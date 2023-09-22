News
‘Bikerboy’ appears in court again
PITSO ‘Bikerboy’ Ntsukunyane appeared before the Maseru Magistrate’s court on Tuesday charged with three counts of fraud.
This was the second time that Ntsukunyane has appeared in court charged with fraud.
Two weeks ago, Ntsukunyane was charged with defrauding the Ministry of Water Affairs M4.5 million for the construction of a bridge that was said to be worth a measly M900 000.
On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Ntsukunyane was in court again facing charges of defrauding the ministry that almost paid him M1.4 million.
In the first count, it is alleged that Ntsukunyane in March last year lied to the ministry that his LL Construction Company had the necessary experience in rehabilitation of gravity and solar water systems.
The charge sheet says the company was awarded a tender for rehabilitation of gravity and solar water systems at Ha-Monyake, Kholokoe, in Mafeteng.
On count two, the prosecution says Ntsukunyane made a false representation to the Ministry of Water and the Lowlands Water Development Phase II offices that the LL Construction Company had the necessary expert construction supervisors, site foreman, mason, electrician and environmentalists, to rehabilitate gravity and solar water systems.
This, the prosecution says, was one of the reasons the company was awarded the tender worth close to M1.4 million.
In count three, Ntsukunyane allegedly misled the Ministry of Water saying his LL Construction Company had completed the quantity of work it was awarded for each item in the bill of quantities, without defects and therefore payment was due.
The prosecution says Ntsukunyane knew that the quantity of work submitted to the Ministry of Water had not been completed.
The ministry, the prosecution says, ultimately effected payment in favour of Ntsukunyane and his company the sum of M802 135.
Ntsukunyane was granted bail of M10 000 without surety.
He was told that his bail application was granted on the basis that he should not interfere with crown witnesses, stand his trial, and cooperate with the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO), among others.
Ntsukunyane was presented by Attorney Qhalehang Letsika while Advocate ’Mamongonyo Baasi represented the DCEO.
Tholoana Lesenya
News
MP defies party, backs opposition
MOHLOMINYANE Tota, the only MP for the United for Change (UFC), has defied the party’s order to stop voting with the opposition in parliament.
Tota, the UFC’s deputy leader, told thepost this week that he will vote, guided by his own conscience, and not the party’s instructions.
His defiance comes after the party publicly chastised him for voting with the opposition in parliament.
A fightnight ago, Tota angered his party when he sided with the opposition to vote against the government’s motion to continue discussing the reforms’ Omnibus Bill despite that it was being challenged in the Constitutional Court.
The government however won with 57 votes against the opposition’s 50.
The UFC issued a statement reprimanding Tota for defying its decision to always vote with the government.
But Tota told thepost this week that he was unfazed by the party’s warning.
“I will continue to vote with the opposition where need be, and I will also vote with the government where need be,” Tota said.
He said he respects the party’s position but “I also have a right to follow my conscience”.
This, he added, is because “it is not mandatory for an MP to toe the party line even when his conscience does not allow it”.
He said whether he will vote with the government or the opposition will depend “on the issue on the table”.
He said his conscience would not allow him to vote with the government on the Omnibus Bill motion.
“It was wrong,” Tota said.
“I will do the same again given another chance.”
Tota’s response comes three days after the UFC issued a statement distancing itself from his stance in parliament.
The party said its national executive committee had an urgent meeting over the weekend to discuss Tota’s behaviour.
It said its position is to always support Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s coalition government.
“‘The issue has caused a lot of confusion in the party and among Basotho at large,” the statement reads.
The party also said Tota did not bother to inform the national executive committee about his decision so that he could get a new mandate.
“He did not even inform the committee before voting,” the statement reads.
“The national executive committee held an intensive meeting with Tota about the matter because the purpose of the party is to support the government,” it reads.
The UFC said where the government goes wrong “the party will continue to confront it with peace and not with a fight” (sic).
“We have confidence in the current government because it was voted in by Basotho.”
The UFC’s statement makes it clear that the party “will not support anything against the government”.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Inside plot to oust Matekane
THE plot to topple Prime Minister Sam Matekane thickened this week amid allegations of brazen vote-buying ahead of the opposition’s planned vote of no-confidence.
The opposition is said to be ready to push out Matekane when parliament reopens sometime in September. They accuse Matekane’s government of incompetence, nepotism, corruption and using the security forces to harass opposition MPs.
But as the lobbying and touting of MPs reaches fever pitch, there are now allegations of each side using bribes to secure votes crucial in the vote to remove the government.
Democratic Congress leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, this week accused the government of bribing its MPs to defeat the motion against Matekane.
Mokhothu, who made the allegations at the opposition’s press conference yesterdday, did not give further details or names of those bribed and those bribing.
But on Monday, the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) MP, Puseletso Lejone, told thepost that Mokhothu offered him a M2.2 million bribe to support the opposition’s motion to upend the government.
Lejone said Mokhothu made the offer at a secret meeting, attended by almost all opposition leaders on August 14, at Monyane Moleleki’s house in Qoatsaneng.
The Thaba Moea MP said the leaders claimed that 60 MPs were supporting the motion against Matekane and wanted his vote to make it 61.
“The money was to come directly from Mokhothu,” Lejone said.
“They asked me to provide them with my bank account so that they could transfer the money.”
Mokhuthu denied the allegations, saying he wondered if Lejone “was smoking socks”.
Lejone repeated the same allegations on the sidelines of yesterday’s press conference where Matekane assured Basotho that his government has enough numbers to fend off the opposition’s attempt to push him out.
He said apart from Moleleki and Mokhothu, other political leaders who attended the meeting were Lekhetho Rakuoane, Machesetsa Mofomobe, Nkaku Kabi, Professor Nqosa Mahao, Teboho Mojapela, Tefo Mapesela and Tšepo Lipholo.
He said the leaders gave him a document showing that six RFP MPs had pledged to support the vote of no confidence. Lejone however refused to name the RFP MPs, saying he still wants them to remain in the ruling party.
He said four MPs from parties in the RFP-led coalition had signed.
They are Mohlominyane Tota (UFC), Reverend Paul Masiu (BAENA), Mokoto Hloaele (AD) and Motlalepula Khahloe (MEC).
The deal, Lejone said, was that Mokhutho would become prime minister and be deputised by Dr Mahali Phamotse.
He said the RFP’s faction was going to be rewarded with 10 ministerial seats for their role in toppling Matekane.
Nearly all the political leaders mentioned by Lejone denied attending the meeting at Moleleki’s house.
“By the living God, I have never been in a meeting with that man (Lejone),” Mokhothu said, adding that Lejone’s allegations are “defamatory”.
Mahao said he last visited Moleleki’s house, which is up the road from his, 22 years ago. Mofomobe said Lejone is lying about the meeting because he wants to curry favour with Matekane, whom he had been criticising for months.
Mofomobe said all his meetings with Lejone were at the BNP Centre and their agenda was toppling Matekane.
“We were discussing his (Matekane) incapability to rule this country,” Mofomobe said.
Rakuoane and Mapesela said they have never been to Moleleki’s house.
So did Kabi who implied that Lejone could have smoked something intoxicating “to talk about a meeting that never happened”.
Lipholo, Rev Masiu, and Tota said they were not at that meeting while Moleleki said he had “no comment”.
Staff Reporter
News
Matekane abusing state agencies, says opposition
THE opposition has accused the government of weaponising security agencies to harass and intimidate their MPs.
The accusations come as the opposition plots to push a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Sam Matekane when parliament re-opens in September.
Opposition leaders told a press conference yesterday that the government has resorted to using the army and the police against its MPs because it is afraid of the motion.
Democratic Congress (DC) leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, said the security bosses have been willing tools for the government because their bosses are desperate for Matekane to renew their employment contracts.
He was talking about Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli, army boss Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela and National Security Service (NSS) boss Pheello Ralenkoane.
“Employment contracts for the security agencies’ bosses are the ones causing these problems because the commanders end up working towards pleasing the government for their contract extension,” Mokhothu said.
He said the army has also started setting up roadblocks closer to parliament to search MPs. Mokhothu said the army searched Nkaku Kabi and Advocate Lebohang Maema KC at the parliament premises last week.
“The government is now bringing back the security agencies into party politics,” Mokhothu said.
“This was the first time the army entered the parliament premises to search members and other people there. It is an embarrassment.”
“The responsibility of our soldiers is to guard the borders and ensure security, not to enter politics or set up roadblocks on the parliament roads.”
“They are now running the country like a shop or a company.”
Basotho National Party leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, alleged that Matekane had a meeting with the security bosses in Teya-teyaneng to discuss how they could use their institutions to clip the opposition’s wings.
“The LDF, LMPS and NSS boss’s contracts have expired, and now they are using the institution to get extensions,” Mofomobe said.
“The LDF and LMPS are doing this deliberately to protect the government.”
thepost could not independently verify this allegation.
Tefo Mapesela, the Basotho Progressive Party leader, said Matekane’s government is taking Lesotho back to 2014 when the army was wooed into politics.
He warned that officers who allow themselves to be used as pawns in political fights might find themselves in jail while their political handlers enjoy freedom.
He referred to Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli who has been in remand prison for seven years as he faces charges of murder, attempted murder and treason.
Mapesela however said the opposition will not be intimidated because it is their democratic right to bring a motion of no confidence against the government.
“When there is time to enter a motion of no confidence it is time, it is written in the law, there is nothing wrong there,” Mapesela said.
“I once launched a motion of no confidence in the previous parliament, but I was never arrested or threatened.”
“We do not owe Matekane anything. When the time has come he has to go. We will lobby others as it is not a crime.”
The Basotho Action Party’s Nqosa Mahao criticised the police for issuing a press statement with political undertones.
In a controversial statement last week, Commissioner Molibeli said the police were aware that some MPs were coercing their colleagues to support their plot to topple the government.
Molibeli also said they were aware that such MPs were surrounding themselves with armed groups.
“Police warn those perpetrating these acts to stop immediately to avoid action that could be taken to protect the country,” Molibeli said.
Matekane made the same allegations at his press conference yesterday.
Professor Mahao said the statement shows that the police have now been entangled in politics.
“Every time parties experience internal problems the leaders conspire with the security agencies,” he said.
“The opposition leaders are now being harassed because the government wants to stop them from exercising their rights.”
The opposition’s charge sheet against Matekane
- Filling of statutory positions despite the reforms aiming to change the system.
- Corruption
- Nepotism
- Using security agencies to deter MPs from ousting Matekane.
- Job losses.
- Lack of job creation.
- Failure to fulfil campaign promises.
- Protecting mining companies’ interests at the expense of Basotho.
- Incompetence and lack of communication skills.
- Arrest of MPs by the police.
- Cherry-picking reforms that insulate his government.
Staff Reporter
MP defies party, backs opposition
Inside plot to oust Matekane
Matekane abusing state agencies, says opposition
‘Bikerboy’ appears in court again
Four BNP activists suspended
Why invest for the future
Fraudster to have day in court
PAC to grill civil servants over Covid funds
News in Brief
The beauty from Roma
‘Monster’ stepfather arrested for raping daughter
Who will speak on behalf of Basotho?
Has Matekane failed?
Mohlolo rescues point for LDF Ladies
Makepe quits Likuena duty
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Weekly Police Report
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
We have lost our moral indignation
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
DCEO raids PS’
Mokeki’s road to stardom
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
News2 months ago
Pushing synthetic agri-products
-
Sports2 months ago
Khojane eyes Matlama hot seat
-
News4 weeks ago
Lerotholi students want charges dropped
-
News4 weeks ago
RFP rocked by death threats
-
Business4 weeks ago
LEC lights the way
-
News4 weeks ago
The ‘ear doctor’ driving change
-
Business4 weeks ago
Nedbank posts strong growth
-
News4 weeks ago
Police boss hit in pocket