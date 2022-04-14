Beauty with brains

MASERU – Relebohile Buti, 24, has a mesmerising presence whenever she walks onto the stage during beauty contests.

Not only does she have a pretty face; she also has the body to go with it – slim and tall, often seen as the true definition of beauty in the eyes of the Western world – to call to attention her presence.

Buti, who is the reigning Miss Face of Lesotho, has been a crowd favourite among beauty enthusiasts in a country where the industry has often been looked down as thoroughly vain.

This is an industry that has had to fight off allegations of sexual exploitation of young girls who are desperate to make ends meet.

Yet despite the negativity dogging the industry, there are still individuals like Buti who remain firmly committed to using the beauty industry as a tool for positive change in the lives of the under-privileged.

Buti says she has always been fascinated by beauty. From a very young age, she would dress up and follow religiously fashion trends as advertised in fashion magazines.

She would, from time to time try different outfits for their style. And when she looked good, she would feel a sense of serene contentment.

Buti remembers with fondness her primary school days at Berlin Brandenburg International School in Germany.

She says she would always be neat and tidy in her attire, having been taught from that very early age that how you dress speaks volumes about who you are as well as your character.

Later in life when she was back home in Lesotho, Buti says she never thought she could take up pageantry as a career.

Her parents, perhaps fully aware of the pitfalls of a modelling career, tried to channel her energy towards “formal professional careers” like teaching, nursing and engineering.

They also insisted she must complete high school, go to university and seek a “real” job after.

But while she was enrolled for her international tourism degree studies at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Buti got involved in pageantry, this time much more seriously.

“Practising pageantry came relatively late in my life when I was already in varsity at Limkwokwing University,” she says.

“However, once I was in, I gave it my best shot and I enjoyed modelling. I was crowned Miss Limkwokwing in 2019 and I am presently Miss Face of Lesotho.”

The promoters of the Face of Lesotho pageant say their goal is to nurture young women in Lesotho so that they can become future leaders of tomorrow. They want young women to contribute positively to the development of Lesotho.

While beauty is important, it is not the most important factor in picking the top pageant. Buti says it is also important for pageants to have an intellectual appreciation of matters around them if they are to have a positive impact on society.

“One needs to be a leader and someone who changes the environment around them and doesn’t let the environment change who they really are,” she says.

“You need to be someone of a good heart, someone whose joy comes from bettering other people’s lives.”

“One also needs to be a hard worker; it is not a walk in the park out there, you need to put in the hard work in order to get the results you desire,” she says.

“Being pretty as your only quality wouldn’t grant you the crown.”

Buti says she has always been inspired by closely watching other models perform their art and whenever she does, she take in free lessons.

She says she is grateful to her mentor, Thato Fonya, an IT specialist, for guiding her.

“I grew up looking up to Karabelo Mokoallo as my role model and believed that one day I would be as good as her in modelling,” she said.

“My mentor, Mr Fonya, has also been very influential in my career by giving me spiritual support as well as beefing up my modelling techniques during training.”

She remembers vividly her first show at Limkokwing University when she was just a bundle of nerves.

“It was so overwhelming. I had mixed emotions on the day. At one moment I would be excited, the next I would just feel nervous not knowing what was going on at the back of my mind,” she says.

The pressure of not wanting to disappoint her loyal fans was just overwhelming, she says.

“It was an adrenalin rushing experience,” she says.

After the contest, she thought she would never want to go through such an experience again.

Five years down the line, she is still in the industry as a top model and pageant.

“Modelling is a serious business which requires one to be bold. Everything starts with a positive mind, whatever it is you want to achieve one needs to be positive which will yield results,” she says.

Despite the rewards, which are still meagre in Lesotho, it can also be a costly exercise. During a pageant show, contestants normally must show up in five dress codes, a huge ask for young girls who might be struggling financially.

Without a sponsor, most aspiring models give up.

The expenses range from sound make up, hairstyles, bangles to trademark clothing and shoes which she believed could be one of the barriers that hinder most from entering beauty contests.

“Entering for a beauty pageant can be so costly,” she said, adding: “I consider myself to be so fortunate to have family members who give me financial assistance to pursue this career.”

She appeals to people of goodwill to sponsor young girls who are struggling to make it in the industry due to lack of resources.

She said the girls would be required to show up in a body wrap (blazer dress), a swimsuit, a modern Sesotho costume, an inter-cultural attire, and an evening gown during one pageantry show.

All are accompanied by suitable pairs of shoes.

“This is indeed costly for young women,” she says.

She says the long hours she has put in her work and during the rehearsals has now paid dividends.

“I don’t want to say I have a gift of charm. Nonetheless, I am more of a hard worker and I always give my all into pageantry,” she says.

She recalls a time when they had a boot camp and she stayed awake at night time trying to master the techniques.

“I was able to manifest those techniques as I was crowned Miss Face of Lesotho,” she says.

She says it is time that Lesotho raises the bar to ensure that pageantry levels are up to international standards.

The general public, the government and the private sector must throw their weight behind the sector to ensure that it becomes viable, she says.

“At the moment, the pageantry business isn’t taken seriously in the country and this in a way makes our entertainment industry (remain undeveloped),” she says.

“There are a lot of industries (housed) under pageantry such as drama, music, comedy, tourism and many others, so if taken seriously these other industries would also equally grow.”

She insists they do a lot of marketing for Lesotho when they represent the country during international contests.

“We get to talk about the beauty of our country which attracts other people to visit and market Lesotho to an international audience,” she says.

Calvin Motekase