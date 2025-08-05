BAP MP defects to RFP

MASERU – A proportional representation MP for the Basotho Action Party (BAP), Tello Kibane, has defected to the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), thepost heard last night.

Under Lesotho’s electoral law, the BAP can now approach the High Court asking for the removal of Kibane from parliament so that he could be replaced by an individual who is next on the party’s PR list.

The BAP spokesman, Teboho Lehloenya, told thepost last night that they are waiting for Kibane’s response to the party’s letter demanding him to explain himself before asking the court to declare his seat vacant.

“It is only fair to hear from him, what he has to tell us, before we can take any further action,” Lehloenya said.

The RFP’s Peka constituency chairman, Letlatsa Lipholo, confirmed that Kibane had officially defected to the RFP through an online application system developed by the constituency.

Lipholo said the digital platform allows individuals to apply for RFP membership, which is then verified using national identity documents before a membership number is issued.

“Our system requires applicants to register using their identity cards,” Lipholo said.

“Kibane applied through our Thoo branch and was approved,” he said.

Lipholo disclosed that Kibane was issued membership number 1713131, explaining that 17 represents the constituency code, 13 is the branch identifier, and 131 is the actual membership number for Kibane.

“He is now a bona fide member of the RFP,” he said.

“We have invited him to our constituency meeting scheduled for the 10th August, where everything will be discussed,” he added.

“He applied voluntarily using his ID. No one forced him.”

In a letter seen by thepost, the RFP’s Peka constituency secretary, Lebuso Mosuoane, thanked Kibane for joining the party, inviting him to attend the August 10 rally where he will be officially welcomed by members.

The letter has been copied to the RFP secretary general, Communications Minister Nthati Moorosi, and was received and stamped at the party’s headquarters yesterday.

Meanwhile, the BAP secretary general, Lepolesa Makutoane, has written to Kibane demanding that he explains his defection.

Makutoane told Kibane that his defection was in violation of the party’s rules, particularly because Kibane entered parliament through the BAP proportional representation list.

“One cannot cross the floor to another political party without first resigning from parliament. That’s the law,” Makutoane said.

Kibane was suspended from the BAP for five years alongside the Minister of Tourism, Motlatsi Maqelepo, who is also the BAP deputy leader.

The two are also engaged in a pending High Court case challenging BAP leader Professor Nqosa Mahao and the party’s central executive committee (CEC) over what they describe as an unlawful disciplinary process.

Although the BAP’s disciplinary committee initially recommended their expulsion, the CEC instead imposed lengthy suspensions.

According to the suspension letters signed by BAP Deputy Secretary General, Victoria Qheku, Maqelepo is barred from party activities until January 7, 2032, while Kibane’s suspension will last until January 7, 2030.

“In effect, you are relieved of your responsibility as a CEC member and BAP deputy leader,” Maqelepo’s letter states.

The committee said Maqelepo was “found guilty by default on all charges” and recommended his immediate expulsion.

In Kibane’s case, the committee opted for leniency, reducing the initial expulsion recommendation to a five-year suspension.

The two were suspended in absentia after they refused to attend the disciplinary hearing, arguing that it was procedurally flawed and illegal.

Kibane could not be reached for comment last night.

Nkheli Liphoto