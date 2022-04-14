News
Beauty with brains
MASERU – Relebohile Buti, 24, has a mesmerising presence whenever she walks onto the stage during beauty contests.
Not only does she have a pretty face; she also has the body to go with it – slim and tall, often seen as the true definition of beauty in the eyes of the Western world – to call to attention her presence.
Buti, who is the reigning Miss Face of Lesotho, has been a crowd favourite among beauty enthusiasts in a country where the industry has often been looked down as thoroughly vain.
This is an industry that has had to fight off allegations of sexual exploitation of young girls who are desperate to make ends meet.
Yet despite the negativity dogging the industry, there are still individuals like Buti who remain firmly committed to using the beauty industry as a tool for positive change in the lives of the under-privileged.
Buti says she has always been fascinated by beauty. From a very young age, she would dress up and follow religiously fashion trends as advertised in fashion magazines.
She would, from time to time try different outfits for their style. And when she looked good, she would feel a sense of serene contentment.
Buti remembers with fondness her primary school days at Berlin Brandenburg International School in Germany.
She says she would always be neat and tidy in her attire, having been taught from that very early age that how you dress speaks volumes about who you are as well as your character.
Later in life when she was back home in Lesotho, Buti says she never thought she could take up pageantry as a career.
Her parents, perhaps fully aware of the pitfalls of a modelling career, tried to channel her energy towards “formal professional careers” like teaching, nursing and engineering.
They also insisted she must complete high school, go to university and seek a “real” job after.
But while she was enrolled for her international tourism degree studies at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Buti got involved in pageantry, this time much more seriously.
“Practising pageantry came relatively late in my life when I was already in varsity at Limkwokwing University,” she says.
“However, once I was in, I gave it my best shot and I enjoyed modelling. I was crowned Miss Limkwokwing in 2019 and I am presently Miss Face of Lesotho.”
The promoters of the Face of Lesotho pageant say their goal is to nurture young women in Lesotho so that they can become future leaders of tomorrow. They want young women to contribute positively to the development of Lesotho.
While beauty is important, it is not the most important factor in picking the top pageant. Buti says it is also important for pageants to have an intellectual appreciation of matters around them if they are to have a positive impact on society.
“One needs to be a leader and someone who changes the environment around them and doesn’t let the environment change who they really are,” she says.
“You need to be someone of a good heart, someone whose joy comes from bettering other people’s lives.”
“One also needs to be a hard worker; it is not a walk in the park out there, you need to put in the hard work in order to get the results you desire,” she says.
“Being pretty as your only quality wouldn’t grant you the crown.”
Buti says she has always been inspired by closely watching other models perform their art and whenever she does, she take in free lessons.
She says she is grateful to her mentor, Thato Fonya, an IT specialist, for guiding her.
“I grew up looking up to Karabelo Mokoallo as my role model and believed that one day I would be as good as her in modelling,” she said.
“My mentor, Mr Fonya, has also been very influential in my career by giving me spiritual support as well as beefing up my modelling techniques during training.”
She remembers vividly her first show at Limkokwing University when she was just a bundle of nerves.
“It was so overwhelming. I had mixed emotions on the day. At one moment I would be excited, the next I would just feel nervous not knowing what was going on at the back of my mind,” she says.
The pressure of not wanting to disappoint her loyal fans was just overwhelming, she says.
“It was an adrenalin rushing experience,” she says.
After the contest, she thought she would never want to go through such an experience again.
Five years down the line, she is still in the industry as a top model and pageant.
“Modelling is a serious business which requires one to be bold. Everything starts with a positive mind, whatever it is you want to achieve one needs to be positive which will yield results,” she says.
Despite the rewards, which are still meagre in Lesotho, it can also be a costly exercise. During a pageant show, contestants normally must show up in five dress codes, a huge ask for young girls who might be struggling financially.
Without a sponsor, most aspiring models give up.
The expenses range from sound make up, hairstyles, bangles to trademark clothing and shoes which she believed could be one of the barriers that hinder most from entering beauty contests.
“Entering for a beauty pageant can be so costly,” she said, adding: “I consider myself to be so fortunate to have family members who give me financial assistance to pursue this career.”
She appeals to people of goodwill to sponsor young girls who are struggling to make it in the industry due to lack of resources.
She said the girls would be required to show up in a body wrap (blazer dress), a swimsuit, a modern Sesotho costume, an inter-cultural attire, and an evening gown during one pageantry show.
All are accompanied by suitable pairs of shoes.
“This is indeed costly for young women,” she says.
She says the long hours she has put in her work and during the rehearsals has now paid dividends.
“I don’t want to say I have a gift of charm. Nonetheless, I am more of a hard worker and I always give my all into pageantry,” she says.
She recalls a time when they had a boot camp and she stayed awake at night time trying to master the techniques.
“I was able to manifest those techniques as I was crowned Miss Face of Lesotho,” she says.
She says it is time that Lesotho raises the bar to ensure that pageantry levels are up to international standards.
The general public, the government and the private sector must throw their weight behind the sector to ensure that it becomes viable, she says.
“At the moment, the pageantry business isn’t taken seriously in the country and this in a way makes our entertainment industry (remain undeveloped),” she says.
“There are a lot of industries (housed) under pageantry such as drama, music, comedy, tourism and many others, so if taken seriously these other industries would also equally grow.”
She insists they do a lot of marketing for Lesotho when they represent the country during international contests.
“We get to talk about the beauty of our country which attracts other people to visit and market Lesotho to an international audience,” she says.
Calvin Motekase
Stampede to represent RFP in elections
MASERU -THE newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) this week warned its members to stop masquerading as the party’s candidates in the October general elections.
The party’s secretary general Nthati Moorosi told a press conference in Maseru yesterday that there was now a stampede by people to represent the party in the elections.
She said some members were already canvasing for votes in constituencies telling people they are the party’s candidates in the elections.
Moorosi said that is not true adding that the RFP had not even met to select candidates that will represent the party in the elections.
She said people will have to follow procedures if they want to represent the party in the elections.
“No candidate will contest the elections without an endorsement from the party’s committee,” Moorosi said.
Moorosi said they had not even authorised people to go to the constituencies to canvas for candidature.
She said people in the constituencies’ level should reject those who were claiming to be standing for the RFP in the elections.
Moorosi said those masquerading as the party’s candidates were violating the party’s principles.
She said their party will begin electing committees on April 17.
For this to happen, people in the constituencies will be expected to gather at specified venues in the districts to allow the process to happen.
She said a constituency committee will be elected by a delegation of 15 people from different branches.
She said the delegation will cover various representatives such as people with disability, youths, women and men.
Moorosi said no people who joined the RFP from parties will be elected into the committees before taking membership of the RFP.
She said the RFP as a new party welcomes people from other parties who are willing to join.
She added they have already registered with the Independent electoral Commission (IEC).
Three weeks after the party was unveiled, it has attracted several big names in Lesotho.
Last weekend, three senior members of the Alliance of Democrats (AD) defected to the RFP at a rally in Mantšoenyane.
The bigwigs like Dr Mahali Phamotse, ’Manthabiseng Phohleli, who was the AD women’s league boss and Tlohelang Aumane
Sebabatso Mothabeng
Corruption worries IMF
MASERU – AN IMF delegation that was in Lesotho recently has expressed serious concerns about the high levels of corruption in the country.
The delegation which was led by Deputy Division Chief of the Regional Studies Division in the African Department, Aqib Aslam, said “the recent fraud cases have highlighted vulnerabilities in public financial management”.
Aslam said Lesotho has already been hit simultaneously by the pandemic, declining Southern African Customs Union (SACU) transfers and climate shocks since 2020.
However, he said, political instability and governance issues have continued to hamper fiscal adjustment and hold up overdue reforms.
He said expenditure pressures in the run-up to the 2022 general election are driving up financing needs.
He said political economy constraints have also created a backlog of Reform Bills in parliament.
Aslam mentioned the prevailing economic conditions of Lesotho where the economy has stagnated since 2016 and estimated to have contracted by almost 10 percent.
He explained that the government-driven growth model remains a challenge for sustainable and inclusive growth, displacing resources from the private sector.
He said the private-sector development and job creation have also been hampered by amongst others “the limitations in access to finance, governance and control of corruption, and the overall business environment”.
Aslam said the current war in Ukraine has already raised commodity prices, which will likely benefit certain sectors such as diamond mining but hurt the vulnerable as inflation increases.
Beyond the pandemic, growth remains largely dependent on uneven foreign investment in infrastructure mega-projects and developments in South Africa.
“The fiscal outlook remains challenging and must balance upfront consolidation with recovery, to prevent the external position from deteriorating further,” he said.
However, the IMF risks are tilted to the downside but there are upsides for growth if well-managed, he said.
He said enhancing governance and institutional capacity and improving policy coordination can be one of the remedies.
Aslam said underpinning fiscal consolidation with robust public financial management would help ensure oversight and accountability and avoid corruption.
He further mentioned that improving budget processes, procurement, and treasury operations in the Ministry of Finance are critical to strengthening fiscal governance.
He said robust expenditure control, a transparent and well-coordinated budget process, strong monitoring of state-owned enterprises, and centralised government accounts can help avoid instances of fraud, minimise fiscal risks, and limit spending overruns and arrears.
Digitalisation of government payments can also help improve public financial management over the medium term, including revenue mobilisation and expenditure management, he said.
Aslam said public investment should finance areas where it will have the maximum growth impact, crowding in private sector investment, and reducing poverty.
He said that the capital budget has so far produced a capital stock that is relatively high as a share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but of a quality that is lagging behind its peers.
He said identifying and minimising stalled projects and misclassified current spending will help ensure that capital spending is more efficient and better targeted to achieve development priorities and maximize growth.
He called for the improvement of accountability, contract design, investment appraisal, and execution of plans.
Refiloe Mpobole
Girl wins right to end pregnancy
MASERU – A 15-year-old girl, who was a victim of rape, was this week granted permission by a High Court judge to terminate her pregnancy on medical grounds.
High Court judge Justice Polo Banyane granted the order after listening to an account by her grandmother of how the girl was not ready to carry the pregnancy until delivery.
thepost has withheld both the girl’s name and that of her grandmother to protect her identity since she is still a minor.
Abortion is a criminal offence under Lesotho’s Penal Code and is punishable by a prison term on conviction.
However, the Penal Code provides that when a pregnant woman’s life could be endangered or the conceived baby could be born with life-threatening illness or abnormality the pregnancy can be terminated.
Also, a woman can abort the pregnancy lawfully if she conceived it as a result of rape, the Penal Code provides.
The Penal Code says such abortions should be allowed on the advice of a medical doctor and can only be granted by a competent court of law.
Justice Banyane found that the girl was raped and also has an illness that could pose health challenges to her if the pregnancy was allowed to continue.
The child, assisted by her grandmother because she is still a minor, told the court that if the pregnancy would not be terminated she would have to drop out of school.
The court heard that the child was visiting her relative together with her sister one evening about two months ago when a man offered to accompany them because it was getting dark.
The man, the court heard, said it was unsafe for girls so young to walk by themselves during the night but once they got to where there was no human traffic he turned on them.
“When they got there, there was no passerby in the vicinity, and that was when he started ordering the girls to undress,” the court heard.
The man became violent and threatened to kill them if they resisted, the court heard.
The other girl managed to escape and ran away leaving the 15-year-old behind. The man then raped her.
She was found by passersby later who took her to the Maseru Central Charge office where a case of rape was opened.
The girl was immediately taken for a medical examination where emergency medical assistance was administrated to her.
“However, during the second check-up, which was a month down the line, it was discovered that she was pregnant as a result of that rape,” the court heard.
The evidence further showed that the child is a seriously disadvantaged child who relies on her unemployed grandmother for her survival, together with her siblings.
The mother, Justice Banyane heard, has abandoned them and her whereabouts is unknown.
The grandmother said the child is also a student who benefits from support from the Ministry of Social Development.
Pregnancy and motherhood would result in her losing her current scholarship which would imperil her future as a whole, the grandmother said.
“She will have to drop out of school and forced to nurse the fatherless child despite the serious financial constrains she is in,” she said.
“Termination of this pregnancy will be in her best interest,” her grandmother pleaded with the court.
She also said she was afraid that if the abortion was to be refused her granddaughter would seek help at back-door clinics and end up dead or arrested for terminating the pregnancy illegally.
The child is in no position to handle the pressure that comes with being pregnant as a teenager, worst of all a pregnancy caused by rape, the grandmother said.
In addition, the doctor who helped her indicated that when the child arrived with her grandmother, she was given an emergency contraceptive which she explained was not 100 percent effective.
The psychological reports also showed that the child is undergoing serious emotional and psychological distress after the rape and pregnancy.
The psychologist told the court in papers that the girl kept putting the blame on herself for being in a wrong place at the wrong time.
“This has even resulted into her attempting to commit suicide on several occasions,” the court heard.
The child is also fragile as a result of a car accident she was involved in when she was eight years old, which resulted in her being in a coma for six months.
The court heard that this affected her growth negatively at an early stage and thus pregnancy and having to give birth were posing a risk to her health and safety.
’Malimpho Majoro
