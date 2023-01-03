Army breathes fire after nuns attacked

MASERU – ARMY commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela says he will not rest until they catch armed men who attacked a nunnery and injured three nuns.

The men attacked the St Joseph Women’s Assembly in Sekamaneng on Saturday night. Lt Gen Letsoela visited the nunnery on Tuesday.

Narrating the ordeal, the sisters said four armed men stormed their residence while they were asleep.

One of the victims is Sister Cecilia Kere who had visited from Thaba Nchu. Kere said she heard Sister Rosalia crying at around 11pm.

“I heard men’s voices,” Sister Cecilia said.

She said when she went to check she found Sister Rosalia and Sister Tšeli being held hostage by men.

“The criminals ordered me to join them,” she said.

Sister Matsie was also dragged into the room. Sister Cecilia said their attackers demanded to know the whereabouts of other Sisters but they lied that they were in Teya-Teyaneng.

She said the beating started when they lied that they didn’t know where the main office was. The Sisters later agreed to take the men to the main office and Sister Joanna opened it.

Sister Kere said she managed to escape through the other door when the men were talking to Sister Joanna.

“I went to hide in the trash pit. I heard voices and sounds of glass breaking,” she said.

Sister Kere said she fell on glasses in the trash pit and injured her arm. Shots were fired. Sister Kere told the army commander that she came out of hiding when she heard a woman calling her name.

Sister Anna Lekhoba, another victim, said the men broke her door, dragged her out of bed and demanded directions to the main office.

“I saw a tall man and another giant man. They asked me to take them to the main office,” she said.

Sister Lekhoba said she refused to take the men to the main office claiming she could not walk.

“I misdirected them but they came back and told me to do as they ordered.”

She said the men pulled out guns and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t tell them where the office was. She said she prayed and then told them to do “their job”.

One of the men then told his accomplices to leave her alone. She said the men then fled the nunnery.

Lt Gen Letsoela, who stays near the nunnery, said he dispatched a team of soldiers soon after he received a report about the attack.

Lt Gen Letsoela said he believes that the suspects are from the same area and have been monitoring the nunnery for some time.

He said the incident has sent a chilly warning to them that they are not effectively executing their duty as soldiers.

“We are embarrassed by the acts perpetrated by the criminals,” he said.

He however complained that the suspects might be quickly granted bail after being arrested. Meanwhile, Lt Gen Letsoela promoted 11 commissioned officers to the rank of colonel.

The promoted officers are Lieutenant Colonel Tšokoli, Lieutenant Colonel Rakhoro, Lieutenant Colonel Molieleng, Lieutenant Colonel Kanetsi, Commando Lieutenant Colonel Ramosie,

Lieutenant Colonel Linale, Lieutenant Colonel Makhetha, Lieutenant Colonel Ndleleni, Lieutenant Colonel Mosheshe and Lieutenant Colonel Mogana.

Nkheli Liphoto