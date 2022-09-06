Anger over deployment of new diplomats

MASERU – OPPOSITION parties are mad at the government for deploying new diplomats to foreign missions six weeks before the October 7 elections.

The government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to post about 23 envoys to foreign missions next week, sources have said.

These new envoys were put through an orientation workshop which began yesterday and ends today.

Amongst them is one MP who is going to be posted to India.

There is also a wife of one of the senior judges, according to sources.

But the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations ’Matšepo Molise-Ramakoae said they have been constantly posting envoys to embassies to replace those whose contracts have expired.

“The appointments of the new envoys have not come at this time,” Molise-Ramakoae said.

“We have been posting people since the beginning of this year,” she said, adding that what has raised some people’s eyebrows is that these ones are leaving in great numbers at a go.

“Some people might have delayed leaving for the embassies for various reasons such as lack of money,” she said.

“So they might be waiting for the government to collect some funds to make their deployment a success.”

The minister said sometimes they might be waiting for the country to which a person is being posted to give the go-ahead.

“Some countries need a person to have a visa,” Molise-Ramakoae said.

She said they are sending people to the embassies to replace those whose contracts have expired.

She said an envoy takes just three years in foreign missions and that period could be extended by another three years.

Those who have finished their terms will be coming back home, she said.

She said no single diplomat has been recalled before finishing their terms.

The Alliance of Democrats (AD) spokesperson Thuso Litjobo said what the government is doing is “utterly wrong on all fronts”.

He recalled that the Democratic Congress (DC) did exactly the same thing in 2017.

He said the DC posted the diplomats just a few weeks before that year’s parliamentary polls.

“Now history is repeating itself,” he said.

“This is disgraceful and shameful.”

“This amounts to vote-buying,” he argued.

He said some of those diplomats were the ones who were declared persona non-grata in South Africa.

He said since the DC is part of the government, there is nothing new.

The Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) spokesperson Apesi Ratšele also condemned the government for recruiting the new diplomats when elections are just around the corner.

Ratšele said this is totally unacceptable.

He also called it vote-buying.

“You cannot hire people during this time of election campaigning,” he said.

He said it is bad that the government is taking foreign missions as political posts.

Ratšele said the ministers and principal secretaries could also not be hired at this time.

Majara Molupe