ABC dumps government

MASERU – THE All Basotho Convention (ABC)’s attempt to topple the government by withdrawing from the coalition failed dismally yesterday after its MPs refused to cross the floor.

As the parliament was getting ready for the budget speech, the ABC informed

Speaker Sephiri Motanyane that it was withdrawing from the government.

The letter was handed to the Speaker by Leshoboro Mohlajoa, the Malimong MP who is also secretary to the ABC caucus.

But the ABC MPs who supported the move refused to cross the floor.

Even the ABC leader, Nkaku Kabi, whose MPs had instigated the move, remained in his seat when the Speaker asked those behind the decision to move to the opposition benches.

His MPs also refused to cross over.



Ministers and deputy ministers, who support Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro, predictably ignored Motanyane’s call.

Without MPs physically crossing the floor, the ABC’s withdrawal has no impact on the government. Majoro, therefore, remains firmly in power despite pressure from the ABC to step aside for Kabi.

But even if Kabi’s MPs had crossed they would not have been enough to topple Majoro’s government.



Despite his nasty fallout with the ABC’s executive committee, Majoro still enjoys the support of 22 ABC MPs. He also has the backing of the Democratic Congress (DC), the ABC’s ruling partner.

The Basotho Action Party (BAP) and other congress parties have also thrown their lot with him. Their support means Majoro still has a firm grip on power and will remain in office until the September election.



Motanyane treated Mohlajoa’s letter as a matter of individual MPs because he had not appended the names of those who agreed with the decision.

This angered the Kabi MPs who wanted the withdrawal to be treated as the decision of the party.

They argued that there was no reason for them to cross the floor because the letter was not from individual MPs but the ABC.

But differences quickly emerged among Kabi’s MPs.

Communications Minister Samuel Rapapa, who belongs in Kabi’s camp, was the first to refuse to cross the floor.

He said Mohlajoa’s letter should name the MPs who concurred with the party’s withdrawal.



Rapapa recalled that in 2019 when the letter of withdrawal was written, “the speaker called our names to confirm, I am proposing that the same should be done now”.

Motanyane retorted that the letter was “highly questionable” because it doesn’t have the MPs’ names. “I do not have an answer to that therefore this matter still belongs to the ABC, we have to find out the truth,” Motanyane said.

“Now they must cross so that we see how many are left.” Forestry Minister Motlohi Maliehe, who supports Majoro, said he didn’t know about the letter.

“I am not part of the withdrawal,” Maliehe said. “I am surprised because last week in our caucus a decision on this was not reached and the leader called it off. How did it happen this time?” “The writers of the letter should have stipulated the names of the members who attended such a caucus.”



Kabi said the party leadership had decided through the caucus.

“The ABC is no more part of the government,” Kabi yelled.

The leader of the Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP), Tefo Mapesela, who wants to topple Majoro through a vote of no confidence, argued that the current coalition is formed by two parties and one of them has pulled out.

“When the leading party withdraws it means the government must collapse,” Mapesela said.

He said the Democratic Congress (DC), a partner in government, doesn’t have enough numbers to continue as government.

He said the budget speech, that was supposed to be read yesterday, could not be passed by “a non-existent government”.

“The owners of the government have withdrawn. So, who are you saying should now read the budget?”



Former Agriculture Minister, Mahala Molapo, said it was “unfair to continue with the house business yet the party with the majority is no more there”.

The party’s deputy chairman, the Qoaling MP Chalane Phori, said “the government is formed by political parties and not certain individuals”.

Phori was opposing Motanyane’s ruling that individual MPs should cross the floor to show support for the party’s withdrawal.

“We are now led by the Thetsane MP (Majoro) who is not a leader as per the constitution,” Phori said, referring to Majoro.

He argued that Finance Minister Thabo Sophonea “is no longer in government because the ABC party has pulled out”.



The ABC’s withdrawal will not create a constitutional crisis.

The Law Society of Lesotho president, Advocate Tekane Maqakachane, said the withdrawal doesn’t change anything in the government.

“A constitutional crisis is when the system is no longer effective to regulate political events,” Advocate Maqakachane said.

“The ABC has declared itself out of government but what does it mean? Did the prime minister and ministers resign? If not then there is nothing unusual here”.



Advocate Napo Mafaesa, said the withdrawal would only cause a crisis if Majoro did not have numbers in the parliament.

“But if he has numbers then it cannot be a crisis, numbers will determine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mapesela filed another motion of no confidence against Majoro yesterday.

The motion suggests Kabi as his replacement.