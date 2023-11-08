Big cheer for the girl child

When times are hard, as they often do for most families in Lesotho, the choice is often between buying food for the family and buying sanitary pads for the young girls.

In most cases, it is the former that wins the battle of wills.

That leaves most girls, particularly in rural areas, without any protective wear.

As a result, they risk facing shame in school or opting to stay home and miss school altogether, sometimes for almost four days every month when they are on their periods.

That is the sad reality confronting girls in most rural schools.

But thanks to UNICEF, through Hlokomela Banana, a charity organisation fronted by Queen ’Masenate Mohato Seeiso to promote the rights of the girl child, the girls had something to smile about last week when they received sanitary pads.

A shy but beaming Motšelisi Nkesi, a student at Ribaneng High School, was in a buoyant mood, declaring that “boys will no longer see our shame”.

Of course, having your periods is nothing to be ashamed of as a women. Instead, what she meant was that the sanitary pads will help protect the girls’ privacy during menstruation.

Culturally, it brings shame and dishonour for a man to see that a woman is on her periods.

Grateful to UNICEF and Hlokomela Banana for the gifts, Nkesi talked briefly but strongly about how important it is to give girls sanitary pads.

“We are very grateful,” she said.

“We are thankful that our school has been selected among others to receive this help.”

The gifts, according to the school principal, Puleng Nkaleche, came at a time when the school was grappling with abject poverty that has struck almost every family in the area.

Nkaleche said most of her students come from poor families that cannot even afford food, let alone other necessities like sanitary pads.

“You can see them, they don’t have proper uniforms,” Nkaleche said.

Nkaleche said many of her students come from child-headed families and are orphans, while others have been abandoned by their parents.

The children, she said, have no money to buy menstrual pads every month.

Hlokomela Banana, which means take care of girls, is an aid project for girls initiated by Queen ’Masenate Mohato Seeiso’s National Trust Fund.

The purpose of the initiative is to provide sanitary wear for school-going girls countrywide, in every school, to counter girls’ absenteeism from school during their menstrual periods.

Hlokomela Banana was helping girls in 35 schools countrywide at the beginning of this year.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Ribaneng High School, Hlokomela Banana coordinator, ‘Makhamathoane Malie, said at the beginning of this year UNICEF added 12 more schools, bringing the total number of schools they are assisting to 47.

Ribaneng High School was one of the schools which was added to the list this year.

Malie said it was worrying that girls would not go to school during their periods hence the establishment of Hlokomela Banana, which she said focuses on the welfare of girls.

She thanked UNICEF for stretching its helping hand to ensure that Hlokomela Banana’s objective is achieved.

This was the first time Hlokomela Banana had visited Ribaneng High School and Malie said now that it is on its list of schools it helps, it will receive the pads four times in a year.

Hlokomela Banana handed over 116 packets to the school.

Each girl is expected to spend three months with her packet, after which Hlokomela Banana will be back to give packets for the next three months again.

Speaking at the ceremony, the UNICEF Lesotho country representative Dr Deepak Bhaskaran said since last Thursday was the International Day of the Girl Child, UNICEF was celebrating together with Ribaneng High School girls.

“UNICEF continues to invest and advocate for action towards investing in girls in a meaningful way, protecting and promoting girls,” Dr Bhaskaran said.

Dr Bhaskaran said UNICEF, on the International Day of the Girl Child, would henceforth celebrate and support girls’ leadership.

Dr Bhaskaran said the theme of the year was about investing in girls’ leadership and wellbeing.

“You are all our future leaders,” he told them.

“The International Day of the Girl Child is of great important for all of us, as it calls upon all of us to acknowledge the remarkable potential and abilities of girls,” he said.

He said girls have the pivotal role in shaping Lesotho’s future.

He said girls all over the world, including in Lesotho, are facing challenges that include period poverty, gender-related vulnerabilities” among others.

He also said girls face challenges of “inequality and child marriages, which put them at disadvantaged positions”.

“These challenges often disrupt girls’ education, limiting their development opportunities,” he said.

Dr Bhaskaran also said child marriages and sexual worries also are to blame for exposing girls to sexually transmitted infections such as HIV and unwanted pregnancies.

These, he said, cause physical and emotional suffering that can perpetuate a cycle of pain and have long-lasting and devastating repercussions.

“Sadly this happens here in Lesotho in quite large numbers,” he said.

“At least girls like you are speaking up about these issues that matter to them. They seek better education, better health services, and more information about sexual reproduction health,” he said.

He encouraged girls to turn these aspirations into reality by boldly investing into their rights and choices.

He said they should fight against discrimination based on age, gender, ethnicity and other factors.

“You are our bright future,” he said, adding that every girl must strive to complete her education.

Eagerness to support girls’ cause has seen UNICEF stretching its helping hand in various projects down the years, and this year it partnered with Vodacom Lesotho Foundation to train them in coding.

In January the partnership saw 273 girls in Leribe district undergoing training in a series of Code-Like-A-Girl.

That was a continuation of the training programme that the two partners began in December last year.

At that time, 1 287 girls had been trained through CAMARA Lesotho, increasing the total number of adolescent girls trained in coding between December 2022 and January 2023 to 1 500.

Code-Like-A-Girl is a five-day training workshop geared towards bridging the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers.

The programme is offered to girls aged 14-18 in high schools.

It provides basic knowledge of computer languages and development programmes, including HTML, CSS, GitHub, and Bootstrap, enabling students to develop a website by the end of the one-week course.

Vodacom Lesotho Foundation launched the Code-Like-A-Girl programme in 2017 and had reached more than 2 364 girls in Lesotho in January this year.

The programme aims to tackle the low representation of girls in STEM education, get more girls into careers requiring coding skills, or help them get a start as STEM entrepreneurs.

At the time, Dr Bhaskaran said the partnership aimed “to foster their creativity and design abilities, preparing them for a transition to work”.

Staff Reporter