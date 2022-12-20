News
Army denies killing Matelile man
MASERU – ARMY commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela has flatly denied that his soldiers killed Mohajane Mohajane in Matelile, Mafeteng, during an operation to crack down on crime on April 19 this year.
Mohajane was gunned down on April 9.
His family has now sued the army claiming M1 million in compensation. It has also demanded that the army reveal who shot their son.
In papers filed in court this week in response to the matter, Lt Gen Letsoela denied that his soldiers killed Mohajane in an operation code-named Restore Hope.
This was a joint operation conducted by the army, the police and the National Security Service (NSS) to fight crime.
The family wants the names of the suspects in the killing so that they can be prosecuted.
But the army commander strongly denied that his soldiers caused the death of the man.
Lt Gen Letsoela argued the claim by the family that the soldiers killed Mohajane is wrong because the medical report clearly indicated that he died of trauma.
“The report is not accompanied by an affidavit of any doctor of the real cause of death,” Lt Gen Letsoela said.
Based on this submission, Lt Gen Letsoela pleaded with the court to dismiss the family’s case with costs on a higher scale of attorney and client scale.
Lt Gen Letsoela told the court that the Mohajane family and their lawyer are “not qualified to deliver any opinion on the real cause of death on the face of the medical report in the absence of an affidavit by a qualified (medical) practitioner”.
The court further heard that the compensation paid by the LDF to the bereaved family was not an acknowledgment of any wrongdoing by the soldiers.
“This was done out of sympathy following a special request from the deceased family begging the LDF Command to assist with provision of burial expenses,” Lt Gen Letsoela said.
The LDF paid M10 000 to the family after the request, he said.
Lt Gen Letsoela said the family said did not have anything to bury their son and the army chipped in.
The army boss also denied that his deputy, Major General Matela Matobakele, promised to assist with investigations and bring the perpetrators to court.
He informed the court that his deputy would not promise the family to assist with investigations and bring perpetrators to justice in light of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Operation Restore Hope.
He said Maj Gen Matobakele knew very well the procedure as clearly outlined in the MoU which should be taken when there is an alleged crime committed under such operations.
Lt Gen Letsoela said his soldiers were in Matelile on April 19 this year but denied that they killed Mohajane.
These soldiers were in that place in light of an operation launched by the then Prime Minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro which mandated the three sister security institutions, the LDF, Police and the
National Security Service (NSS) to bring the situation in Lesotho to normalcy.
Lt Gen Letsoela said there is no finding or any indication whatsoever that his soldiers committed the crime.
He further denied that there was any soldier whom the Mohajane family alleges to have reported at the Matelile Police Station for the killing of Mohajane.
“We must inform this court that the soldiers conducted an authorised operation where Mohajane lost his life,” Lt Gen Letsoela said in the court papers.
Lt Gen Letsoela said the cause of death is still under investigation.
He said it is noted that the docket was opened for investigations at the Matelile police station under case number RCI: 24/04/22.
Meanwhile, Maj Gen Matobakela also filed his answering affidavit that corresponds to that of his boss.
He said he paid a visit to the village of the Mohajanes but never made any promise to assist the police in their investigations.
He told the court that he knew of the operation and its contents as far as what measures were expected to be taken when a member deployed under Operation Restore Hope has committed a crime.
Commissioner of Police, Holomo Molibeli, said the duty to investigate criminal cases lies solely with the police in terms of the law and not the applicant, Khoathane Mohajane.
For this reason, the Mohajanes have no authority to demand Lt Gen Letsoela to be compelled by the court to disclose the names of his officers investigating the case.
Majara Molupe
DCEO raids PS’
Sources close to the investigation also told thepost that some companies that did not complete work were paid in full.
The investigation comes as the companies started receiving payments that were delayed due to the government’s financial crisis.
One of those whose homes were raided is Nonkululeko Zaly, the principal secretary in the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Zaly was the principal secretary of the Local Government Ministry when the tenders were awarded.
She was fuming as she confirmed the raid to thepost last night.
“I do not know what the DCEO wanted. We know that they are another political party in this country,” Zaly said.
She accused the DCEO of being a lapdog for certain politicians.
“They (politicians) sent it to fight their political battles. I just want to put it that the DCEO only wants to play its politics,” she added without mentioning which politicians she was talking about.
The DCEO also raided the principal secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thabo Motoko.
Motoko was the principal secretary to the Cabinet and in charge of the DMA when the tenders were awarded.
He confirmed the raid but refused to give further details.
“They said they would come back later,” he said, adding the “investigation is still internal”.
The DCEO also searched the home of Lefu Manyokole, the principal secretary for Local Government.
Manyokole was not picking up his phone at the time of going to press last night.
thepost however understands that he was briefly interviewed by DCEO investigators yesterday.
Investigators also briefly spoke to Zaly after the raid.
Sources say the investigators are also looking at some senior government officials as well as managers and directors of the companies.
The DCEO’s spokesperson, Matlhokomelo Senoko, refused to comment because the matter is still under investigation.
So did Advocate Sefako Seema, the DCEO’s acting director-general.
Majara Molupe and Nkheli Liphoto
Chinese businessman beats Chinese landlord
MASERU – A Chinese businessman is in trouble after he allegedly beat his fellow Chinese landlord for supporting a business owned by a Mosotho instead of his.
Huang Liang appeared before the Maseru Magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face an assault charge. He was remanded out of custody on a M1 000 bail.
The victim, Youming Chen, owns a business complex in Roma where Huang and several Basotho are tenants.
Huang is running a restaurant competing with a Mosotho in the same complex.
Youming told thepost that Huang called him last Saturday night to come to the complex.
“He told me that my building does not have electricity therefore I should come and check,” Youming said.
He said when he arrived around 1am Huang lured him to go into the shop.
“When we entered the shop, he pushed me and locked the door.”
He said Huang asked him why he was supporting Basotho businesses instead of his fellow Chinese’s.
“He started beating me and said I had nowhere to run to.”
Youming said Huang beat him severely and kicked his private parts.
He said Huang then ordered him to pay his business losses as punishment.
“He then took out papers and forced me to sign exempting him from paying rent up to 2023 December,” he said.
He added that Huang said if he did not sign the document he would kill him and bury his body in the mountains.
“At my complex, there is one restaurant owned by a Mosotho and the other owned by the perpetrator,” he said.
He said Huang ordered him to cancel the Mosotho’s lease and close his shop.
Youming said Huang also accused him of drinking at a bar owned by the Mosotho businessman instead of his restaurant.
“That is why he is not happy with me,” he said.
He said he is traumatised by the ordeal “especially because I have been in Lesotho for 20 years and I was never beaten by Basotho”.
“But I am beaten by my Chinese brother here in Lesotho.”
Youming said he even reported the attack to the Chinese embassy.
Huang refused to talk. The case continues.
Nkheli Liphoto
Defence lawyer in tricky spot
MASERU – Advocate Lepeli Molapo, a lawyer representing murder suspect Qamo Matela, is in a tricky position.
Justice Tšeliso Mokoko has given him two hard options: he can either remain the defence lawyer or become a witness in the case.
But he cannot be both.
His predicament came after Police Inspector Moeketsi, a state witness, told Justice Mokoko that Advocate Molapo was present when Matela confessed that he murdered his wife, ’Mahlompho.
It was after Advocate Molapo vehemently denied that he was present when his client made the alleged confession to the murder.
After Inspector Moeketsi’s testimony, it was decided that there should be a trial within a trial to determine whether Advocate Molapo should be allowed to enter the witness box to testify.
Advocate Molapo had expressed a desire to testify under oath in the trial within the trial to show that he was not present when Matela allegedly confessed as Inspector Moeketsi said.
Crown counsel Advocate Joala had argued that it would be legally improper for Advocate Molapo to continue representing Matela after testifying in the case.
Advocate Joala argued that the Court of Appeal has since ruled in another case that the right of suspects to choose their own lawyers is not without limits.
Yesterday, Justice Mokoko ruled that Advocate Molapo could testify in the case but would not continue to represent Matela.
What puts Advocate Molapo in a tricky situation is that if he goes into the witness box he would not only cease representing Matela but he might find himself compromising the lawyer-client confidentiality when cross-examined.
Advocate Molapo is yet to make a decision.
Matela pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Matela is accused of strangling and hitting his wife to death last year. She sustained fatal injuries on the neck and other parts of the body.
In September, Lekhooa Mona, the crown’s first witness, testified that ’Mahlompho told her that Matela had strangled her.
Monaleli, Qamo Matela’s childhood friend, said he went to the couple’s home after his friend told him that his wife was not feeling well and he needed help to take her to hospital.
Monaleli said he found both ’Mahlompho and her husband sitting in the bathroom on the floor.
’Mahlompho was sitting between the thighs of her husband while their children were in the sitting room.
He said ’Mahlompho looked weak and tired.
“I helped the accused to lift her and carried her to the car,” Monaleli said.
He said Matela had a spoon with him that he used to put in the wife’s mouth to stop her from biting her tongue.
“I noticed that something had happened to the deceased apart from her being ill,” he said.
“What I picked from the deceased was that her eyes showed that she had been assaulted.”
“I kept quiet because this hit me hard,” Monaleli said.
Then they drove off to Willies Hospital in Khubetsoana.
At the hospital Matela left them in the car as he went to take a wheelchair for the wife, and this gave Monaleli a chance to ask ’Mahlompho what happened.
He said her husband assaulted and strangled her.
“I asked the deceased why she did not call for help when what happened,” he said.
“The response was that the accused was strangling her.”
Staff Reporter
