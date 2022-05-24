News
ABC fight spills into Majoro’s office
MASERU – THE squabbles rocking the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party have spilt into Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s office. thepost can reveal that two senior officials who belong to rival factions are locked in a nasty turf war that could cripple the office’s operations.
At loggerheads are Kabelo Lehora, the cabinet’s principal secretary, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Likopo Mahase. Lehora belongs to a faction led by ABC leader, Nkaku Kabi, while Mahase is aligned with Majoro. Accusations have been flying back and forth between the two.
Lehora accuses Mahase of using his position to fight political battles and pushing to get him fired because he is no longer in Majoro’s faction.
Mahase, in turn, accuses Lehora of bringing party politics into the office and being insubordinate. He is alleged to have intimated to his close allies that Lehora is being used by Kabi to sabotage Majoro.
Sources say the two have clashed on who should be in charge of the office’s operations and the office’s vehicles. This week, Lehora withdrew a vehicle that the transport department had allocated to Mahase.
He said Mahase is only entitled to two vehicles and not the three he is using. Mahase, who already has a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Toyota Fortuner, was recently allocated a Toyota Hilux which Mahase said he was withdrawing with immediate effect.
“The Honourable Minister will remain with which he is entitled to as gazetted,” Lehora said in a memo yesterday.
The memo is copied to the Government Secretary, Cabinet PS for Administration and Mahase’s private secretary. In another memo on the same day, Lehora reminds officials that he is the only one responsible for the allocation of vehicles in the Prime Minister’s office.
He said instructions on the allocation of vehicles should only come from him, the government secretary, the prime minister, the political advisers to the prime minister and deputy prime minister, the prime minister’s private secretary, the deputy principal secretary and the chief executive of the Disaster Management Authority.
The memo doesn’t mention Mahase. Lehora threatened to institute disciplinary action against anyone who refuses to follow his instructions.
thepost understands that the fights started after Lehora switched his allegiance from Majoro to Kabi soon after the ABC’s elective conference in January. Lehora openly supported Majoro in the run-up to the conference. He however switched to Kabi after he won the ABC leadership.
Sources said the fights intensified after Mahase started making moves to contest in Khubetsoana constituency in the upcoming election. Lehora is already transferring his voter registration from Mokhotlong to Khubetsoana.
Last night, Lehora said he was disturbed that his internal memos had been leaked. He however confirmed that there is bad blood between him and the minister.
“I know that the minister is at war with me. I don’t know whether the issue is administrative or political,” Lehora said.
“The minister is giving me problems every time. I have blocked any contact with him. I don’t attend his meetings and he doesn’t attend mine. I have also told his private secretary that I don’t want to see him in my office.”
Lehora said “the situation is so bad that the only solution is for one of us to be transferred to another office”.
“We just cannot work together. Things are that bad,” Lehora said.
Mahase said he was reluctant to comment about his office.
“All I can say is that I am the minister and the principal secretary has to do what I tell him,” Mahase said.
Staff Reporter
’Makhabane Kurane, 66
When she first heard of Covid-19, Kurane was gripped by fear. She had heard how the disease was killing people especially elderly ones.
“My hope was restored after I heard about the vaccination programme and that it would boost the immune system in fighting against the disease,” she says.
She says she never believed the myths that the vaccine was a sign of the beast “because no country would have accepted it and let the ‘kingdom of darkness’ overpower us”.
“I was instead convinced that the vaccine would reduce the spread of Covid-19.”
Kurane says everyone in her family vaccinated although they had a few of their children hesitating after they were told by their peers that they would become sterile.
“But after the ADP education programmes about Covid-19, we went back to the people and assured them that the vaccine would not affect their fertility and many people came to vaccinate[TN1] [A2] .”
Staff Reporter
Lejone Ramoea, Ha Ramohau chief, 53
“We were told that this was a foreign disease and it was connected with Satanism. Anyone who would be vaccinated would therefore receive the sign of the beast,” he says.
“That really shocked us and I was one of the people who encouraged people to reject the vaccine since these people were about to engage in evil plans.”
Chief Ramoea says he actively encouraged his people not to take up the vaccine.
But thanks to the work of Tumelo Tsenoli, a member of World Vision’s CVA, Chief Ramoea was able to adjust his thinking towards vaccination.
“Tsenoli encouraged me to vaccinate, assuring me that everything I had heard about the vaccine were mere myths. We argued about it but in the end he won,” he says.
“He proved to me that he himself had been vaccinated and was still perfectly fine.”
Staff Reporter
Tumelo Tsenoli, 35
When he first heard of the outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, Tsenoli was scared. When the government began encouraging people to vaccinate, he was not too keen. He had been told that vaccination was connected to the “mark of the Devil”.
But after going through a training programme conducted by World Vision, Tsenoli says he had a change of heart.
“We were taught everything we needed to know about Covid and how we could prevent it. I was less frightened now and began letting people know what they needed to do to protect themselves.”
Initially people were stubborn and afraid to vaccinate but now they are grateful that they did, he says.
“With their Covid-19 certificates they are now able to cross the border without any hassles. They are grateful for everything I taught them,” he says.
The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19
How Covid funds were looted
Chaos rocks reforms indaba
Mokete turns tables on cops
Engen boss loses work permit case
Tšolo attacks Majoro
‘Clean up toxic politics’
The call of the wild: Conclusion
Mind-boggling theft of resources
Mokhothu must continue to think big
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
