and Ntene families be interdicted from interfering with my rights and duty to bury my wife,” he said.
Mabote informed the court that he delayed bringing the matter to court as he was attempting to settle the matter through a less costly process at the family level but that process had not yielded any positive results.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Riding on a music wave
MASERU – LIKE his gospel singing parents, Wave Rhyder is making it in the music industry through satire, romance, and a bit of Afro-pop gospel music.
It is the way Wave Rhyder laces romance with humour in many of his songs that has attracted hundreds of young people to follow his music across the country and beyond.
Singing in Sesotho, Wave Rhyder (born Thato Molupe), has just released the latest of his typically humorous songs. The song promises to be a hit with less than a month on air.
In the song, the notorious bad debtor in legendary satirical songster, the late Senyaka’s early 2000s hit has come back to life – only to borrow money from yet another humorous muso, Wave Rhyder.
Kwaito followers will remember Senyaka’s hit song, Romeo wa Nkolota (You owe me Romeo), in which he comically depicted the imaginary Romeo dying without settling his debt.
Senyaka died in March 2015, but after announcing in another hit that Romeo had paid his dues because he had prayed that Romeo should deposit the money in a heavenly bank.
Last month, Wave Rhyder released a Romeo song featuring Ntate Stunna, in which they accuse Romeo of spending money on women instead of paying his dues.
In the song, Wave Rhyder is asking rhetorical questions: How do you afford to buy alcohol, spend money on girls, throw parties when you owe me?
Wave Rhyder, in another humorous song called Tšela bo Tlale (Fill it to the brim), asks for help because he is so drunk that he believes he has gone nuts.
In the song, he is instructing the shebeen queen, ’Malibuseng, to fill his beer mug to the brim so that he drinks enough to be stoned. But he is unable to finish it due to drunkenness.
The effect of the beer is so strong that he asks his friend Mokopu to offer his shoulder to lean on. He is so drunk that he decides that ’Malibuseng should be his wife – for the sole purpose of brewing beer for him.
In another humorous song, there is an abundance of sexual undertones in harmony with Sesotho culture of shying from being explicit during sexual conversations.
The song, U Ntima Ntho’e Monate (You deny me a nice thing), depicts a man complaining and telling his wife that “you refuse to give me a slice of cake”.
“Even at night when I pretend to be sick, pretending to be sleep-talking and when my hand goes near where the nice thing is I abruptly stop because of how you look at me,” he sings.
He yearns for the love he sees next door.
“Just listen to the neighbour, his wife has prepared dinner and I can hear the clattering of dishes,” he laments.
The 23-year-old humorous singer is contributing to the world of Afro-pop music in the vernacular Sesotho, in a way that brings together emotions and satire.
In his song Wa Nkutlwa Na (Do you hear me), the young muso uses rich Sesotho poetry, with some lyrics in English, rhetorically asking God if he hears him when he prays.
In a humorous way, he indirectly quotes Psalm 23 from the Bible, prayerfully referring to himself as a sheep that requires to be taken to the green pastures to graze.
What makes the song unique compared to his other songs is the emotional prosody – the tone of his voice that changes pitches followed by a near hiss with a light but hoarse sound.
Wave Rhyder was born in Morija on April 7, 1999 to gospel singers Ngateng and ’Mathato Molupe, both lead singers with the famous Tehilla Africa Gospel Group.
His father is a songwriter of note.
Their famous songs, Uena u Molimo, in which his mother leads, and Luluetsang by his father are hits that give many churchgoers motivation on Sunday mornings.
Wave Rhyder says his parents gave him enough support to make it in music, encouraging every step he took and guiding him so that he avoids the pitfalls of youth.
“My parents are my role models,” he said, adding that he does not know when he actually started singing “because I started singing from an early age”.
“I grew up playing a makeshift guitar and drums, mimicking my then role models, Stlofa and Damario. At the time my grandmother would tell everyone that I would grow up to be a singer,” he says.
After finishing high school at Sefika in 2018, Wave Rhyder told his parents that he wanted to try making a life out of music rather than pursuing higher education.
His parents agreed to support him.
He had already recorded his first song while at school in 2013, highly motivated by his maternal uncle who gave him the stage name ‘Wave Rhyder.’
The Rhyder was originally spelt Rider because his uncle had told him that he would ride on something which at the time he did not understand.
“I only understood the meaning of the name later in school when my comprehension of the English language was improving,” he says with a laugh.
He changed the spelling to Rhyder.
Unlike his parents, Wave Rhyder does not focus on gospel music because he believes that “music is a talent and no one chooses what they want”.
“That is why my parents supported and guided me regardless of the type of music I chose,” said the song writer, singer and producer.
Wave Rhyder says he writes his songs with the intention to make people happy and revive their hope.
“I believe that when we all go through some rough patches, we need motivation. That is the other reason why I wrote some of the songs.”
“Every artiste wants to be out there and get recognised. It doesn’t always go that way so the only way out is one’s artistic mind to know that even when things don’t go your way you still have to keep pushing,” says Wave Rhyder, confessing to being “a big fan” of Afro music and his wish to one day share the stage with artistes like Davido, Wizkid and Teckno.
“The biggest gig I had so far was in Botswana at the Maun Stadium. Performing in such places keeps an artiste motivated,” he says.
But he wants more.
“There is no time we would ever feel like we have reached where we want to be. Hence we always work harder,” he says.
Caswell Tlali & Mpolai Makhetha
Frustration as Mpilo Boulevard remains un-cleared
MP fights to bury slain wife
Riding on a music wave
thepost’s journalist wins awards
Call to charge police officers who killed student
Heavy rains wreak havoc
A revolutionary agrarian model
Export electricity to Southern Africa
The story within a story
Forced love
The flowing tears
Bantu, LDF in titanic battle for title
Men’s netball grows in popularity
A football treat for fans
LDF Ladies stamp authority
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Weekly Police Report
Coalition politics are bad for development
Kamoli threatened
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News2 months ago
DCEO raids PS’
-
News2 months ago
Bereng gets back his mojo
-
News1 month ago
Twins and their stylish furniture
-
Business1 month ago
World Bank pledges M2.1 billion to Lesotho
-
Business2 months ago
Sweets that clear your sore throat
-
Business2 months ago
LTDC, LUCT sign cooperation deal
-
Business1 month ago
Early Christmas for MMB clients
-
News2 months ago
The battle for a safer Maseru