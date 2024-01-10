BAP members say will challenge expulsion

TWELVE members of the Basotho Action Party (BAP) who were expelled from the party last weekend say they will challenge the decision in the High Court.

The dozen told a press conference in Maseru yesterday that they were expelled at the instigation of party leader Professor Nqosa Mahao during a party conference on Saturday.

What made their expulsion worse was the fact that they were expelled in their absence, they said.

Those who were expelled are Secretary-General Lebohang Thotanyana, Lekota Tšele from Mabote constituency, and Nkhatho Mokhothu from Thaba-Putsoa.

Tsšele and Mokhothu were the administrators of the party’s WhatsApp groups that caused conflicts in the party earlier this year.

Also expelled were ’Mamotheo ’Molaoa from Matala constituency, and ’Mabonang Rapapa from Thetsane constituency who was booted out for allegedly recording Mahao’s confidential report about joining the government a few weeks back.

The other expelled members are Sechaba Thibeli from Lithoteng, Molefi Phamotse from Mafeteng, Penkula Moheeane from Thaba-Putsoa, Marathane Ntšaba from Teya-Teyaneng, Phuthehang Mohai from Qoaling, Sebata Sebata from Thabana-Morena and Seratha Sello from Mafeteng.

Speaking on their behalf, Phamotse said Professor Mahao was now doing “ridiculous things nowadays” because of his hatred for Thotanyana.

He recalled an incident earlier this year when the leadership “falsely accused Thotanyana of refusing to register the party constitution with the Law Office”.

“They wanted to fabricate accusations against Thotanyana so that they could expel him from the party,” Phamotse said.

He also said some of the members were expelled without being subjected to any disciplinary hearings “just because they were associated with Thotanyana”.

Phamotse accused Professor Mahao of never consulting the members when making critical decisions like joining the government.

“We were given decisions and not asked opinions, no one said we should join the government,” he said.

“Mahao is a dictator who cannot take opinions from anyone as in his eyes he is always right and knows all.”

The BAP conference went ahead after some party members attempted to block it through the courts.

The BAP spokesman, Lepolesa Makutoane, told thepost that Mahao also asked the conference to give him permission to expel any member of the executive committee if they go out of line.

“The conference also accepted the report on the rebellion in the party,” Makutoane said.

One of the expelled, ’Mamotheo ’Molaoa who was a member of the executive committee, told thepost that she is not happy with the way Mahao has been treating those who oppose him on some issues.

“My dismissal is unlawful since I was never called for a disciplinary hearing,” ’Molaoa said.

She said she was told by those who were present at the conference that instead of waiting for the constituency’s recommendations to expel them, the leader himself went ahead and recommended the expulsions.

“It is unlawful, he is not supposed to have recommended that,” she said.

She is accused of recording Mahao’s confidential address with some senior party members and leaked it on social media.

“They do not have any evidence that I recorded anyone, but they still expelled me,” she said.

She added that Mahao has expelled many members without subjecting them to a disciplinary hearing.

“Our problem is that we gave an incompetent person power.”

Thotanyana said the Court of Appeal President, Justice Kananelo Mosito, is allowing Mahao to misuse the court.

“He did this during Mahao’s struggles in the ABC. He is not doing right,” Thotanyana said.

He said he would soon challenge his expulsion from the party as it was not done procedurally.

“Instead of the constituencies making a recommendation the leader himself did it and later expelled us.”

Nkheli Liphoto