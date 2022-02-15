ABC hits brick-wall

MASERU – THE All Basotho Convention (ABC)’s national executive committee will have to climb a tall mountain to replace Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro with party leader Nkaku Kabi.

Several parties in parliament have said they have no intention to support Majoro’s ousting.

The Basotho Action Party (BAP) says it is to back Majoro to have enough votes against his own party’s push to replace him.



The BAP leader Professor Nqosa Mahao told a rally in Thetsane on Sunday that they would have Majoro advising the King to dissolve parliament and call an early election than support his removal in parliament.

Mahao, who defected from the ABC where he was the deputy leader last year to form the BAP, said those who want to remove Majoro should get a mandate from the people.

“It’s better that we go to general election now instead of allowing the Prime Minister to be changed in parliament now,” Mahao said.



“Let those who want to remove the Prime Minister go to the people and get the mandate to put whoever they want,” he said.

The ABC is aggressively seeking to push out Majoro and replace him with Kabi.

The BAP, which is the fifth biggest party in parliament with nine seats, however says it will not be a party to that plan.



“Our party will not be part of the parties that play jokes with the government,” Mahao said.

“Some MPs are trying to change their own government but the BAP is ready for elections.”

He said Majoro should rest assured that the BAP MPs will help him form two-thirds majority to call elections immediately “because some people want to capture power”.

“They should go and ask for votes in elections so that their prime minister enters office,” he said.



“We know that the ABC will interfere and cause troubles, we know them, let us form two-thirds and go to elections.”

The BAP’s attitude appears to be shared by other political parties.

The National Independent Party (NIP) leader, Kimetso Mathaba, told thepost that his party opposes the replacement of the prime minister at this time.



“There is no time left because we are soon going for the general elections,” Mathaba said.

He said the replacement would not do any good changes in the government or in service delivery as the new prime minister would not have enough time.

“It doesn’t make sense to want to change the prime minister now,” he said.



The Basotho National Party (BNP) spokesperson, ’Masetota Leshota, said even though her party has not met to discuss the matter she supports the idea that Majoro should stay in power until the 2022 general election.

She said that the time left would not be enough for a new prime minister to be settled and implement some policies.

The ABC’s coalition partner, the Democratic Congress (DC), said it doesn’t want to be involved in the ABC’s fights.



The DC deputy leader Motlalentoa Letsosa said they are concentrating on their own election campaigns and “it is up to the ABC as to how it solves its own problems”.

The Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) deputy leader, Tšeliso Mokhosi, said they have not yet discussed the matter.

“We were about to discuss it when the ABC said they are uniting and leaving the matter,” Mokhosi said.



His party has previously said it will remain neutral unless the parties want to implement its idea of a government of national unity.

The Alliance of Democrats (AD) spokesman, Thuso Litjobo, said all they want is to see their leader Monyane Moleleki being prime minister and no one else.

“Those are the ABC matters, they should discuss it and reach a conclusion,” Litjobo said, adding that his party is not interested in the ABC power fights.

“We do not want to be in the ABC internal affairs.”



The deputy leader for the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), Tsepang Tsita-Mosena, said her party is yet to take a stance on the prime minister’s removal.

She however said her personal opinion is that the move “would not be in the best interests of the country”.

“We have to understand that changing the government will disrupt many things and even our development partners will not take us seriously,” Tsita-Mosena said.