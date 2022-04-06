BNP leader backs Russia

MASERU – Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, has thrown his weight behind Russia which is locked in a month-long war of aggression against Ukraine.

Mofomobe told thepost this week that Ukraine had provoked Russia by threatening its interests.

The BNP leader joins a long list of African leaders who have refused to condemn Russia following its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 but have instead openly backed Moscow.

The move will likely trigger a fierce backlash from the West which has consistently accused Russia of war crimes in its bombing of Ukraine.



Mofomobe said he discussed the Russia-Ukraine war with the Kremlin’s ambassador in Pretoria when he visited the embassy recently to strengthen relations with Russia.

Speaking at a rally in Mafeteng last weekend, Mofomobe said “the West provoked Russia into invading Ukraine”.

The war has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II with more than 3.8 million Ukrainians leaving the country, and millions more internally displaced.

Mofomobe said his party was on a charm offensive to strengthen and build relations with other political parties around the world.



“I traveled to South Africa where I met other countries which (the BNP founder Chief Leabua Jonathan) had relationships with in the past,” he said.

He said they are doing that to revive the friendships Jonathan built.

In an interview with thepost this week, Machesetsa said he agrees that Lesotho has had good bilateral relations with the United States since the independence.



“The US has always been our reliable partner. When other embassies left for Pretoria, we were left with the American embassy here,” he said.

But, he emphasized, both Russia and North Korea used to support Lesotho during the days of apartheid.

“They used to help us with material things like training our soldiers,” he said. “The Soviet Union had an embassy here starting from 1983.”

He said he has written a letter to the United Russia Party chairman.

“We also discussed the issue of Russia and Ukraine, and that the war could not have happened if the West had listened to Russia’s concerns,” he said.



He said one of his relatives who was a soldier was trained in North Korea.

He also talked about Jonathan’s friendship with Cuba.

Mofomobe said it is surprising that lately the Solomon Islands are being denied the chance to join a pact with China by Australia which is their neighbour.

“Australia says the fact that China would supply the islands with arms had angered Australia, yet, on the other hand, the Australians condemn Russia for invading Ukraine for the same reasons.”

Mofomobe said both Russia and Australia have common concerns.

“This is hypocrisy we see from the West,” he said.



He said in 1961 Russia wanted to place their missiles in Cuba but the United States refused by claiming their security was at stake.

He added that the West should have listened to Russia and allayed its fears that Ukraine would not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).

“We would have avoided this war.”

On the other hand, he said “it is wrong for Russia to copy America by attacking and invading other countries”.



He cited the case of the US when it attacked Iraq claiming that it had weapons of mass destruction.

“We discussed these issues with the Russian ambassador,” he said.

“I condemn the West for provoking Russia into war,” he said, adding that it was equally wrong for Russia to invade Ukraine.